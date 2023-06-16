fbpx

Model update

Refreshed Peugeot 2008 range now on sale

A Peugeot 2008 SUV mid-life facelift is now available, including cosmetic tweaks and a drivetrain upgrade for the electric e-2008

2023 Peugeot 2008

by Sean Rees
spot_imgspot_img

Peugeot has announced that its 2008 SUV range has been given a minor facelift, which includes some exterior styling alterations, an infotainment system tweak and a drivetrain upgrade for the all-electric e-2008 model.

This is the 2008’s first update since the SUV’s lead-in and mid-range trims were given more features in the middle of last year, including roof rails and 3D navigation software for the infotainment system. Peugeot has revised the SUV’s trim grades once again.

The entry-level model is now called the ‘Active’, and now incorporates wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. The ‘Active’ is followed by the mid-range ‘Allure’ and ‘GT’ trims, and the range-topping ‘First Edition’ grade (which is electric only).

The 2008 and e-2008’s subtle styling changes include a stockier front end with Peugeot’s latest branding front and centre – the wider grille is now finished in gloss black on the ‘Active’, while the ‘Allure’ and ‘GT’ come with a body-coloured finish.

The 2008’s design also now features Peugeot’s three-streak lighting signature, first seen on the brand’s 508 saloon, with vertical LED strips that are integrated into gloss black inserts either side of the front bumper. The car sits on 16-inch alloy wheels as standard, and 17-inch alloy wheels are also available.

Stepping inside, Peugeot has rolled out a small revision for the car’s ten-inch infotainment system, which now has new colour and display layout customisation options. Peugeot’s new logo also now features on the compact steering wheel.

The standard 2008 engine options remain the same – a choice between two 1.2-litre petrol units, paired with either a six-speed manual or eight-speed automatic gearbox. The battery-powered e-2008 now comes with a larger 54kW battery and a more powerful 156hp motor, which has increased the electric SUV’s maximum range by 38 miles – now a reported 251 miles in total.

The new range is now available to order on the Peugeot website, with pricing for the refreshed 2008 starting at just over £24k. The e-2008 is now priced at over £36k.

The Peugeot 2008 has received praise for its interior and exterior styling, and holds an Expert Rating of 68%. The all-electric e-2008 holds a higher Expert Rating of 72%, with reviewers commenting that the e-SUV can’t match the battery range of class leaders.

Sean Rees
Sean Rees
Sean is the Deputy Editor at The Car Expert. A enthusiastic fan of motorsport and all things automotive, he is accredited by the Professional Publishers Association, and is now focused on helping those in car-buying need with independent and impartial advice.

