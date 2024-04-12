Refreshed Kia Sorento available to order

The large Kia Sorento SUV has been given a mid-life facelift which includes refreshed exterior looks and a cheaper entry-level price.

This fourth-generation model launched back in 2021, offering plug-in hybrid power alongside conventional diesel and petrol hybrid engine options. All of these options remain, all models being four-wheel drive with an automatic gearbox.

The most notable change that this update introduces is the SUV’s new front end, which Kia says is inspired by the brand’s flagship electric EV9 SUV. Flanking the larger gloss black grille are slim ‘star map’ daytime running lights and vertical headlights on either side of the front fascia, and Kia has also altered the bonnet and alloy wheel design.

Three trim levels are on offer – the lead-in ‘2’, the mid-range ‘3’ and top-spec ‘4’. A 12-inch infotainment display, electric and heated wing mirrors, three-zone climate control, heated front seats, heated steering wheel, cruise control and smart entry system with a stop/start button all come as standard, as well as rain-sensing wipers, front and rear parking sensors, and a rear view parking camera.

The ‘3’ adds a motorised tailgate, ambient lighting in the cabin, a larger 12-inch digital instrument cluster behind the steering wheel, a wireless smartphone charging pad and a better Bose sound system. This grade also introduces a host of safety features, including blind spot monitoring and collision-avoidance assistance for parking scenarios.

The ‘4’ comes with a panoramic sunroof, electronically-adjustable front seats and Nappa leather upholstery. The steering column is also electronically adjustable with this trim level, and also includes a head-up display that projects driving information onto the windscreen and fingerprint infotainment access so drivers can set their own personal preferences.

The refreshed Sorento is now on sale from just under £42k – a £3k price drop when compared to the pre-facelift entry-level Sorento.

The Kia Sorento currently holds a New Car Expert Rating of B, with a score of 67%. It scores highly for its low CO2 emissions (thanks largely to the plug-in hybrid model), but running costs are high and the Sorento has historically poor reliability.