Renault Clio (2012 - 2019) | Expert Rating

On sale in the UK from the end of 2012 to early 2019, the fourth-generation Renault Clio is a compact five-door hatchback built on the same platform as the smaller Renault Zoe. It was replaced by the current fifth-generation Clio in 2019.

Rivalling other mainstream superminis like the Ford Fiesta, Vauxhall Corsa and Volkswagen Polo, the fourth-generation Clio was available as a petrol, diesel or hybrid model, with both manual and automatic gearboxes available.

This iteration of the Clio has a more spacious cabin than its predecessor thanks to its longer wheelbase. The hatchback was given a mild mid-life facelift in the middle of 2016, consisting of exterior styling tweaks, new interior trim details and functions, infotainment updates and the addition of LED headlights.

There is a performance-tuned version called the Renault Clio R.S., but we will be making a separate page for that model, coming soon. The Renault Clio was also sold as an estate elsewhere in Europe, but this version was not sold in the UK.

Throughout its lifespan, the fourth-generation Clio received average to very good reviews scores from the British media – affordable, well-equipped and comfortable, Parkers concluded that the Clio didn’t have “any particular weaknesses” when it was on sale. However, now off sale, many reviewers comment that the Clio’s interior is now looking dated.

Carwow explains that “newer models have simpler designs, bigger screens and better infotainment systems”, while Carbuyer says that the Clio’s cheap interior plastics means that the car’s interior build quality is somewhat inferior to the likes of the Volkswagen Polo.

What Car? adds that the Skoda Fabia has more interior space than the Clio, and that the Ford Fiesta offers the best performance and handling in the Supermini class. That said, most reviewers agree that the Clio is a stylish hatchback and a good value-for-money package – a great all-rounder that proved to be a capable alternative to the supermini class leaders during its tenure.

Now no longer on sale, the fourth-generation Renault Clio holds an Expert Rating of 63%, based on 42 reviews published by UK media sources.

Clio highlights Distinctive styling still looks modern

Value-for-money package with plenty of tech

Efficient engines

Wide range of models to choose from

Comfortable drive Clio lowlights Cheap interior plastics and dated tech

Newer rivals have more boot space

Optional extras can get pricey

Slow entry-level models

Slightly cramped rear seating

Body style: Five-door hatch

Engines: petrol, diesel

Price when new: From £13,870 on-road Launched: Winter 2012/13

Last updated: Summer 2016

Replaced: Spring 2019

No safety rating

The fourth-generation Renault Clio was originally crash tested by Euro NCAP back in 2012 and awarded a five-star rating. However, this rating expired in January 2018 and is no longer valid.

No eco rating

As of April 2022, the fourth-generation Renault Clio has not been lab tested by Green NCAP. As it its no longer in production, it is unlikely to have its emissions tested by Green NCAP.

The Renault Clio has a reliability score of 70%, which is much better than average. This score is based on claims made on this model Clio as well as older models.

Nearly half of all Clio claims are because of engine issues, but these repairs are relatively affordable on average, costing around £190. Suspension repairs are comparatively common, but these also won’t break the bank, costing around £170 on average. The most expensive reported repairs are gearbox issues, which generally cost £1,500, but these are quite rare.

