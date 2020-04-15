The Renault Captur is a small crossover vehicle, based on the same platform as the latest Renault Clio and Nissan Juke. The current model is the second-generation Captur, which was launched at the 2019 Frankfurt motor show and arrived on UK roads in early 2020.

The initial reviews for the Captur have been generally positive, and it is considered to be a significant improvement over the original model. As of April 2020, its overall Expert Rating puts it in the top quarter of a very large and competitive sector, although still several points behind the class-leading Ford Puma.

The Renault Captur has received praise for its practicality, stylish interior and competitive pricing. However, it has been criticised for an underwhelming driving experience, underperforming engines and interior build quality.

More Renault ratings, reviews, news and features

Body style: Small SUV/crossover

Engines: petrol, diesel

Price: From £17,995 on-road Launched: Winter 2019/20

Last updated: –

Replacement due: TBA







MEDIA REVIEWS Reviews, road tests and comparisons from across the UK automotive media The Car Expert + Model reviewed: Range overview

“It’s rare for a car to absolutely nail its brief, but the Renault Captur manages it and feels far more well-rounded than just about all of its rivals.”

Read review Auto Express + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“Never before have there been so many great small crossovers to choose from, but the new Renault Captur is right up there with the very best. Yes, some rivals stand out as being more practical or better to drive, but few offerings in this class set such a high bar across so many key areas for customers.”

Read review Auto Trader + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“The Renault Captur is one of the most popular small SUVs on the market, and it’s easy to see why. It’s one of the most practical cars of its type, making it a good choice for buyers with a small family, while its exemplary comfort and impressive cabin quality also mark it out against rivals.”

Read review Autocar + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7 / 10

“Renault has done a lot right with this second-generation Captur. It’s a much more complete product than its predecessor, with a roomier and richer cabin, significantly better on-board technology and a more secure handling character.”

Read review Car + Model reviewed: 1.3-litre petrol manual

Score: 8 / 10

“If you want a small crossover, the Captur should be right near the top of your list.”

Read review Car Keys + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“The crossover market is rather crowded already, and there’s only a place for the best to succeed, and the Renault Captur appears to be one of them. Thanks to improved interior space, better engines and a much more stylish cabin, the Captur is certainly a far more compelling option than before.”

Read review Carbuyer + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8.4 / 10

“The Renault Captur is one of the crossovers to beat, thanks to low running costs and plenty of style”

Read review Carwow + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“The Renault Captur looks great, has a spacious, high-quality cabin and a big boot. Its infotainment is frustrating, though, and there are more comfortable small SUVs around town.”

Read review Company Car Today + Model reviewed: 1.3-litre automatic Iconic

“Auto gearbox aside, the Renault Captur is an appealing car with classy looks inside and out, great levels of tech and is easy to use. The increased practicality from the larger boot just makes the car even easier to recommend.”

Read review Honest John + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“In a bid to appeal to a youthful market, the 2020 Renault Captur is offered in as many as 90 different colour combinations, with buyers able to choose from different colours for the bodywork, roof, door mirrors and skid plates.”

Read review Model reviewed: Range review

“But now on to the ‘All-New’ Capture, improved in every respect and brought bang up to date with optional Autonomous Level 2 self-driving features in top models.”

Read review Parkers + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8.8 / 10

“Renault’s popular crossover has matured”

Read review The Sun + Model reviewed: 1.0-litre petrol manual

“The Captur is a handsome all-rounder but it won’t rock your world. No one will ever walk into a pub and say, ‘F***ing hell, lads. Look what I’ve just bought. A Renault Captur’.”

Read review The Sunday Times + Model reviewed: 1.3-litre petrol manual S Edition

Score: 8 / 10

“Not quite the most rounded small SUV, but a very competent one nevertheless.”

Read review The Telegraph + Model reviewed: 1.0-litre petrol manual TCe 100 Iconic

Score: 8 / 10

“A litany of niggles stop it from being a great car, but the new Renault Captur is still a good one, and most importantly, it’s talented in areas that are important in a small SUV like this one. If you’re planning to buy one as a family hauler, though, you might like to upgrade to an engine with more poke.”

Read review Model reviewed: 1.3-litre petrol manual S Edition

Score: 8 / 10

“The Mk2 Renault Captur is a solid attempt to address the shortcomings of the first generation, so it feels stiffer and stronger, the ride is more comfortable and the interior is genuinely top class. None of this makes the Captur a clear market leader, but it’s there or thereabouts in every aspect.”

Read review Top Gear + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 6 / 10

“Jumped-up Clio is miles less tinny than the old one. Breaks no rules, but it’s good-looking, refined and comfy”

Read review What Car? + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 6 / 10

“While we can see the appeal of the Renault Captur’s funky looks and affordable pricing, its engines are rather weak and it doesn’t ride or handle particularly well. Interior quality is good on top-spec versions, but all are rather cramped in the back.”

Read review Which? + Model reviewed: Range overview

“Like the recently updated Renault Clio, it may take a second to spot the exterior differences between the new and old Captur models, but a short stint behind the wheel is all that’s needed to be convinced it’s been comprehensively improved.”

Read review

SAFETY RATING Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP







Overall rating: 5 stars

Date tested: December 2019 96% ADULT OCCUPANT 83% CHILD OCCUPANT 75% VULNERABLE ROAD USERS 74% SAFETY ASSIST Read full Euro NCAP review

Eco rating Independent emissions and efficiency ratings from Green NCAP

The Renault Captur has not yet been lab tested by Green NCAP. Check back soon.

Similar cars If you’re interested in the Renault Captur, you might also like to consider these alternatives

Citroën C3 Aircross | Dacia Duster | Fiat 500X | Ford EcoSport | Ford Puma | Honda HR-V | Hyundai Kona | Kia Stonic | Mazda CX-3 | MG ZS | Mitsubishi ASX | Nissan Juke | Peugeot 2008 | Renault Captur | SEAT Arona | Skoda Kamiq | SsangYong Tivoli | Suzuki Vitara | Vauxhall Crossland X | Volkswagen T-Cross | Volkswagen T-Roc

More Renault ratings, reviews, news and features