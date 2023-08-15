Renault Arkana refresh now on sale

The Renault Arkana coupé-SUV has received more trim changes, as part of a mild update that also introduces some cosmetic alterations.

A year on from the Arkana’s last set of trim revisions, Renault has decided to change the coupé-SUV’s trim line-up once again. The most notable change is that, like the Clio hatchback, the Arkana is now hybrid only – the petrol mild-hybrid powertrain on offer since the car launched in 2021 is no longer available.

The entry-level ‘Evolution’ and mid-range ‘Techno’ trim grades remain unchanged, while the ‘R.S Line’ grade is now called the ‘Esprit Alpine’. The ‘E-Tech engineered’ trim, which formerly topped the range, has been dropped after a year on sale.

Besides the updated Renault badges, exterior styling changes include a new diamond pattern for the front grille as standard, an ‘F1 blade’ front splitter for the ‘Techno’ and up, and double exhaust tailpipes in gloss black and ‘Alpine’ branding for the top-spec ‘Esprit Alpine’.

Key trim level features

Entry-level ‘Evolution’ (from £26,995) LED headlights

17-inch alloy wheels

Electrically-adjustable folding heated door mirrors

Tinted rear windows

Automatic climate control

Seven-inch digital instrument cluster

Seven-inch infotainment console

Traffic sign recognition

Cruise control

Rear parking sensors

Rear view parking camera

Automatic rain-sensing wipers Mid-range ‘Techno’ (from £28,995) All ‘Evolution’ features not replaced

18-inch alloy wheels

Auto-dimming rear-view mirror

Foldable rear armrest with cupholders

Artificial leather upholstery

‘F1 blade’ front splitter

Ten-inch digital instrument cluster

Nine-inch infotainment console with voice recognition

Ambient interior lighting

Front parking sensors

Blind spot monitoring Top-spec ‘Esprit Alpine’ (from £31,295) All prior features that are not replaced

19-inch alloy wheels

Black door mirrors

Black double exhaust tailpipes

Heated front seats

Alpine-branded artificial leather upholstery

Heated steering wheel

Adaptive cruise control

All models are now powered by the ‘E-Tech’ 145hp petrol hybrid engine, which was available before the update. Pricing remains the same – starting at just under £27k.

It is fair to say that the Arkana has received a rather mixed bag of reviews after being on sale for around two years now, praised for its looks and efficient hybrid engine, but criticised for its bumpy ride comfort at low speeds. It currently holds an Expert Rating of 57%, which puts it well down the order in our ranking of Best Small SUVs based on new car reviews from 30 of the UK’s top motoring sites.

