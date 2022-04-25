fbpx

Independent, impartial advice for car buyers and car owners

Search
Expert Rating

Renault Clio (2012 – 2019)

Our unique Expert Rating Index combines scores from 30 of the top UK motoring websites to give you a definitive rating on every new car

63%

Expert Rating

Renault Clio (2012 – 2019)

Not a current model

    More Expert Ratings
    Renault Clio (2012 - 2019) | Expert Rating

    Summary

    On sale in the UK from the end of 2012 to early 2019, the fourth-generation Renault Clio is a compact five-door hatchback built on the same platform as the smaller Renault Zoe. It was replaced by the current fifth-generation Clio in 2019.

    Rivalling other mainstream superminis like the Ford Fiesta, Vauxhall Corsa and Volkswagen Polo, the fourth-generation Clio was available as a petrol, diesel or hybrid model, with both manual and automatic gearboxes available.

    This iteration of the Clio has a more spacious cabin than its predecessor thanks to its longer wheelbase. The hatchback was given a mild mid-life facelift in the middle of 2016, consisting of exterior styling tweaks, new interior trim details and functions, infotainment updates and the addition of LED headlights.

    There is a performance-tuned version called the Renault Clio R.S., but we will be making a separate page for that model, coming soon. The Renault Clio was also sold as an estate elsewhere in Europe, but this version was not sold in the UK.

    Throughout its lifespan, the fourth-generation Clio received average to very good reviews scores from the British media – affordable, well-equipped and comfortable, Parkers concluded that the Clio didn’t have “any particular weaknesses” when it was on sale. However, now off sale, many reviewers comment that the Clio’s interior is now looking dated.

    Carwow explains that “newer models have simpler designs, bigger screens and better infotainment systems”, while Carbuyer says that the Clio’s cheap interior plastics means that the car’s interior build quality is somewhat inferior to the likes of the Volkswagen Polo.

    What Car? adds that the Skoda Fabia has more interior space than the Clio, and that the Ford Fiesta offers the best performance and handling in the Supermini class. That said, most reviewers agree that the Clio is a stylish hatchback and a good value-for-money package – a great all-rounder that proved to be a capable alternative to the supermini class leaders during its tenure.

    Now no longer on sale, the fourth-generation Renault Clio holds an Expert Rating of 63%, based on 42 reviews published by UK media sources.

    Clio highlights

    • Distinctive styling still looks modern
    • Value-for-money package with plenty of tech
    • Efficient engines
    • Wide range of models to choose from
    • Comfortable drive

    Clio lowlights

    • Cheap interior plastics and dated tech
    • Newer rivals have more boot space
    • Optional extras can get pricey
    • Slow entry-level models
    • Slightly cramped rear seating

    Key specifications

    Body style: Five-door hatch
    Engines:     petrol, diesel
    Price when new:     From £13,870 on-road

    Launched: Winter 2012/13
    Last updated: Summer 2016
    Replaced: Spring 2019

    Renault Clio (2016 - 2019) front view | Expert Rating
    Renault Clio (2016 – 2019)
    Renault Clio (2016 - 2019) rear view | Expert Rating
    Renault Clio (2016 – 2019)
    Renault Clio (2012 - 2016) front view | Expert Rating
    Renault Clio (2012 – 2016)
    Renault Clio (2012 - 2019) interior view | Expert Rating

    Media reviews

    Reviews, road test and comparisons from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.

    Auto Express

    +

    Auto Trader

    +

    Autocar

    +

    Business Car

    +

    Car Keys

    +

    Carbuyer

    +

    Carwow

    +

    Daily Mirror

    +

    Eurekar

    +

    Evo

    +

    Fleetworld

    +

    Heycar

    +

    Honest John

    +

    Motoring Research

    +

    Parkers

    +

    The Sun

    +

    The Sunday Times

    +

    The Telegraph

    +

    Top Gear

    +

    What Car?

    +

    Which?

    +

    Safety rating

    No safety rating

    The fourth-generation Renault Clio was originally crash tested by Euro NCAP back in 2012 and awarded a five-star rating. However, this rating expired in January 2018 and is no longer valid.

