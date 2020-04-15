Our unique Expert Ratings combine scores from 21 of the top UK motoring websites

Renault Captur (2019 onwards) Expert Rating

Renault Captur

(2019 - present)

77 %
Expert Rating

The Renault Captur is a small crossover vehicle, based on the same platform as the latest Renault Clio and Nissan Juke. The current model is the second-generation Captur, which was launched at the 2019 Frankfurt motor show and arrived on UK roads in early 2020.

The initial reviews for the Captur have been generally positive, and it is considered to be a significant improvement over the original model. As of April 2020, its overall Expert Rating puts it in the top quarter of a very large and competitive sector, although still several points behind the class-leading Ford Puma.

The Renault Captur has received praise for its practicality, stylish interior and competitive pricing. However, it has been criticised for an underwhelming driving experience, underperforming engines and interior build quality.

Body style: Small SUV/crossover
Engines: petrol, diesel
Price: From £17,995 on-road

Launched: Winter 2019/20
Last updated: –
Replacement due: TBA

  • Renault Captur (2019 onwards) - front
  • Renault Captur (2019 onwards) - interior and dashboard
  • Renault Captur (2019 onwards) - rear

MEDIA REVIEWS

The Car Expert

+

Auto Express

+

Auto Trader

+

Autocar

+

Car

+

Car Keys

+

Carbuyer

+

Carwow

+

Company Car Today

+

Honest John

+

Parkers

+

The Sun

+

The Sunday Times

+

The Telegraph

+

Top Gear

+

What Car?

+

Which?

+

SAFETY RATING

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

Overall rating: 5 stars
Date tested: December 2019

96%

ADULT OCCUPANT

83%

CHILD OCCUPANT

75%

VULNERABLE ROAD USERS

74%

SAFETY ASSIST

Read full Euro NCAP review

Eco rating

Independent emissions and efficiency ratings from Green NCAP

The Renault Captur has not yet been lab tested by Green NCAP. Check back soon.

Similar cars

If you’re interested in the Renault Captur, you might also like to consider these alternatives

Citroën C3 Aircross | Dacia Duster | Fiat 500X | Ford EcoSport | Ford Puma | Honda HR-V | Hyundai Kona | Kia Stonic | Mazda CX-3 | MG ZS | Mitsubishi ASXNissan Juke | Peugeot 2008 | Renault Captur | SEAT Arona | Skoda Kamiq | SsangYong Tivoli | Suzuki Vitara | Vauxhall Crossland X | Volkswagen T-Cross | Volkswagen T-Roc

