The Range Rover Velar is a luxury SUV by Land Rover that sits between the Range Rover Evoque and Range Rover Sport in the model range. It is built at Jaguar Land Rover’s factory in Solihull.
The Velar was launched in the summer of 2017, with a high-performance SVAutobiography model added a year later. It is built on the same platform as the Jaguar F-Pace SUV, XF saloon and XE saloon models.
The Range Rover Velar currently holds an Expert Rating of 80% based on 24 UK reviews, which is just behind the Audi Q5 at the top of the class for all the mid-size premium SUVs we have analysed to date. The Velar has received consistently good scores from the UK motoring media across all models in the range. It has been particularly praised for its design and comfortable driving experience, however it has been criticised for being overly expensive and not hitting the same quality standards as rivals.
More Land Rover news, ratings, reviews and features
Body style: Medium SUV/crossover
Engines: petrol, diesel
Price: From £31,615 on-road
Launched: Summer 2017
Last updated: Winter 2018/19
Replacement due: TBA
MEDIA REVIEWS
Reviews, road tests and comparisons from across the UK automotive media
The Car Expert
Model reviewed: 2.0-litre diesel automatic HSE D240
Score: 7.7 / 10
“The Range Rover Velar isn’t the cheapest option in the market – but that won’t bother its target market. This is a significant upmarket SUV contender.”
Read review
Auto Express
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 8 / 10
“The Range Rover Velar is Land Rover’s most desirable product yet.”
Read review
Model reviewed: SVAutobiography Dynamic
Score: 8 / 10
“It may be expensive, but the Range Rover Velar SVAutobiography is a deeply impressive performance SUV.”
Read review
Model reviewed: 2.0-litre diesel automatic SE
Score: 8 / 10
“Regular motorway users could do far worse than pick its blend of comfortable ride, cruising refinement and long-distance range.”
Read review
Model reviewed: SVAutobiography Dynamic
Score: 8 / 10
“Jaguar Land Rover’s Special Vehicle Operations wanted to add performance to the Velar without sacrificing comfort, and it looks to have nailed the brief, building on the standard car’s strengths of style and refinement, while adding extra sharpness and a thunderous engine.”
Read review
Autocar
Model reviewed: 2.0-litre diesel automatic R-Dynamic
Score: 8 / 10
“New entry-level Velar brings affordable four-cylinder motoring to Land Rover’s most road-focused model.”
Read review
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 7 / 10
“Stylish, advanced and accomplished but in need of a better powertrain.”
Read review
Model reviewed: SVAutobiography Dynamic
Score: 9 / 10
“There’s very little about the fast, handsome Range Rover Velar SVAutobiography Dynamic – apart perhaps from the record-breaking 16 syllables of its name – that comes as a shock.”
Read review
Car
Model reviewed: SVAutobiography Dynamic
Score: 8 / 10
“The crucial news is this is the only Velar to get JLR’s 5.0-litre supercharged V8.”
Read review
Model reviewed: 3.0-litre petrol automatic First Edition P380
Score: 8 / 10
“The Range Rover Velar is a beautifully designed and (mostly) finely wrought car. It will sell well to the growing number of affluent urbanites who want a stand-out SUV. They’ll buy it, probably love it, and get covetous glances from neighbours, other road users and the fashion conscious.”
Read review
Carbuyer
Model reviewed: (range review)
Score: 8.2 / 10
“The Range Rover Velar is one of the coolest SUVs money can buy, with eye-catching looks and cutting-edge in-car technology.”
Read review
Company Car Today
Model reviewed: 2.0-litre diesel automatic HSE
“Classy, stylish and progressive in styling and technology, the Velar fills a hole in the Range Rover range.”
Read review
Daily Mail
Model reviewed: 3.0-litre diesel automatic
Score: 10 / 10
“The Range Rover Velar is so good-looking, it has suddenly made even the Evoque and the Jaguar F-Pace look worryingly dated by comparison.” (Chris Evans)
Read review
Evo
Model reviewed: SVAutobiography Dynamic
Score: 8 / 10
“Push harder, even in the suspension’s Dynamic mode, and the Velar’s body does move around to a certain level, but it never lacks control, floating over the worst imperfections in the road surface without feeling like that 542bhp is getting away from you.”
Read review
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 6 / 10
“The Range Rover Velar looks and feels special inside and out, and offers a suitably luxurious driving experience too.”
Read review
Honest John
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 8 / 10
“It rides well enough and is very relaxing to drive. What we’re not too keen on is the 2.0-litre diesel engine. The Ingenium unit is certainly quick enough but lacks the refinement and smoothness you’d expect of a premium car like the Velar. Luckily, there are also decent petrols available.”
Read review
Parkers
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 8.2 / 10
“Super-stylish Range Rover for townies is well worth considering”
Read review
The Sun
Model reviewed: 5.0-litre petrol automatic SV Autobiography
“New Range Rover Velar SV is posh and potent — but it comes at a price”
Read review
Model reviewed: 2.0-litre diesel automatic
“The Range Rover Velar is the British firm’s best yet and raises the bar with its classy cabin and slick technology”
Read review
The Sunday Times
Model reviewed: 3.0-litre petrol automatic HSE P380
Score: 8 / 10
“Outrageously expensive and has a silly name. You’ll still want one, though.” (Jeremy Clarkson)
Read review
Top Gear
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 8 / 10
“The Range Rover Velar majors on style but it’s still a useful car. It’s roomy enough for a family, not so big it’s awkward in cities, and capable of unusual off-road feats.”
Read review
Model reviewed: SVAutobiography Dynamic
Score: 7 / 10
“Mentally it’s an increasingly hard car to justify – expensive to buy and run, and with a power unit rapidly approaching end-of-life obsolescence. So, a confession: I rather liked it. It’s flattering, I like that it swerves the full-ticket fakery of an SUV that thinks it’s a sports car. It’s a more honest, pleasing car than that. This could catch on.”
Read review
What Car?
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 8 / 10
“The Range Rover Velar is a stylish, refined and seriously appealing SUV, but there are better-finished and more practical alternatives.”
Read review
Which?
Model reviewed: Range overview
“Despite some very swish touches, the Velar feel expensive for what it is, and that will inevitably send people to rival cars like the Audi Q7.”
Read review
SAFETY RATING
Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP
Overall rating: 5 stars
Date tested: October 2017
Eco rating
Independent emissions and efficiency ratings from Green NCAP
The Range Rover Velar has not yet been lab tested by Green NCAP. Check back soon.
Awards
Trophies, prizes and awards that the Range Rover Velar has received
2020
- WhatCar? Awards – Best Coupe SUV
2018
- World Car of the Year Awards – World Car Design of the Year
- News UK Motoring Awards – SUV of the Year
- GQ Car of the Year Awards – ‘Climb Every Mountain in Luxury’ Award
Similar cars
If you’re looking at the Range Rover Velar, you might also be interested in these alternatives
Alfa Romeo Stelvio | Audi Q5 | BMW X3 | DS 7 Crossback | Jaguar F-Pace | Lexus NX | Mercedes-Benz GLC | Porsche Macan | Volkswagen Tiguan | Volvo XC60