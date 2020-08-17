Recall for new Ford Kuga PHEV over fire risk

Ford has stopped deliveries of the plug-in hybrid version of its Kuga SUV over concerns about battery fires.

Owners who have already taken collection of their cars have been asked not to charge the high-voltage battery ‘until further notice’ and keep the vehicle in its ‘EV Auto’ mode.

Autocar magazine has reported that Ford has issued a statement saying sales of Kuga PHEVs built before 26 June 2020 had been temporarily suspended, saying “information from the field indicates that four vehicle fires are likely to have been caused by the overheating of the high-voltage batteries”.

A safety recall has been issued for all affected models and customers are being written to to get the issue fixed once parts are available.

Unconfirmed reports from Autocar suggest the fires are related to the battery charging module overheating.

It is not believed that any injuries have occurred as a result of the fires, or why only those built before 26 June have the issue. Up to 27,000 vehicles could be affected globally.

The plug-in hybrid Kuga only went on sale this year, but it has proved a big success for Ford, representing half of all Kuga sales across Europe in the second quarter of 2020.

Ford’s statement in full reads: “The sale of Kuga PHEV vehicles built prior to 26 June 2020, has been suspended temporarily.

“Ford also recalls all vehicles with customers to update them with an additional heat shield and manifold according to the current manufacturing status, and informs customers of all affected Kuga PHEVs in service not to charge their vehicle’s high voltage battery until this update is made.

“As part of Ford’s ongoing quality and safety processes, a potential concern has been identified with the high voltage drive battery in these vehicles. Information from the field indicates that four vehicle fires are likely to have been caused by the overheating of the high voltage batteries.”