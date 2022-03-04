Renault adds new trim to Captur range

Called ‘Rive Gauche’, Renault has added a new limited-edition trim its Captur compact SUV, which features some blackout design touches and additional kit bundled into the package.

With a French name that translates to ‘left bank’, Renault says that the Rive Gauche trim is named after the River Seine in Paris, and only 800 models will be sold in the UK.

Available with a choice of four different metallic colour schemes, the exterior design of the Renault Captur Rive Gauche adds a gloss black finish to the roof and wing mirrors, as well black air intakes, body cladding and badging. There are also diamond-cut 18-inch alloy wheels and LED headlights.

Inside, the same dark colour scheme can be found on the leather upholstery and dashboard trim. The spec is based on the range-topping ‘R.S Line’ trim, but also adds a few extras including a larger nine-inch infotainment screen, a wireless smartphone charging pad, height-adjustable front seats and an auto-dimming rear-view mirror.

As for engine options, the Captur Rive Gauche is available with two powertrain options from the wider Captur range – a 90hp petrol engine and a 145hp petrol-hybrid engine. There is no plug-in hybrid option available.

The Rive Gauche is now available to order in the UK with prices starting from £24.5K for the petrol model, and £28.5K for the hybrid.

Since the Renault Captur’s UK arrival three years ago, the compact SUV has received praise for its practicality, stylish interior and competitive pricing. However, it has been criticised for an underwhelming driving experience, underperforming engines and interior build quality.

The launch of the Rive Gauche trim is unlikely to change the UK media’s opinion of the Captur – the SUV currently holding an Expert Rating of 66%, which is reasonable for the small SUV sector but well off the pace of the class-leasing Ford Puma.