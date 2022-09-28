fbpx

Expert Rating

Range Rover Sport

Our unique Expert Rating Index combines scores from 30 of the top UK motoring websites to give you a definitive rating on every new car

83%

Expert Rating

Range Rover Sport

(2022 - present)

    Range Rover Sport (2022 - present) | Expert Rating

    Summary

    The Range Rover Sport is a large SUV that sits above the smaller Range Rover Velar and below the flagship Range Rover in the Land Rover family. This is the brand-new third generation, which went on sale in the second half of 2022.

    Widely praised for its class-leading off-road prowess, and its plush interior, this latest iteration of the Sport has received a very warm welcome from the UK media, with several publications pointing out that it offers many of the larger Range Rover’s qualities for a cheaper price. As Carbuyer‘s Tom Jervis claims, “The new Sport offers so much luxury and refinement that the full-size Range Rover almost seems unnecessary.”

    Available as a petrol, diesel, and plug-in hybrid, reviewers have also commended the Range Rover Sport for its strong performance – particularly the range-topping 530hp V8 engine. However, the most eye-catching models for many are the two plug-in hybrid (PHEV) variants which both make use of a 32kWh battery to produce 70 miles of electric-only range – a figure that What Car? calls “astonishing”.

    On the other hand, a few critics argue that the Land Rover isn’t as sporty as its name suggests. Autocar‘s Matt Prior says that, despite the Range Rover Sport’s rewarding driving experience, the Porsche Cayenne is the sportier of the two, and has a much cheaper price tag.

    “The Cayenne will probably spend less time back in the dealer, too”, says Car‘s Tom Wiltshire. Land Rover has long had a questionable reliability record, and the same questions are being asked of the new Sport.

    While its long-term reliability remains to be seen, Parkers concludes that the Range Rover Sport is an “amazingly capable car”. Like its bigger brother, the new Range Rover, “it’s hugely desirable, but comes at a huge price – both to buy and to run.”

    As of September 2022, the Range Rover Sport holds an Expert Rating of 83% based on 11 reviews published by UK media sources. This is a brand new model, and therefore, we expect to see a large number of UK-based reviews being published in coming months, which could push the rating up or down by a few points.

    Range Rover Sport highlights

    • Classy and alluring styling inside and out
    • Class-leading off-road ability
    • Strong performance
    • Competitive PHEV model battery range
    • Wide range of engine options on offer…

    Range Rover Sport lowlights

    • Expensive, base price and up
    • Some rivals are sharper to drive
    • Brand’s questionable reliability record
    • No seven-seat models available
    • …but no all-electric models for now

    Key specifications

    Body style: Large SUV/crossover
    Engines:     petrol, diesel, plug-in hybrid
    Price:     From £80,325 on-road

    Launched: Autumn 2022
    Last updated: N/A
    Replacement due: TBA

    Range Rover Sport front view | Expert Rating
    Range Rover Sport rear view | Expert Rating
    Range Rover Sport interior view | Expert Rating

    Media reviews

    Reviews, road test and comparisons from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.

    Safety rating

    No safety rating

    As of September 2022, the Range Rover Sport has not been crash tested by Euro NCAP. Considering its hefty price tag, it is not likely to be assessed by this safety body in the near future.

    Eco rating

    No eco rating

    As of September 2022, the Range Rover Sport has not been lab tested by Green NCAP. Considering its hefty price tag, it is not likely to be assessed by this safety body in the near future.

    Reliability rating

    MotorEasy logo 600x167

    The third-generation Range Rover Sport is a brand-new model, so we don’t have enough reliability data on this new car to generate a reliability rating.

    The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively for us using warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy. As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on this iteration of the Range Rover Sport, we’ll publish the score here.

    Similar cars

    If you’re looking at the Range Rover Sport, you might also be interested in these alternatives

    Aston Martin DBX | Audi Q7 | Audi Q8 | Bentley BentaygaBMW X5 | BMW X6 | Land Rover Discovery | Lexus RX L | Maserati Levante | Mercedes-Benz GLE | Porsche Cayenne | Range RoverVolkswagen Touareg | Volvo XC90

    Range Rover SportThe latest iteration of the Range Rover Sport is one of the most comfortable SUV options on or off the road, but it is certainly expensive.

