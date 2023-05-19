fbpx

    Summary

    The Renault Austral is a mid-size family SUV that is set to arrive on UK roads in Summer 2023. Only available as a petrol-electric hybrid at launch, the Austral is the successor to the discontinued Kadjar crossover.

    The Austral has received a mixed set of reviews from the UK motoring media. Reviewers largely conclude that the SUV is a economical and high-tech family car that is certainly worth a test drive, but its gearbox lets it down. “It can be sluggish to respond and dampens the Austral’s performance somewhat”, explains Carbuyer‘s Tom Jervis.

    Many outlets also comment that the Austral isn’t a very exciting addition to the crowded medium SUV class. It’s described as “just another Nissan Qashqai alternative” by Tom Wiltshire of Car, while What Car? concludes that “the Austral is beaten in almost every other key family SUV metric by the Kia Sportage.”

    While it may not be a stand-out class-leader, The Sunday Times argues that this SUV is a “a vast leap forward for Renault”, that is “better to drive, more distinctive inside and more stylish outside, as well as being more efficient and considerably more high-tech” than the Kadjar model it replaces.

    As of May 2023, the Renault Austral holds an Expert Rating of 57%, based on 13 reviews published by the UK automotive outlets. Currently, this rating is only based on foreign-spec reviews, so the Austral’s score could shift by several points in the coming months as UK-based reviews are published.

    Austral highlights

    • Well-built and practical interior
    • Relaxing and comfortable drive
    • Well-equipped as standard

    Austral lowlights

    • Only one engine option
    • Rivals offer more driving excitement
    • Sluggish gearbox

    Key specifications

    Body style: Medium SUV/crossover
    Engines:     petrol-electric hybrid
    Price:     From £34,695 on-road

    Launched: Summer 2023
    Last updated: N/A
    Replacement due: TBA

    Renault Austral (2023) front view | Expert Rating
    Renault Austral (2023) rear view | Expert Rating
    Renault Austral (2023) interior view | Expert Rating

    Media reviews

    Reviews, road test and comparisons from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.

    Auto Express

    +

    Autocar

    +

    Car

    +

    Carbuyer

    +

    Heycar

    +

    Honest John

    +

    Motoring Research

    +

    Parkers

    +

    The Sun

    +

    The Sunday Times

    +

    The Telegraph

    +

    Top Gear

    +

    What Car?

    +

    Safety rating

    Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

    Overall score: 5 stars
    Date tested: November 2022
    Read the full Euro NCAP review

    Adult protection: 88%
    Child protection: 83%
    Vulnerable road users: 69%
    Safety assist: 87%

    Eco rating

    Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

    Model tested: E-Tech Hybrid 200 FWD Automatic

    Overall score: 3 stars
    Date tested: April 2023
    Read the full Green NCAP review

    Clean Air Index: 6.5 / 10
    Energy Efficiency Index: 5.3 / 10
    Greenhouse Gas Index: 3.9 / 10

    Emissions testers Green NCAP comment that the Austral’s hybrid engine offers generally reasonable fuel consumption figures and that its “emissions are well and robustly controlled”, but the SUV needs significantly more energy to power its engine in very cold weather, which hinders its economy evaluation.

    Reliability rating

    MotorEasy logo 600x167

    Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy

    No reliability rating

    As of May 2023, we don’t have enough reliability data on the Renault Austral to generate a reliability rating.

    The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy. As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the Austral, we’ll publish the score here.

    Similar cars

    If you’re looking at the Renault Austral, you might also be interested in these alternatives.

    Citroën C5 Aircross | Ford Kuga | Honda CR-V | Hyundai Tucson | Jeep Compass | Kia Sportage | Mazda CX-5 | MG HS | Peugeot 3008 | Nissan QashqaiSEAT Ateca | Skoda Kamiq | Skoda Karoq | SsangYong Korando | Subaru XV | Suzuki S-Cross | Toyota C-HR | Vauxhall Grandland X | Vauxhall Mokka | Volkswagen Tiguan

    More news, reviews and information about the Renault Austral at The Car Expert

    Renault prices up Austral E-Tech

    Renault prices up Austral E-Tech

    Five-star crash test results for 15 new cars

    Five-star crash test results for 15 new cars

