Range Rover Velar

(2017 - present)

80 %
Expert Rating

The Range Rover Velar is a luxury SUV by Land Rover that sits between the Range Rover Evoque and Range Rover Sport in the model range. It is built at Jaguar Land Rover’s factory in Solihull.

The Velar was launched in the summer of 2017, with a high-performance SVAutobiography model added a year later. It is built on the same platform as the Jaguar F-Pace SUV, XF saloon and XE saloon models.

The Range Rover Velar currently holds an Expert Rating of 80% based on 24 UK reviews, which is just behind the Audi Q5 at the top of the class for all the mid-size premium SUVs we have analysed to date. The Velar has received consistently good scores from the UK motoring media across all models in the range. It has been particularly praised for its design and comfortable driving experience, however it has been criticised for being overly expensive and not hitting the same quality standards as rivals.

Body style: Medium SUV/crossover
Engines: petrol, diesel
Price: From £31,615 on-road

Launched: Summer 2017
Last updated: Winter 2018/19
Replacement due: TBA

SAFETY RATING

Overall rating: 5 stars
Date tested: October 2017

93%

ADULT OCCUPANT

85%

CHILD OCCUPANT

74%

VULNERABLE ROAD USERS

72%

SAFETY ASSIST

Read full Euro NCAP review

Eco rating

The Range Rover Velar has not yet been lab tested by Green NCAP. Check back soon.

Awards

Trophies, prizes and awards that the Range Rover Velar has received

2020

  • WhatCar? Awards – Best Coupe SUV

2018

  • World Car of the Year Awards – World Car Design of the Year
  • News UK Motoring Awards – SUV of the Year
  • GQ Car of the Year Awards – ‘Climb Every Mountain in Luxury’ Award

Alfa Romeo Stelvio | Audi Q5 | BMW X3 | DS 7 Crossback | Jaguar F-Pace | Lexus NX | Mercedes-Benz GLC | Porsche Macan | Volkswagen Tiguan | Volvo XC60

Land Rover Discovery Sport review

The Land Rover Discovery Sport has been given a comprehensive update, covering almost every aspect of the car. Has it fixed the problems of the original model?
Britain’s best-selling cars – October 2019

Order was restored at the top of the sales charts in October, SUVs looked pretty popular and a surprise new entrant made its debut in the top ten this month.
All-new Land Rover Defender makes its debut

After years of concepts, rumours, teaser images and countless leaks, Land Rover has at last revealed the all-new Defender.
Land Rover Discovery

82%
The Land Rover Discovery has received a broad range of media reviews ranging from poor to outstanding, with particular praise for its off-road ability.
Thieves can “steal keyless cars in ten seconds”

Some of Britain’s most popular cars can be stolen by criminals within as little as ten seconds – thanks to supposedly convenient keyless entry technology.
Range Rover Velar review

The Range Rover Velar isn't the cheapest option in the market – but that won't bother its target market. This is a significant upmarket SUV contender.
