The Renault Austral is a mid-size family SUV that is set to arrive on UK roads in Summer 2023. Only available as a petrol-electric hybrid at launch, the Austral is the successor to the discontinued Kadjar crossover.

The Austral has received a mixed set of reviews from the UK motoring media. Reviewers largely conclude that the SUV is a economical and high-tech family car that is certainly worth a test drive, but its gearbox lets it down. “It can be sluggish to respond and dampens the Austral’s performance somewhat”, explains Carbuyer‘s Tom Jervis.

Many outlets also comment that the Austral isn’t a very exciting addition to the crowded medium SUV class. It’s described as “just another Nissan Qashqai alternative” by Tom Wiltshire of Car, while What Car? concludes that “the Austral is beaten in almost every other key family SUV metric by the Kia Sportage.”

While it may not be a stand-out class-leader, The Sunday Times argues that this SUV is a “a vast leap forward for Renault”, that is “better to drive, more distinctive inside and more stylish outside, as well as being more efficient and considerably more high-tech” than the Kadjar model it replaces.

As of May 2023, the Renault Austral holds an Expert Rating of 57%, based on 13 reviews published by the UK automotive outlets. Currently, this rating is only based on foreign-spec reviews, so the Austral’s score could shift by several points in the coming months as UK-based reviews are published.

Key specifications

Body style: Medium SUV/crossover

Engines: petrol-electric hybrid

Price: From £34,695 on-road Launched: Summer 2023

Last updated: N/A

Replacement due: TBA

Media reviews

Reviews, road test and comparisons from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.

Auto Express + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“The Renault Austral doesn’t move the game on for family SUVs, despite a brand-new powertrain and impressive levels of technology. It’s competent enough from behind the wheel, but never exciting. Where Renault has clearly worked hard is with perceived cabin quality and the practicality on offer. But with so many rivals to choose from, pricing will be key.” (Alastair Crooks)

Read review Autocar + Model reviewed: 1.2-litre petrol/electric plug-in hybrid Iconic Esprit Alpine

Score: 8 / 10

“The Renault Austral is a very tidy SUV that has some Alpine feel courtesy of a liberal sprinkling of style extras and a well-judged chassis set-up. Thankfully for Renault, that’s still more than enough to make this one of the more recommendable options despite the brutally competitive hordes of mid-sized SUVs that it rubs shoulders with.”

Read review Car + Model reviewed: 1.2-litre petrol/electric hybrid

Score: 6 / 10

“The new Renault Austral doesn’t excite. Despite headline features like that four-wheel steering or Alpine trim levels, this car is going to be just another Qashqai alternative. Every mainstream manufacturer needs one. It’s not a bad effort, though, and feels significantly more upmarket than the Kadjar it replaces.” (Tom Wiltshire)

Read review Carbuyer + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8.2 / 10

“The Renault Austral is a comfortable, spacious and hi-tech SUV that’s a big step up from the outgoing Kadjar.” (Tom Jervis)

Read review Heycar + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7 / 10

“”The Renault Austral handles tidily enough and on first impressions seems to ride pretty well. The four-wheel steering option makes it agile too. It’s a shame that the hybrid model doesn’t encourage sporty driving, then.” (Lawrence Allan)

Read review Honest John + Model reviewed:

Score: 6 / 10

“The Renault Austral isn’t a household name like some of its rivals, but it’s a better car than the old Kadjar. The cabin is a big step forward, the technology is impressive and the hybrid is exceptionally efficient – it’s just a shame the UK doesn’t get the cheaper petrols.”

Read review Motoring Research + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“Practicality could be better, and the hybrid setup isn’t totally seamless, while we sense prices are set to take a jump. But, overall, the Renault Austral is an interesting new entrant in the family SUV class, which brings some welcome new tech and usability. It’s well worth a look.”

Read review Parkers + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7 / 10

“The new Renault Austral won’t set any hearts on fire, but it’s a good replacement for the Kadjar and looks as though it’ll be well worth considering if your priorities are a spacious, well-equipped SUV that won’t cost the earth to run.” (Tom Wiltshire)

Read review The Sun + Model reviewed: Range overview

“the Austral will be easier on the eye than those cars to many and if Renault can get its monthly finance right there’s enough comfort, quality and good tech here to make it a worthy choice. Just leave it in Comfort mode if you do.”

Read review The Sunday Times + Model reviewed: 1.2-litre petrol/electric hybrid Esprit Alpine Plus

Score: 6 / 10

“The Renault Austral is significantly better than the old Kadjar it replaces. It’s better to drive, more distinctive inside and more stylish outside, as well as being more efficient and considerably more high-tech. Overall, it’s a vast leap forward for Renault. It isn’t quite good enough to beat its rivals but it isn’t without its talents, and that should be enough to ensure it takes a respectable slice of the huge family SUV pie.” (James Fossdike)

Read review The Telegraph + Model reviewed: 1.2-litre peetrol/electric hybrid Iconic Esprit

Score: 6 / 10

“While it has its high points, the main one being the efficient hybrid system, which has come of its own with the 1.2-litre engine, the Renault Austral is completely underwhelming in this class of virtually identical family SUVs. It’s OK but quite unexceptional, and the Alpine sub-branding doesn’t do much to lift it above the common herd.” (Andrew English)

Read review Top Gear + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7 / 10

“The Austral is well-trimmed, feels high-tech, and uses little fuel. If you want a hybrid crossover, it’s a good choice.” (Paul Horrell)

Read review What Car? + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 6 / 10

“On-paper efficiency aside, the Austral is beaten in almost every other key family SUV metric by the Kia Sportage. Its hybrid gearbox is frustratingly slow, too.”

Read review

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP Overall score: 5 stars

Date tested: November 2022

Read the full Euro NCAP review Adult protection: 88%

Child protection: 83%

Vulnerable road users: 69%

Safety assist: 87%

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP Model tested: E-Tech Hybrid 200 FWD Automatic Overall score: 3 stars

Date tested: April 2023

Read the full Green NCAP review Clean Air Index: 6.5 / 10

Energy Efficiency Index: 5.3 / 10

Greenhouse Gas Index: 3.9 / 10

Emissions testers Green NCAP comment that the Austral’s hybrid engine offers generally reasonable fuel consumption figures and that its “emissions are well and robustly controlled”, but the SUV needs significantly more energy to power its engine in very cold weather, which hinders its economy evaluation.

Reliability rating

Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy

No reliability rating

As of May 2023, we don’t have enough reliability data on the Renault Austral to generate a reliability rating.

The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy. As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the Austral, we’ll publish the score here.

