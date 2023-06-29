Renault Austral test drive

Make and model: Renault Austral

Description: Hybrid medium SUV/crossover

Price range: £34,695 to £39,495 (plus options)

Renault says: “A highly connected and innovative SUV for the modern, electrified world, the all-new Austral E-Tech full hybrid will play a key role in helping Renault to achieve its ambitions of re-conquering the C-segment.”

We say: Thanks to strong predicted residuals, good fuel economy and a well-equipped entry level trim, the Austral is likely find plenty of happy customers in the UK.

The Renault Austral is a new model from the French brand to target the medium SUV market. It was launched with a single hybrid engine in 2023 as part of Renault’s green targets. By the end of 2023, all Renault models will either be fully electric or hybrid.

It joins Renault’s modern line up that focuses on tech with improved styling across the range. Expected to be one of the brand’s most popular models in the UK, the Austral offers better fuel efficiency than a regular petrol engine without the need for regular charging that you get with a plug-in hybrid.

Renault feels customers who would use a plug-in would be ready to move to full electric models such as the Megane E-Tech and for customers not ready to leave the convenience of filling up at a petrol station, this hybrid technology is a better solution. As of June 2023, media reviews of the Renault Austral have earned the car an overall Expert Rating of 56% on The Car Expert’s award-winning Expert Rating Index.

What is the Renault Austral?

The Austral is Renault’s successor for the Kadjar. It fits into the medium SUV segment with cars like the Hyundai Tucson, Ford Kuga and Kia Sportage. Renault claims that the hybrid motor unit can cope with up to 80% of city driving using electric power only, and the electric power delivery is delivered by the car without any of the usual confusing array eco modes.

There’s a good amount of storage room all around the vehicle. Up front there’s plenty of head and leg room, while rear-seat passengers will be fairly comfortable thanks to a sliding rear bench.

First impressions

The current Renault lineup has entered a modern, tech-focused era to compete with the likes of Hyundai, Kia and Nissan. Following a positive reception for the all electric Megane E-Tech, the Austral follows in its footsteps in the hopes of increasing its market share in the medium SUV segment.

The Austral is a practical family SUV that will also be cheap to run and as everything is getting more expensive, low running costs are something to get excited about. Low carbon emissions will be beneficial for company car users too.

We like: Impressive modern interior

We don’t like: Firm ride on top spec

What do you get for your money?

The Austral has three trim levels to choose from. Entry-level ‘Techno’ starts from around £35,000, while ‘Techno Esprit Alpine’ is expected to be the best seller and starts at £37,000. The top spec ‘Iconic Esprit Alpine’ starts from £40,000.

Techno is well equipped in terms of safety equipment and comes with 19-inch alloy wheels and an eight speaker sound system. Techno Esprit Alpine adds 20-inch alloy wheels, heated front seats, heated steering wheel, electrically adjustable seats with massaging, adaptive cruise control and a powered tailgate. At the top of the range, Iconic Esprit Alpine gets wireless phone charging, panoramic sunroof, 360-degree camera and four-wheel steering.

The Austral is expected to hold its value well which will contribute to competitive PCP deals. For those looking for a company car, the Austral is low on carbon emissions thanks to the hybrid engine. The standard Renault five-year or 100,000 mile warranty applies, but this is beaten by rivals like Kia with a seven-year warranty or Toyota with a ten-year warranty.

We like: Straightforward lineup with mid-level best pick

We don’t like: Four wheel steering only available on top spec

What’s the Renault Austral like inside?

Inside, the Austral has an upmarket feel and the large tablet-like screen is fairly easy to navigate. The driver’s display is also made up of a large screen and the head-up display shows everything clearly, so the dash in front of the driver is rarely needed.

Where the gear selector would normally live on the centre console is instead a wrist rest. It moves back and forth to rest your wrist for stability when using the touchscreen and also hides a storage cubby underneath. The gear selector is actually located on a stalk behind the steering wheel.

There are two cup holders in front of the screen but when this is in use, the wrist rest can’t be pushed fully forward to access the storage space beneath it. There’s integrated Google voice commands that can be used to control functions within the car such as music, or it can be used to turn on and off appliances at home if linked with Google home features.

In the back, there’s plenty of space for two child seats on the outer sides. Three adults will fit for short journeys but two adults in the back would have more than enough leg room and shoulder space for longer trips. The rear seats also slide on a rail to increase boot space or to maximise leg room. The boot is a decent size and with the seats forward it beats rivals like the Nissan Qashqai.

We like: Good amount of storage and passenger space

We don’t like: Cup holder blocks wrist rest cubby

What’s under the bonnet?

There’s just one engine option across the Austral range, a 1.2-litre petrol hybrid. This kind of hybrid takes care of itself so it doesn’t need plugging in to replenish the battery. Combined, the engine and electric motors produce 200bhp which is plenty powerful for a family SUV.

A retractable towbar can be specified for those hoping to use the Austral as a caravaning companion and it can tow a braked trailer up to 1,500kg. The new hybrid engine is very economical and can achieve fuel economy up to 60mpg which is an impressive figure for a vehicle in this class without a plug-in hybrid option.

What’s the Renault Austral like to drive?

Top spec ‘Iconic Esprit Alpine’ has a firmer ride than rivals, but the four-wheel steering gives the Austral a tight turning circle and greater stability at speed. The electric motor and battery combine to provide reasonable electric-only running at low speeds, which means the petrol engine doen’t have to jump in and out at the slightest touch of the accelerator.

To get the most out of it, a gentle right foot will guarantee smooth power delivery and good economy. For bursts of power, there can be a short delay while the engine and electric motor seem to argue over which one should take over – it’s a feeling that’s fairly comon in hybrid vehicles. The steering feels well connected and it handles well in corners with limited body roll.

We like: Smooth economic ride with relaxed driving

We don’t like: Noticeable change when engine kicks in

Verdict

The Renault Austral enters a highly competitive small SUV market with plenty of well-equipped rivals. It offers all the usual tech kit you’d expect inside and an economical hybrid engine, although it doesn’t really stand out from the pack in any one area.

Residual values are predicted to be strong so it should be a good choice for those taking one on a PCP contract. It’s a sensible family SUV that will be cheap to run and practical for passengers and luggage. The Austral ticks all the boxes for a mid-size SUV, it just won’t be particularly inspiring for keen drivers.

Key specifications

Model tested: Renault Austral Iconic Esprit Alpine

Price as tested: £40,945

Engine: 1.2-litre petrol

Gearbox: Seven-speed automatic Power: 200 hp

Torque: 205 Nm

Top speed: 108 mph

0-62 mph: 8.4 seconds CO 2 emissions: 105-110 g/km

Euro NCAP safety rating: Five stars

TCE Expert Rating: 56% (as of June 2023)

