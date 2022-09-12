Renault Captur (2013 to 2019)

Summary

The Renault Captur is a small five-door crossover which is based on the Renault Clio hatchback. The model shown here is the first-generation model, which arrived in 2013 and was replaced by the current iteration in 2019.

Europe’s best-selling SUV of 2016, reviewers generally concluded that the Captur was a talented family car – praised for its comfort and economy on the road, as well as its spacious and well-equipped interior.

That said, several publications commented that its boot was rather small, and although it was well-built, the cabin did feel a bit cheap in places. “The interior reflects the affordability of this compact crossover”, explained Adam Binnie of Parkers, adding that the car’s competitive pricing was the main reason it was popular with British buyers.

As the Captur inherited the Clio’s hatchback driving dynamics, the crossover was praised by many publications for its agile handling, and for being easy to live with.

No longer on sale, the first-generation Renault Captur holds an Expert Rating of 57%, based on 28 reviews published by UK media sources.

Captur highlights Easy driving experience

Relatively low running costs

Well equipped Captur lowlights Rather bland performance

Small boot

Rivals have more interior quality

Key specifications

Body style: Small SUV/crossover

Engines: petrol, diesel

Price when new: From £14,295 on-road Launched: Summer 2013

Last updated: Autumn 2017

Replaced: Winter 2019/20

Image gallery

Media reviews

Reviews, road test and comparisons from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.

Safety rating

No safety rating

The Renault Captur was crash tested by Euro NCAP back in 2013 and awarded a five-star safety rating. However, this rating expired in January 2019 and is no longer valid as the car no longer met the standard required for such a rating.

Eco rating

No eco rating

The first-generation Renault Captur was not lab tested by Green NCAP during its production life.

Reliability rating

The Renault Captur has a better-than-average reliability score, according to exclusive extended warranty data provided by our partners at MotorEasy. This score covers both this generation of the Captur as well as its replacement (2019 onwards).

A third of all reported problems with the Captur relate to its engine. Unfortunately, this repair is also the most costly, with an average repair bill of more than £1,500. The other area to look out for is the suspension, although at least the average bill for these claims was only about £340.

If you’re looking at a used Renault Captur, make sure any extended warranty cover you purchase covers all of these potential problem areas.

Awards

Trophies, prizes and awards that the Renault Captur received

2017 Business Car Awards – Best Compact SUV 2016 Honest John Awards – Most Highly Rated Car 2013 Next Green Car Awards – Best Crossover

Similar cars

If you’re looking at a used Renault Captur, you might also be interested in these alternatives

Citroën C3 Aircross | Dacia Duster | Fiat 500X | Ford EcoSport | Honda HR-V | Hyundai Bayon | Jeep Renegade | Kia Stonic | Mazda CX-3 | MG ZS | Mitsubishi ASX | Nissan Juke | Peugeot 2008 | SEAT Arona | Skoda Kamiq | SsangYong Tivoli | Suzuki Vitara | Toyota Yaris Cross | Vauxhall Crossland | Vauxhall Mokka | Volkswagen T-Cross | Volkswagen T-Roc

