Independent, impartial advice for car buyers and car owners

Renault Arkana refresh now on sale

The Renault Arkana coupé-SUV has received more trim changes, as part of a mild update that also introduces some cosmetic alterations

by Sean Rees
The Renault Arkana coupé-SUV has received more trim changes, as part of a mild update that also introduces some cosmetic alterations.

A year on from the Arkana’s last set of trim revisions, Renault has decided to change the coupé-SUV’s trim line-up once again. The most notable change is that, like the Clio hatchback, the Arkana is now hybrid only – the petrol mild-hybrid powertrain on offer since the car launched in 2021 is no longer available.

The entry-level ‘Evolution’ and mid-range ‘Techno’ trim grades remain unchanged, while the ‘R.S Line’ grade is now called the ‘Esprit Alpine’. The ‘E-Tech engineered’ trim, which formerly topped the range, has been dropped after a year on sale.

Besides the updated Renault badges, exterior styling changes include a new diamond pattern for the front grille as standard, an ‘F1 blade’ front splitter for the ‘Techno’ and up, and double exhaust tailpipes in gloss black and ‘Alpine’ branding for the top-spec ‘Esprit Alpine’.

Key trim level features

Entry-level ‘Evolution’ (from £26,995)

  • LED headlights
  • 17-inch alloy wheels
  • Electrically-adjustable folding heated door mirrors
  • Tinted rear windows
  • Automatic climate control
  • Seven-inch digital instrument cluster
  • Seven-inch infotainment console
  • Traffic sign recognition
  • Cruise control
  • Rear parking sensors
  • Rear view parking camera
  • Automatic rain-sensing wipers

Mid-range ‘Techno’ (from £28,995)

  • All ‘Evolution’ features not replaced
  • 18-inch alloy wheels
  • Auto-dimming rear-view mirror
  • Foldable rear armrest with cupholders
  • Artificial leather upholstery
  • ‘F1 blade’ front splitter
  • Ten-inch digital instrument cluster
  • Nine-inch infotainment console with voice recognition
  • Ambient interior lighting
  • Front parking sensors
  • Blind spot monitoring

Top-spec ‘Esprit Alpine’ (from £31,295)

  • All prior features that are not replaced
  • 19-inch alloy wheels
  • Black door mirrors
  • Black double exhaust tailpipes
  • Heated front seats
  • Alpine-branded artificial leather upholstery
  • Heated steering wheel
  • Adaptive cruise control

All models are now powered by the ‘E-Tech’ 145hp petrol hybrid engine, which was available before the update. Pricing remains the same – starting at just under £27k.

It is fair to say that the Arkana has received a rather mixed bag of reviews after being on sale for around two years now, praised for its looks and efficient hybrid engine, but criticised for its bumpy ride comfort at low speeds. It currently holds an Expert Rating of 57%, which puts it well down the order in our ranking of Best Small SUVs based on new car reviews from 30 of the UK’s top motoring sites.

Sean Rees
Sean Rees
Sean is the Deputy Editor at The Car Expert. A enthusiastic fan of motorsport and all things automotive, he is accredited by the Professional Publishers Association, and is now focused on helping those in car-buying need with independent and impartial advice.
