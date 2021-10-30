Summary

‘Coupe-style’ SUVs are popular among upmarket brands, but the Renault Arkana is one of only a few of these sleeker crossovers made by mainstream manufacturers.

New in 2019, the Arkana is based on the French brand’s Captur SUV, but with a lower and more raked roofline, with additional length also offering more legroom for rear passengers.

The Arkana is available with two electrified petrol engines. You can either choose a hybrid unit, combining a 1.6-litre petrol engine with two electric motors to give 145hp, or a mild hybrid option that provides a boost to a 140hp petrol engine but can’t drive under electrical power alone.

The Renault Arkana has received a rather mixed set of reviews from the UK media, reviewers generally coming to the conclusion that the Arkana may be a capable machine but that there are better alternatives, even within the Renault SUV range.

Auto Express explained, “The Arkana misses the mark when you consider that a smaller SUV like the Captur is better value, while the larger Renault Kadjar is more comfortable.”

Carbuyer finds issues with both the ride comfort and engine performance, concluding that, “With a firm ride and slightly dull powertrains, the Arkana isn’t as appealing for drivers as it first looks”, although the reviewer admits that the Arkana’s “fuel efficiency and practicality are more impressive, and Renault’s five-year warranty adds some lustre to the ownership experience.”

The Renault Arkana has also received praise for its decent value for money, its smart infotainment system, and its spacious interior and large boot, but it is clear to see that the coupe-SUV has failed to win over the majority of UK media outlets, Top Gear wrapping up their review by declaring “there’s absolutely nothing here that pegs it as a must-buy.”

As of October 2021, the Renault Arkana currently holds an Expert Rating of 57% from 16 reviews.

Arkana highlights Roomy inside despite styling

Competent handling

Efficient full hybrid system

Looks – better than most SUVs Arkana lowlights Unimpressive petrol engine

Harsh low-speed ride

Aggressively sharp steering

Looks, full of unneccesary details

Key specifications

Body style: Small SUV/crossover

Engines: petrol hybrid, petrol mild-hybrid

Price: From £25,300 on-road Launched: Summer 2021

Last updated: N/A

Replacement due: TBA

Auto Express + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7 / 10

“The new Renault Arkana is a stylish-looking coupe-SUV, but the French manufacturer’s other SUVs outshine it.”

Read review Model reviewed:

Score: 8 / 10

“There’s plenty to like about the Renault Arkana. The eye-catching coupe-SUV body style – until now only really a premium brand offering – still offers space, while true to recent Renault form the Arkana boasts a well-finished cabin, a smart infotainment system and strong equipment levels, all for a competitive price.”

Read review Auto Trader + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7 / 10

“The Renault Arkana is a stylish, coupe-inspired twist on the crossover norm with style aplenty and a choice of hybrid engines.”

Read review Autocar + Model reviewed: 1.3-litre mild hybrid

Score: 7 / 10

“It’s a struggle to see past the engine and chassis foibles. A car that’s better to look at than to drive.”

Read review Business Car + Model reviewed: 1.6-litre petrol/electric hybrid RS Line

Score: 7 / 10

“The Arkana is a pleasant enough place to while away the miles, although given the E-Tech powertrain’s foibles, the lower-powered and cheaper 140TCe version may turn out to be the sweeter driving model.”

Read review Car + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 6 / 10

“For the here and now, this is a smart, practical, enjoyable and decent-value new car.”

Read review Carbuyer + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7.8 / 10

“The Renault Arkana is a stylish hybrid-only coupe SUV that’s practical and well-equipped.”

Read review Driving Electric + Model reviewed: 1.6-litre petrol/electric hybrid RS Line

Score: 7 / 10

“Renault’s full-hybrid coupe-SUV may not have the performance to match its sporty styling, but it’s well equipped and has fuel economy to rival the best diesels.”

Read review Heycar + Model reviewed: Range overview

“It looks kinda cool, with a coupe-SUV profile. You also get a high driving position and more interior space than you might expect. It’s not exciting to drive but it’ll be very efficient, thanks to mild-hybrid and hybrid drivetrains.”

Read review Honest John + Model reviewed: Range overview

“A stylish alternative to Renault Kadjar. Very efficient with a long warranty. However, it has a firm ride, and the hybrid engine is a bit slow.”

Read review Parkers + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7.6 / 10

“A well-priced and good-to-drive coupe-SUV crossover.”

Read review The Sun + Model reviewed: Range overview

“The Arkana steers fairly keenly, brakes progressively and has a decently supple ride too. So it’s a pleasant enough drive in town or country.”

Read review The Telegraph + Model reviewed: 1.6-litre petrol/electric hybrid RS Line

Score: 6 / 10

“The Arkana isn’t Renault’s finest design work in the sector, but it drives reasonably and the hybrid system, while different from anything else, is quite fun and economical. You’re not going to love it, but in its way this car is quite likeable.”

Read review Top Gear + Model reviewed: 1.3-litre petrol mild hybrid

Score: 6 / 10

“There’s absolutely nothing here that pegs it as a must-buy – this hybrid set-up makes for a good stop-gap solution, and if the styling really tickles your pickle make sure and take one out for a test drive before you sign on the dotted line.”

Read review What Car? + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 6 / 10

“It’s not particularly brisk and the ride is on the firm side, but to make up for that it’s very keenly priced and promises respectable running costs relative to other petrol coupé SUVs.”

Read review Which? + Model reviewed: Range overview

“The Renault Arkana is a likeable car that’s impressively spacious, as promised. The car’s interior is well finished, and the handling makes it an easy car to drive. For the price, the Arkana is also well equipped, and its five-star Euro NCAP safety rating is very reassuring.”

Read review

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP









Overall rating: 5 stars

Date tested: December 2019 96% ADULT OCCUPANT 83% CHILD OCCUPANT 75% VULNERABLE ROAD USERS 74% SAFETY ASSIST Read full Euro NCAP review

Notes on safety rating

The Renault Arkana is structurally very similar to its sibling, the Captur SUV which was tested by Euro NCAP on its launch in 2019, and so both cars share the same five-star rating. The testers praised the car in all areas, including the standard-fit autonomous emergency braking which includes pedestrian and cyclist detection.

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

The Renault Arkana has not been lab tested by Green NCAP. This is a new initiative, launched in 2018 as a sister organisation to Euro NCAP. If and when Green NCAP puts the Arkana through its paces, we’ll publish the results here.

Similar cars

If you’re looking at the Renault Arkana, you might also be interested in these alternatives

BMW X2 | Citroën C4 | Ford Puma | Mazda CX-30 | Mini Countryman | Nissan Juke | Peugeot 3008 | Renault Captur | Toyota C-HR | Toyota Yaris Cross | Vauxhall Mokka | Volkswagen T-Roc

