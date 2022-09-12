Renault Captur (2013 to 2019)

Summary
The Renault Captur is a small five-door crossover which is based on the Renault Clio hatchback. The model shown here is the first-generation model, which arrived in 2013 and was replaced by the current iteration in 2019.
Europe’s best-selling SUV of 2016, reviewers generally concluded that the Captur was a talented family car – praised for its comfort and economy on the road, as well as its spacious and well-equipped interior.
That said, several publications commented that its boot was rather small, and although it was well-built, the cabin did feel a bit cheap in places. “The interior reflects the affordability of this compact crossover”, explained Adam Binnie of Parkers, adding that the car’s competitive pricing was the main reason it was popular with British buyers.
As the Captur inherited the Clio’s hatchback driving dynamics, the crossover was praised by many publications for its agile handling, and for being easy to live with.
No longer on sale, the first-generation Renault Captur holds an Expert Rating of 57%, based on 28 reviews published by UK media sources.
Captur highlights
- Easy driving experience
- Relatively low running costs
- Well equipped
Captur lowlights
- Rather bland performance
- Small boot
- Rivals have more interior quality
Key specifications
Body style: Small SUV/crossover
Engines: petrol, diesel
Price when new: From £14,295 on-road
Launched: Summer 2013
Last updated: Autumn 2017
Replaced: Winter 2019/20
Image gallery
Media reviews
Reviews, road test and comparisons from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.
Auto Express
Model reviewed:
Score: 6 / 10
“Stylish, spacious and cost-effective to run, the Renault Captur compact crossover is an attractive and hassle-free used car choice.”
Read review
Auto Trader
Model reviewed: 2017
Score: 7.6 / 10
“The Captur is our pick of the growing small car SUV market, mixing good looks with comfort and practicality. A mid-life facelift only enhances its appeal further.”
Read review
Model reviewed:
Score: 8 / 10
“The Renault Captur is a crossover well-suited to families, thanks to its spacious cabin and boot. It’s easy to personalise and the driver will enjoy its comfort and economy, too.”
Read review
Autocar
Model reviewed: Iconic TCe 90
Score: 6 / 10
“Renault Captur line-up gets simplified to better comply with WLTP regulations.”
Read review
Model reviewed:
Score: 7 / 10
“The Renault Captur, the sister car to the Nissan Juke, offers an appealing ownership package especially after its mid-life facelift, but it isn’t the last word in driving engagement.”
Read review
Business Car
Model reviewed: 1.5dCI 110 Signature S Nav
Score: 7 / 10
“Lots of standard kit, eye-catching design, competitive whole-life costs, good road manners.”
Read review
Model reviewed: 1.5dCI 110 Signature S Nav (2017)
Score: 7 / 10
“There’s a lot to like about the Captur: it looks good, has some pleasant road manners and comes generously equipped for the price tag.”
Read review
Car
Model reviewed: Signature S Nav TCe 120 (2017)
Score: 6 / 10
“Renault has wisely chosen to keep the facelifted Captur by-and-large the same as the old mode, adding a touch more style and overall premium feel, culminating in a new top-spec Signature S Nav trim standard with all the cutting-edge safety and infotainment kit.”
Read review
Model reviewed:
Score: 6 / 10
“Undoubtedly up there with the anchovy in the taste-polarising stakes, the Captur is as in your face as a drunk on a rush-hour tube train. It’s also gently personable, admirably spacious and adequately practical.”
Read review
Car Keys
Model reviewed: Dynamique S Nav TCe 120 (2017)
Score: 7 / 10
“The Renault Captur is one of the more compelling small crossovers currently on sale. It’s well-priced, comes with a lengthy list of standard equipment and is practical, too.”
Read review
Model reviewed:
Score: 8 / 10
“The Captur is arguably one of the best-looking SUV shaped cars out there but is by no means style over substance.”
Read review
Carbuyer
Model reviewed:
“The Renault Captur is a comfortable and easy-to-drive small SUV that should be cheap to run.”
Read review
Model reviewed:
Score: 6 / 10
“The Renault Captur is a popular crossover with stylish looks but poor reliability.”
Read review
Carwow
Model reviewed: 2017
Score: 6 / 10
“The Renault Captur is a small car with chunky SUV styling that’s well equipped and relatively spacious, but alternatives are better to drive.”
Read review
Eurekar
Model reviewed:
“Clio proved itself a real driver’s car and the Mk III’s suspension took its roots from the Megane while its wide track and low centre of gravity balanced the car perfectly.”
