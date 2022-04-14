fbpx

Model update

Range Rover Velar gains new HST trim

Range Rover Velar buyers now have seven different trim levels to choose from following the addition of a new HST grade to the line-up

Andrew Charman

Range Rover Velar buyers now have seven different trim levels to choose from following the addition of a new HST grade to the line-up.

HST is a performance-pitched range-topping trim level and is already offered on the Range Rover Evoque and Sport.

On the Velar it will be available with new 300hp diesel and 400hp petrol engines, these new six-cylinder mild-hybrid units from Jaguar Land Rover’s Ingenium range built in the UK in Wolverhampton. Sister brand Jaguar has just added the two engines to its F-Pace range.

The HST grade takes the base R-Dynamic specification and includes electronic air suspension with adaptive dampers as standard, the driver also able to tailor the response of the dampers to personal preference.

Exterior additions to the SUV include a black contrasting roof and a ‘Black Pack’ styling treatment. Privacy glass and bespoke 21-inch five-spoke alloy wheels are also standard, while the body colour choices include a new ‘Arroios Grey’ finish that is only available on the Velar HST.

Inside the steering wheel and headlining are finished in a black suede cloth, while a sliding panoramic roof is fitted as standard.

Land Rover has also reintroduced the Edition trim level to the Velar line-up. Based on the R-Dynamic SE grade and powered by a 250hp petrol engine or a 204hp diesel, the Edition gets the same exterior treatment, panoramic roof and privacy glass of the HST, but sits on 20-inch gloss black alloy wheels.

Velar buyers can now also add the Amazon Alexa voice assistant to their car’s functions, so long as they specify Land Rover’s Pivi Pro infotainment system.

Velar HST prices start from £69,865 for the 300hp diesel version and £73,815 with the 400hp petrol engine. The Velar Edition is priced at £61,005 for the diesel and £62,020 with the petrol unit.

The Range Rover Velar, which currently holds an Expert Rating of 72%, receives consistently good review scores, with particularly praised for its design and comfortable driving experience, however it has been criticised for being overly expensive and not hitting the same quality standards as rivals.

