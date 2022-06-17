fbpx

Renault announces UK pricing for Mégane E-Tech

All-electric Mégane E-Tech hatchback is now available to order with three trims to choose from

Sean Rees

The first of a new generation of Renault electric vehicles (EVs) built on the same platform, the Renault Mégane E-Tech crossover-style hatchback is now available to order in the UK, with three trims to choose from.

Set to join an increasingly crowded EV market, Renault is hoping that its Mégane E-Tech will be able to challenge the sales of other all-electric hatchbacks, like the Volkswagen ID.3Kia EV6, and Hyundai Ioniq 5.

First unveiled at last year’s Munich motor show, the Renault Mégane E-Tech is a similar size to the combustion-powered Captur crossover, and uses a 60kWh battery to produce 220hp and a promised battery range of 280 miles. Top speed is capped at 99mph.

Renault says that the Mégane E-Tech’s battery can charge at up to 130kW, and that it is the thinnest battery on the market – 40% smaller than what you would find in the Zoe supermini. This means that the Mégane E-Tech has a low centre of gravity, and is therefore agile on the road.

In fact, Renault claims that its new all-electric hatchback is around 100kg lighter than any car in its class. At around 200kg lighter than the Volkswagen ID.3, the Mégane E-Tech is slightly more efficient on the road, and by Renault’s estimates can travel a further 20 miles on one charge.

With three trim to choose from, the range at launch begins with the lead-in ‘Equilibre’ trim, which includes LED headlights, 18-inch alloy wheels, a 12-inch digital cluster behind the steering wheel, a nine-inch portrait-oriented infotainment display, and with heated front seats and a heated steering wheel. Prices start at £35,240.

The Mégane E-Tech also comes with keyless entry as standard, as well as a number of parking and safety tech features, including rear parking sensors, a rear-view parking camera, traffic sign recognition, and a lane keeping assistance feature that can also detect when you are too close to the edge of the road.

The mid-rang ‘Techno’ trim is priced at £37,740, and comes fitted with bigger 20-inch alloy wheels and adaptive LED headlights. This trim also adds a dual-climate control function in the cabin, with electrically-adjustable front seats trimmed in synthetic leather and recycled materials and wireless smartphone charging.

Blind spot monitoring also comes with this package, as well as a rear cross traffic alert feature which is handy for reversing on to busy roads, and parking sensors in the front.

Entry-level ‘Equilibre’ (£35,240)

  • 18-inch alloy wheels
  • LED headlights
  • Ambient lighting in the cabin
  • Heated steering wheel
  • Heated front seats
  • Rear parking sensors
  • Rear-view parking camera
  • 12-inch digital cluster behind the steering wheel
  • Nine-inch infotainment display with Renault’s navigation
  • Wireless smartphone connectivity with both Android Auto and Apple CarPlay
  • Four-speaker audio system
  • Two USB-C ports
  • Keyless entry
  • Traffic sign recognition
  • Cruise control with speed limiter
  • Lane keeping assistance with road-edge detection

Mid-range ‘Techno’ (£37,740)

  • All ‘Equilibre’ features that are not replaced
  • 20-inch alloy wheels
  • Adaptive LED headlights
  • Contrasting door mirrors
  • Shark fin antenna
  • Upholstery made from synthetic leather and recycled materials
  • Tinted rear windows
  • Auto-dimming rear-view mirror
  • 48-colour ambient lighting in the cabin
  • Dual-zone climate control
  • Electrically-adjustable front seats
  • Wireless smartphone charging
  • Six-speaker audio system
  • Adaptive cruise control
  • Blind spot monitoring
  • Rear cross traffic alert with automatic braking
  • Front and rear parking sensors

Range-topping ‘Launch Edition’ (£39,240)

  • All ‘Equilibre’ and ‘Techno’ features that are not replaced
  • Nine-speaker audio system
  • Smart rear-view mirror
  • 360-degree parking camera

At the top of the range sits the ‘Launch Edition’ trim, which adds a smart rear-view mirror that allows the driver to check parking and traffic conditions using a high-resolution 360-degree camera.

Every model comes with a five-year warranty and an eight-year battery warranty, and Renault is offering home charger installation services through its Mobilize charging solution provider. This home charger, which can be controlled through a smartphone app, costs £1,170 with installation included – a charge which can be added to a PCP agreement at the customer’s request.

The Renault Mégane E-Tech is now available to order at UK dealerships or on the brand’s website, with the first deliveries expected to arrive later this year.

Sean Rees
Sean is a content editor at The Car Expert. A enthusiastic fan of motorsport and all things automotive, he is accredited by the Professional Publishers Association, and is now focused on helping those in car-buying need with independent and impartial advice.