Read review
Evo
Model reviewed:
Score: 6 / 10
“The Renault Captur is an attractive little crossover.”
Read review
Heycar
Model reviewed:
Score: 5 / 10
“The Renault Captur is a stylish small SUV that looks as fresh today as it did when launched. We like the clever, flexible interior, generous equipment levels and frugal diesels.”
Read review
Honest John
Model reviewed:
Score: 6 / 10
“Well priced, with good equipment levels. Compact dimensions but with SUV driving position. Car-like handling.”
Read review
Motoring Research
Model reviewed: Iconic TCe 90
Score: 6 / 10
“The Renault Captur is OK to look at, OK to drive and OK to live with. It’s also Europe’s best selling compact crossover, which tells you all you need to know about the segment.”
Read review
Model reviewed:
“The Renault Captur remains a jolly nice supermini crossover.”
Read review
Motors.co.uk
Model reviewed:
Score: 4 / 10
“With funky styling, a roomy cabin and lots of standard kit, the Renault Captur was a big hit.”
Read review
Parkers
Model reviewed:
Score: 7.6 / 10
“Personalisation drives Captur’s attraction and popularity.”
Read review
The Sun
Model reviewed: 2017
“Renault is staying ahead of the game by giving the 2017 Captur a nip/tuck, sprinkling some love on the interior and adding extra kit.”
Read review
Model reviewed:
“The Renault Captur is far more eye-catching than its rivals. It doesn’t have the eccentric cartoon character looks of the Juke but it has a chirpy, smiley face.”
Read review
The Telegraph
Model reviewed:
Score: 6 / 10
“The Renault Captur might be one of the older designs of small SUV, and its 2017 refresh doesn’t actually change it very much, but it’s still an appealing car.”
Read review
Top Gear
Model reviewed:
“The Renault Captur looks OK, drives OK, and it’s got more than enough space inside for the children you’ll be shuttling around.”
Read review
What Car?
Model reviewed:
Score: 8 / 10
“The Renault Captur has proved very popular since its launch in 2013 – it was Europe’s best-selling small SUV in 2016.”
Read review
Which?
Model reviewed:
“The Renault Captur appeals on the strengths of its looks. It’s fun, and easy to drive, though, and we like the options for personalisation and the value for money that it represents.”
Read review
Safety rating
No safety rating
The Renault Captur was crash tested by Euro NCAP back in 2013 and awarded a five-star safety rating. However, this rating expired in January 2019 and is no longer valid as the car no longer met the standard required for such a rating.
Eco rating
No eco rating
The first-generation Renault Captur was not lab tested by Green NCAP during its production life.
Reliability rating
The Renault Captur has a better-than-average reliability score, according to exclusive extended warranty data provided by our partners at MotorEasy. This score covers both this generation of the Captur as well as its replacement (2019 onwards).
A third of all reported problems with the Captur relate to its engine. Unfortunately, this repair is also the most costly, with an average repair bill of more than £1,500. The other area to look out for is the suspension, although at least the average bill for these claims was only about £340.
If you’re looking at a used Renault Captur, make sure any extended warranty cover you purchase covers all of these potential problem areas.
Awards
Trophies, prizes and awards that the Renault Captur received
2017
- Business Car Awards – Best Compact SUV
2016
- Honest John Awards – Most Highly Rated Car
2013
- Next Green Car Awards – Best Crossover
Similar cars
If you’re looking at a used Renault Captur, you might also be interested in these alternatives
Citroën C3 Aircross | Dacia Duster | Fiat 500X | Ford EcoSport | Honda HR-V | Hyundai Bayon | Jeep Renegade | Kia Stonic | Mazda CX-3 | MG ZS | Mitsubishi ASX | Nissan Juke | Peugeot 2008 | SEAT Arona | Skoda Kamiq | SsangYong Tivoli | Suzuki Vitara | Toyota Yaris Cross | Vauxhall Crossland | Vauxhall Mokka | Volkswagen T-Cross | Volkswagen T-Roc
Buy a used Renault Captur
If you’re looking to buy a used Renault Captur, The Car Expert’s partners can help you find the right car
Buy a car online from your sofa. We’ll deliver it. Find out more
Discover great deals available on both new and used cars. Find out more
Search less, live more. We make finding the right car simple. Find out more
Finding your next car is easy at Motorpoint. Find out more
Car subscriptions
If you’re interested in a car subscription, The Car Expert’s partners can help (PS: What’s a car subscription?)
Car subscriptions from Mycardirect.
Find out more
Car subscriptions from Wagonex.
Find out more
Electric car subscriptions from Elmo.
Find out more