    Eco rating

    No eco rating

    As of April 2022, the fourth-generation Renault Clio has not been lab tested by Green NCAP. As it its no longer in production, it is unlikely to have its emissions tested by Green NCAP.

    Reliability rating

    MotorEasy logo 600x167

    The Renault Clio has a reliability score of 70%, which is much better than average. This score is based on claims made on this model Clio as well as older models.

    Nearly half of all Clio claims are because of engine issues, but these repairs are relatively affordable on average, costing around £190. Suspension repairs are comparatively common, but these also won’t break the bank, costing around £170 on average. The most expensive reported repairs are gearbox issues, which generally cost £1,500, but these are quite rare.

    Similar cars

    If you’re looking at the Renault Clio, you might also be interested in these alternatives

    Audi A1 | Citroën C3 | Dacia Sandero | Ford Fiesta | Honda Jazz | Hyundai i20 | Kia Rio | Mazda 2 | MG 3 | Mini hatch | Mitsubishi Mirage | Nissan Micra | Peugeot 208 | SEAT Ibiza | Skoda Fabia | Suzuki Swift | Toyota Yaris | Vauxhall Corsa | Volkswagen Polo

    Buy a used Renault Clio

    If you’re looking to buy a Clio, The Car Expert’s partners can help you find the right car

    Cazoo 600x300

    Buy a car online from your sofa.
    We’ll deliver it. Find out more

    Motors 600x300

    Search less, live more. We make finding the right car simple. Find out more

    The UK’s automotive search engine. All the cars in one place. Find out more

    Motorpoint logo 600x300

    Finding your next car is easy at Motorpoint. Find out more

    Renault Clio on car subscription

    If you’re interested in a car subscription, The Car Expert’s partners can help (PS: What’s a car subscription?)

    Mycardirect subscriptions – 600x300

    Car subscriptions from Mycardirect.
    Find out more

    Wagonex logo 2022

    Car subscriptions from Wagonex.
    Find out more

    Cazoo 600x300

    Car subscriptions from Cazoo.
    Find out more

    Elmo logo 600x300

    Electric car subscriptions from Elmo.
    Find out more

    Used car finance

    Looking for an alternative to dealer finance? The Car Expert's partners can help
    We Finance Any Car 400x200

    Used car finance from We Finance Any Car.
    Find out more

    Motorly logo 600x300

    Used car finance from Motorly.
    Find out more

    Sell your car

    Do you have a car to sell? The Car Expert's partners can offer you a great price
    Motorway 600x300

    Get a free valuation in seconds from Motorway.
    Find out more

    Cazoo 600x300

    Get a free and instant offer for your car from Cazoo.
    Find out more

    Exchange My Car logo 600x300

    Get an instant valuation for your car from Exchange My Car.
    Find out more

    Related posts

    This page last updated:

    This page contains links to some of our commercial partners. If you click on any of those links, we may receive a commission.

    Best car rankings

    The top cars in every category

    The Car Expert has the ultimate ranking of the best and worst new cars on sale, based on scores from 25 of the top UK motoring websites. We'll be adding more cars and more lists all the time, so keep checking back for the latest results.

    Best small cars

    Best small SUVs

    Best medium cars

    Best medium SUVs

    Best large cars

    Best large SUVs

    Best hot hatches

    Best car rankings

    The top cars in every category

    The Car Expert has the ultimate ranking of the best and worst new cars on sale, based on scores from 30 of the top UK motoring websites. We'll be adding more cars and more lists all the time, so keep checking back for the latest results.

    Best small cars

    Best medium cars

    Best large cars

    Best small SUVs

    Best medium SUVs

    Best large SUVs

    Best hot hatches

    Affordable pricing and unique exterior looks made the fourth-generation Renault Clio a popular supermini, though it is rather dated inside.Sean ReesRenault Clio (2012 - 2019)

    Exclusive partner offers for you:

    GAP insurance and warranty offers from ALA

    Warranty offers from Warrantywise

    Insurance offers from Motoreasy

    Sell your car today with Motorway

    Browse cars for sale from Cazoo

    Check a car's history with carVertical

    More from The Car Expert