fbpx

Independent, impartial advice for car buyers and car owners

Search
Expert Rating

Renault Arkana

Our unique Expert Ratings combine scores from 25 of the top UK motoring websites to give you a definitive rating on every new car

Expert Rating

57%
More Expert Ratings

Summary

‘Coupe-style’ SUVs are popular among upmarket brands, but the Renault Arkana is one of only a few of these sleeker crossovers made by mainstream manufacturers.

New in 2019, the Arkana is based on the French brand’s Captur SUV, but with a lower and more raked roofline, with additional length also offering more legroom for rear passengers.

The Arkana is available with two electrified petrol engines. You can either choose a hybrid unit, combining a 1.6-litre petrol engine with two electric motors to give 145hp, or a mild hybrid option that provides a boost to a 140hp petrol engine but can’t drive under electrical power alone.

The Renault Arkana has received a rather mixed set of reviews from the UK media, reviewers generally coming to the conclusion that the Arkana may be a capable machine but that there are better alternatives, even within the Renault SUV range.

Auto Express explained, “The Arkana misses the mark when you consider that a smaller SUV like the Captur is better value, while the larger Renault Kadjar is more comfortable.”

Carbuyer finds issues with both the ride comfort and engine performance, concluding that, “With a firm ride and slightly dull powertrains, the Arkana isn’t as appealing for drivers as it first looks”, although the reviewer admits that the Arkana’s “fuel efficiency and practicality are more impressive, and Renault’s five-year warranty adds some lustre to the ownership experience.”

The Renault Arkana has also received praise for its decent value for money, its smart infotainment system, and its spacious interior and large boot, but it is clear to see that the coupe-SUV has failed to win over the majority of UK media outlets, Top Gear wrapping up their review by declaring “there’s absolutely nothing here that pegs it as a must-buy.”

As of October 2021, the Renault Arkana currently holds an Expert Rating of 57% from 16 reviews.

Arkana highlights

  • Roomy inside despite styling
  • Competent handling
  • Efficient full hybrid system
  • Looks – better than most SUVs

Arkana lowlights

  • Unimpressive petrol engine
  • Harsh low-speed ride
  • Aggressively sharp steering
  • Looks, full of unneccesary details

Key specifications

Body style: Small SUV/crossover
Engines: petrol hybrid, petrol mild-hybrid
Price: From £25,300 on-road

Launched: Summer 2021
Last updated: N/A
Replacement due: TBA

Renault Arkana front view | Expert Rating
Renault Arkana rear view | Expert Rating
Renault Arkana interior view | Expert Rating

Media reviews

Reviews, road test and comparisons from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.

Auto Express

+

Auto Trader

+

Autocar

+

Business Car

+

Car

+

Carbuyer

+

Driving Electric

+

Heycar

+

Honest John

+

Parkers

+

The Sun

+

The Telegraph

+

Top Gear

+

What Car?

+

Which?

+

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

Overall rating: 5 stars
Date tested: December 2019

96%

ADULT OCCUPANT

83%

CHILD OCCUPANT

75%

VULNERABLE ROAD USERS

74%

SAFETY ASSIST

Read full Euro NCAP review

Notes on safety rating

The Renault Arkana is structurally very similar to its sibling, the Captur SUV which was tested by Euro NCAP on its launch in 2019, and so both cars share the same five-star rating. The testers praised the car in all areas, including the standard-fit autonomous emergency braking which includes pedestrian and cyclist detection.

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

The Renault Arkana has not been lab tested by Green NCAP. This is a new initiative, launched in 2018 as a sister organisation to Euro NCAP. If and when Green NCAP puts the Arkana through its paces, we’ll publish the results here.

Similar cars

If you’re looking at the Renault Arkana, you might also be interested in these alternatives

BMW X2 | Citroën C4 | Ford Puma | Mazda CX-30 | Mini Countryman | Nissan Juke | Peugeot 3008 | Renault Captur | Toyota C-HR | Toyota Yaris Cross | Vauxhall Mokka | Volkswagen T-Roc

Buy or lease a Renault Arkana

Regardless of whether you’re looking for a new or used Arkana, The Car Expert’s partners have thousands of cars to choose from

Motors 600x300

Search less, live more. We make finding the right car simple. Find out more

heycar 600x300

We only have the best used cars for sale from selected dealers. Find out more

Carparison 600x300

Personal contract hire deals from Carparison Leasing. Find out more

Rivervale Leasing 600x300

Personal contract hire deals from Rivervale Leasing. Find out more

Hippo Leasing 600x300

Personal contract hire deals from Hippo Leasing. Find out more

Leasing dot com 600x300

Personal contract hire deals from Leasing.com. Find out more

Toyota Yaris Cross

Toyota Yaris Cross

Mitsubishi ASX

Mitsubishi ASX

Kia Stonic

Kia Stonic

Kia Niro

Kia Niro

Kia XCeed

Kia XCeed

Jeep Renegade

Jeep Renegade

- Advertisement -
This page last updated:

Best car rankings

Want to see how this car ranks against its rivals?

The Car Expert has the ultimate ranking of the best and worst new cars on sale, based on scores from 25 of the top UK motoring websites

Best small cars

Best small SUVs

Best medium cars

Best medium SUVs

Best large cars

Best large SUVs

Best car rankings

Want to see how this car ranks against its rivals?

The Car Expert has the ultimate ranking of the best and worst new cars on sale, based on scores from 25 of the top UK motoring websites

Best small cars

Best small SUVs

Best medium cars

Best medium SUVs

Best large cars

Best large SUVs

Exclusive partner offers for you:

GAP insurance and warranty offers from ALA

Warranty offers from Warrantywise

Insurance offers from Motoreasy

Sell your car today with Motorway

Browse cars for sale from
Cazoo

Check a car's history with CarGuide

More from The Car Expert

Expert Advice

Award-winning, independent and impartial advice on buying, owning and running a car

Explore

Expert Ratings

We compare reviews from 25 motoring websites to bring you a definitive rating for every new car

Explore

Expert News

All the most important new car launches, model updates, car reviews and industry news

Explore

Expert Partners

Our commercial partners bring you exclusive offers on their products and services

Explore

Expert Advice

Car buying
Car finance
Car ownership
Car insurance

Expert Ratings

All Expert Ratings
How our Expert Ratings work
License our Expert Ratings

Expert Info

About us
Media appearances
Partners
Advertising

Expert Family

The Van Expert
The Truck Expert
Immediate Network

Expert Knowledge

Would you like to stay up to date with all the latest advice, ratings, news and offers from The Car Expert?

Yes please