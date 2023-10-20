Refreshed Peugeot 208 and e-208 now on sale

Peugeot’s 208 supermini range has been given a minor mid-life update, including a few cosmetic tweaks, engine and infotainment changes.

Refreshed in order to keep the supermini competitive with rivals like the Skoda Fabia, Volkswagen Polo and SEAT Ibiza, the Peugeot 208 has been given a few front-end design tweaks.

The grille, which features the brand’s new logo, is now wider with a new angular dash pattern design, and the ‘claw’ light signatures on either side of the bumper have been shifted outwards to make the car appear wider – the design of which differs depending on the model you choose.

In the rear, the supermini is essentially unchanged, apart from a small update for the rear tail lights, which now have horizontal LED strips, instead of vertical. Seven exterior colours are available, including two additional options – a grey and a yellow.

The same trim levels remain – the ‘Active’, ‘Allure’, ‘GT’ and the limited-run e-208 ‘E-Style’ – but the equipment levels of these trims have been revised, which has brought price increases.

A ten-inch infotainment screen now comes as standard on the dashboard (replacing the old seven-inch console), which can now mirror devices wirelessly, and includes a TomTom navigation system and a voice assistant. Peugeot adds that the screen’s graphics have a higher resolution and the display layout with different colours or information.

The range of powertrain options has seen more dramatic changes. The lead-in 75hp and 100hp 1.2-litre petrol options have been carried over from the previous model range, but two extra petrol mild-hybrids have also been introduced, offering 100hp and 136hp respectively.

The electric e-208 range still includes both older 50kWh and newer 51kWh models. The latter was introduced earlier this year, and can muster a distance of 248 miles from full charge, up from the former’s 225-mile range.

Now available to order in the UK, pricing for the facelifted 208 starts at over £20k for the entry-level petrol, and at over £32k for the e-208.

Praised for its design inside and out, as well as its low running costs, the Peugeot 208 currently holds an Expert Rating of 70%. The electric e-208 has received similar praise and holds a higher Expert Rating of 73%.