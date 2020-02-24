The Range Rover Velar is a luxury SUV by Land Rover that sits between the Range Rover Evoque and Range Rover Sport in the model range. It is built at Jaguar Land Rover’s factory in Solihull.

The Velar was launched in the summer of 2017, with a high-performance SVAutobiography model added a year later. It is built on the same platform as the Jaguar F-Pace SUV, XF saloon and XE saloon models.

The Range Rover Velar currently holds an Expert Rating of 80% based on 24 UK reviews, which is just behind the Audi Q5 at the top of the class for all the mid-size premium SUVs we have analysed to date. The Velar has received consistently good scores from the UK motoring media across all models in the range. It has been particularly praised for its design and comfortable driving experience, however it has been criticised for being overly expensive and not hitting the same quality standards as rivals.

More Land Rover news, ratings, reviews and features

Body style: Medium SUV/crossover

Engines: petrol, diesel

Price: From £31,615 on-road Launched: Summer 2017

Last updated: Winter 2018/19

Replacement due: TBA







MEDIA REVIEWS Reviews, road tests and comparisons from across the UK automotive media The Car Expert + Model reviewed: 2.0-litre diesel automatic HSE D240

Score: 7.7 / 10

“The Range Rover Velar isn’t the cheapest option in the market – but that won’t bother its target market. This is a significant upmarket SUV contender.”

Read review Auto Express + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“The Range Rover Velar is Land Rover’s most desirable product yet.”

Read review Model reviewed: SVAutobiography Dynamic

Score: 8 / 10

“It may be expensive, but the Range Rover Velar SVAutobiography is a deeply impressive performance SUV.”

Read review Model reviewed: 2.0-litre diesel automatic SE

Score: 8 / 10

“Regular motorway users could do far worse than pick its blend of comfortable ride, cruising refinement and long-distance range.”

Read review Model reviewed: SVAutobiography Dynamic

Score: 8 / 10

“Jaguar Land Rover’s Special Vehicle Operations wanted to add performance to the Velar without sacrificing comfort, and it looks to have nailed the brief, building on the standard car’s strengths of style and refinement, while adding extra sharpness and a thunderous engine.”

Read review Autocar + Model reviewed: 2.0-litre diesel automatic R-Dynamic

Score: 8 / 10

“New entry-level Velar brings affordable four-cylinder motoring to Land Rover’s most road-focused model.”

Read review Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7 / 10

“Stylish, advanced and accomplished but in need of a better powertrain.”

Read review Model reviewed: SVAutobiography Dynamic

Score: 9 / 10

“There’s very little about the fast, handsome Range Rover Velar SVAutobiography Dynamic – apart perhaps from the record-breaking 16 syllables of its name – that comes as a shock.”

Read review Car + Model reviewed: SVAutobiography Dynamic

Score: 8 / 10

“The crucial news is this is the only Velar to get JLR’s 5.0-litre supercharged V8.”

Read review Model reviewed: 3.0-litre petrol automatic First Edition P380

Score: 8 / 10

“The Range Rover Velar is a beautifully designed and (mostly) finely wrought car. It will sell well to the growing number of affluent urbanites who want a stand-out SUV. They’ll buy it, probably love it, and get covetous glances from neighbours, other road users and the fashion conscious.”

Read review Carbuyer + Model reviewed: (range review)

Score: 8.2 / 10

“The Range Rover Velar is one of the coolest SUVs money can buy, with eye-catching looks and cutting-edge in-car technology.”

Read review Company Car Today + Model reviewed: 2.0-litre diesel automatic HSE

“Classy, stylish and progressive in styling and technology, the Velar fills a hole in the Range Rover range.”

Read review Daily Mail + Model reviewed: 3.0-litre diesel automatic

Score: 10 / 10

“The Range Rover Velar is so good-looking, it has suddenly made even the Evoque and the Jaguar F-Pace look worryingly dated by comparison.” (Chris Evans)

Read review Evo + Model reviewed: SVAutobiography Dynamic

Score: 8 / 10

“Push harder, even in the suspension’s Dynamic mode, and the Velar’s body does move around to a certain level, but it never lacks control, floating over the worst imperfections in the road surface without feeling like that 542bhp is getting away from you.”

Read review Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 6 / 10

“The Range Rover Velar looks and feels special inside and out, and offers a suitably luxurious driving experience too.”

Read review Honest John + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“It rides well enough and is very relaxing to drive. What we’re not too keen on is the 2.0-litre diesel engine. The Ingenium unit is certainly quick enough but lacks the refinement and smoothness you’d expect of a premium car like the Velar. Luckily, there are also decent petrols available.”

Read review Parkers + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8.2 / 10

“Super-stylish Range Rover for townies is well worth considering”

Read review The Sun + Model reviewed: 5.0-litre petrol automatic SV Autobiography

“New Range Rover Velar SV is posh and potent — but it comes at a price”

Read review Model reviewed: 2.0-litre diesel automatic

“The Range Rover Velar is the British firm’s best yet and raises the bar with its classy cabin and slick technology”

Read review The Sunday Times + Model reviewed: 3.0-litre petrol automatic HSE P380

Score: 8 / 10

“Outrageously expensive and has a silly name. You’ll still want one, though.” (Jeremy Clarkson)

Read review Top Gear + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“The Range Rover Velar majors on style but it’s still a useful car. It’s roomy enough for a family, not so big it’s awkward in cities, and capable of unusual off-road feats.”

Read review Model reviewed: SVAutobiography Dynamic

Score: 7 / 10

“Mentally it’s an increasingly hard car to justify – expensive to buy and run, and with a power unit rapidly approaching end-of-life obsolescence. So, a confession: I rather liked it. It’s flattering, I like that it swerves the full-ticket fakery of an SUV that thinks it’s a sports car. It’s a more honest, pleasing car than that. This could catch on.”

Read review What Car? + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“The Range Rover Velar is a stylish, refined and seriously appealing SUV, but there are better-finished and more practical alternatives.”

Read review Which? + Model reviewed: Range overview

“Despite some very swish touches, the Velar feel expensive for what it is, and that will inevitably send people to rival cars like the Audi Q7.”

Read review

SAFETY RATING Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP







Overall rating: 5 stars

Date tested: October 2017 93% ADULT OCCUPANT 85% CHILD OCCUPANT 74% VULNERABLE ROAD USERS 72% SAFETY ASSIST Read full Euro NCAP review

Eco rating Independent emissions and efficiency ratings from Green NCAP

The Range Rover Velar has not yet been lab tested by Green NCAP. Check back soon.

Awards Trophies, prizes and awards that the Range Rover Velar has received

2020 WhatCar? Awards – Best Coupe SUV 2018 World Car of the Year Awards – World Car Design of the Year

News UK Motoring Awards – SUV of the Year

GQ Car of the Year Awards – ‘Climb Every Mountain in Luxury’ Award

Similar cars If you’re looking at the Range Rover Velar, you might also be interested in these alternatives

Alfa Romeo Stelvio | Audi Q5 | BMW X3 | DS 7 Crossback | Jaguar F-Pace | Lexus NX | Mercedes-Benz GLC | Porsche Macan | Volkswagen Tiguan | Volvo XC60

More Land Rover news, ratings, reviews and features