Model update

Refreshed Mitsubishi Mirage arrives in UK

Order books open for supermini with £10,550 starting price

The revised Mitsubishi Mirage is now available in the UK, with pricing starting at £10,550.

At its entry price, the supermini comes in ‘Verve’ guise which brings electric windows, a leather-trimmed steering wheel, a rear spoiler, air conditioning, Bluetooth audio support and a height-adjustable driver’s seat to the car.

Moving up to £12,495 ‘Design’ trim builds on that with 15-inch alloy wheels, keyless start, an infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support, faux leather/fabric upholstered seats, a red-accented front grille, rear privacy glass, electric folding mirrors and a leather-trimmed gear stick.

Available at the launch of the Mirage is range-topping ‘First Edition’. With a £14,035 starting price, this adds LED headlights and daytime running lights, chrome accents to the front grille, rear parking sensors, cruise control, heated front seats, front fog lights and Forward Collision Mitigation (autonomous emergency braking) to reduce the risk of accidents. These variants stand out with ‘First Edition’ badging too.

  • 2020 Mitsubishi Mirage - rear | The Car Expert
  • 2020 Mitsubishi Mirage - dashboard | The Car Expert
 

Initially introduced in 2012, revisions to the Mirage for 2020 have brought a new front end to the car to bring it more in-line with Mitsubishi’s larger offerings as well as a broadened rear bumper. Revisions have been made to the cabin to up its quality, including new inserts and upholstery.

Powering all variants of the supermini is a 1.2-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine, sending 79bhp and 106Nm of torque to the front wheels via a five-speed manual, with the option of a CVT automatic available. In manual ‘Verve’ specification — the Mirage’s most efficient guise — it’s said to return 56.5mpg while emitting 113g/km of CO2.

Order books are now open, with the new Mitsubishi Mirage said to be arriving in showrooms this week.

