fbpx

Independent, impartial advice for car buyers and car owners

Search
Model update

Renault adds new trim to Captur range

Limited-edition Captur Rive Gauche bundles up some blackout design touches and extra kit

Sean Rees

Called ‘Rive Gauche’, Renault has added a new limited-edition trim its Captur compact SUV, which features some blackout design touches and additional kit bundled into the package.

With a French name that translates to ‘left bank’, Renault says that the Rive Gauche trim is named after the River Seine in Paris, and only 800 models will be sold in the UK.

Available with a choice of four different metallic colour schemes, the exterior design of the Renault Captur Rive Gauche adds a gloss black finish to the roof and wing mirrors, as well black air intakes, body cladding and badging. There are also diamond-cut 18-inch alloy wheels and LED headlights.

Inside, the same dark colour scheme can be found on the leather upholstery and dashboard trim. The spec is based on the range-topping ‘R.S Line’ trim, but also adds a few extras including a larger nine-inch infotainment screen, a wireless smartphone charging pad, height-adjustable front seats and an auto-dimming rear-view mirror.

As for engine options, the Captur Rive Gauche is available with two powertrain options from the wider Captur range – a 90hp petrol engine and a 145hp petrol-hybrid engine. There is no plug-in hybrid option available.

The Rive Gauche is now available to order in the UK with prices starting from £24.5K for the petrol model, and £28.5K for the hybrid.

Since the Renault Captur’s UK arrival three years ago, the compact SUV has received praise for its practicality, stylish interior and competitive pricing. However, it has been criticised for an underwhelming driving experience, underperforming engines and interior build quality.

The launch of the Rive Gauche trim is unlikely to change the UK media’s opinion of the Captur – the SUV currently holding an Expert Rating of 66%, which is reasonable for the small SUV sector but well off the pace of the class-leasing Ford Puma.

Sean Rees
Sean is a content editor at The Car Expert. A enthusiastic fan of motorsport and all things automotive, he is accredited by the Professional Publishers Association, and is now focused on helping those in car-buying need with independent and impartial advice.
Where has the Comments section gone?

We've had to disable our Comments section due to some technical issues. We're working on it, and will hopefully have a solution shortly.

Latest Expert Advice

More advice

Latest Expert Ratings

Vauxhall Grandland

BMW 3 Series (2011 – 2019)

More ratings

Latest New Car News

More new cars

Latest Industry News

More news

Exclusive partner offers for you:

GAP insurance and warranty offers from ALA

Warranty offers from Warrantywise

Insurance offers from Motoreasy

Sell your car today with Motorway

Browse cars for sale from Cazoo

Check a car's history with carVertical

More from The Car Expert

Expert Advice

Award-winning, independent and impartial advice on buying, owning and running a car

Explore

Expert Ratings

We compare reviews from 30 motoring websites to bring you a definitive rating for every new car

Explore

Expert News

All the most important new car launches, model updates, car reviews and industry news

Explore

Expert Partners

Our commercial partners bring you exclusive offers on their products and services

Explore

Expert Advice

Car buying
Car finance
Car ownership
Car insurance

Expert Ratings

All Expert Ratings
How our Expert Ratings work
License our Expert Ratings

Expert Info

About us
Media appearances
Partners
Advertising

Expert Family

The Van Expert
The Truck Expert
Immediate Network

Expert Knowledge

Would you like to stay up to date with all the latest advice, ratings, news and offers from The Car Expert?

Yes please

T&Cs | Privacy | Cookies
© 2022 Immediate Network Ltd.
All rights reserved