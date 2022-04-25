Renault Clio (2012 - 2019) | Expert Rating

Summary
On sale in the UK from the end of 2012 to early 2019, the fourth-generation Renault Clio is a compact five-door hatchback built on the same platform as the smaller Renault Zoe. It was replaced by the current fifth-generation Clio in 2019.
Rivalling other mainstream superminis like the Ford Fiesta, Vauxhall Corsa and Volkswagen Polo, the fourth-generation Clio was available as a petrol, diesel or hybrid model, with both manual and automatic gearboxes available.
This iteration of the Clio has a more spacious cabin than its predecessor thanks to its longer wheelbase. The hatchback was given a mild mid-life facelift in the middle of 2016, consisting of exterior styling tweaks, new interior trim details and functions, infotainment updates and the addition of LED headlights.
There is a performance-tuned version called the Renault Clio R.S., but we will be making a separate page for that model, coming soon. The Renault Clio was also sold as an estate elsewhere in Europe, but this version was not sold in the UK.
Throughout its lifespan, the fourth-generation Clio received average to very good reviews scores from the British media – affordable, well-equipped and comfortable, Parkers concluded that the Clio didn’t have “any particular weaknesses” when it was on sale. However, now off sale, many reviewers comment that the Clio’s interior is now looking dated.
Carwow explains that “newer models have simpler designs, bigger screens and better infotainment systems”, while Carbuyer says that the Clio’s cheap interior plastics means that the car’s interior build quality is somewhat inferior to the likes of the Volkswagen Polo.
What Car? adds that the Skoda Fabia has more interior space than the Clio, and that the Ford Fiesta offers the best performance and handling in the Supermini class. That said, most reviewers agree that the Clio is a stylish hatchback and a good value-for-money package – a great all-rounder that proved to be a capable alternative to the supermini class leaders during its tenure.
Now no longer on sale, the fourth-generation Renault Clio holds an Expert Rating of 63%, based on 42 reviews published by UK media sources.
Clio highlights
- Distinctive styling still looks modern
- Value-for-money package with plenty of tech
- Efficient engines
- Wide range of models to choose from
- Comfortable drive
Clio lowlights
- Cheap interior plastics and dated tech
- Newer rivals have more boot space
- Optional extras can get pricey
- Slow entry-level models
- Slightly cramped rear seating
Key specifications
Body style: Five-door hatch
Engines: petrol, diesel
Price when new: From £13,870 on-road
Launched: Winter 2012/13
Last updated: Summer 2016
Replaced: Spring 2019
Image gallery
Media reviews
Reviews, road test and comparisons from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.
Auto Express
Model reviewed:
“The Renault Clio is a stylish supermini that’s relatively cheap to run, but it’s not a class leader.”
Read review
Model reviewed: (2016)
Score: 6 / 10
“The Renault Clio remains a capable and perfectly recommendable supermini, with this light facelift tweaking the car in several key areas to ensure it keeps pace with the class best.”
Read review
Model reviewed: Expression
Score: 6 / 10
“The Renault Clio Expression cuts back on the standard equipment to keep the price manageable. The interior lacks some essential kit and feels a bit spartan, but practicality is strong and you wouldn’t necessarily know this is the basic model by looking at it from the outside.”
Read review
Model reviewed: GT-Line (2015)
Score: 6 / 10
“The warmed over Clio looks good on paper and in the showroom, but it fails to live up to its promise.”
Read review
Model reviewed: Dynamique MediaNav
Score: 6 / 10
“Despite its bold looks, the Renault Clio Dynamique MediaNav can’t match the class leaders. It’s surprisingly fun to drive, but the cheaply trimmed interior already looks dated in some areas, despite having lots of kit.”
Read review
Auto Trader
Model reviewed: (2016)
Score: 6.6 / 10
“The Renault Clio is a solid contender in the supermini class, if not quite up there with the absolute best. There’s a lot to like, including its style, sophisticated driving manners and some punchy turbocharged engines, not to mention decent equipment and affordability.”
Read review
Model reviewed:
Score: 6.2 / 10
“The Renault Clio is great to look at, ok to drive and comes with a range of efficient engines. And, being a Renault, it’s also one of the safest superminis around.”
Read review
Autocar
Model reviewed: GT-Line
Score: 6 / 10
“A healthy dose of Renaultsport handling magic can’t overcome the Renault Clio GT-Line 120’s mismatched drivetrain and high price.”
Read review
Model reviewed: 0.9 TCe 90 Dynamique S Nav (2016)
Score: 8 / 10
“First taste of reskinned Renault Clio on UK roads reveals a car that’s certainly no worse than before but not considerably better.”
Read review
Model reviewed:
“The fourth-generation Renault Clio ushers in a new era for Renault. The car feels more mature but no less enjoyable to drive.”
Read review
Model reviewed:
Score: 8 / 10
“The Renault Clio is a multi-talented contender that can stand comparison with the best superminis on the roads today, even if it isn’t quite the best.”
Read review
Business Car
Model reviewed: Dynamique S TCe 120
Score: 8 / 10
“The Renault Clio Dynamique S TCe 120 has stylish looks, nippy performance, and generous levels of kit.”
Read review
Model reviewed:
Score: 8 / 10
“Although the Renault Clio may not lead the competition when it comes to costs, it’s close enough to be considered, and this 1.2-litre petrol is a good compromise for those drivers looking for added performance at only a little extra cost.”
Read review
Model reviewed:
Score: 8 / 10
“The Renault Clio has an all-round appeal across CO2, running costs, looks and interior quality that it has not previously enjoyed, and putting it up around the VW Polo, Ford Fiesta and Peugeot 208.
Read review
Car Keys
Model reviewed: 1.5 dCi 90 Dynamique MediaNav
Score: 8 / 10
“This Renault Clio has a much more serious look, it’s lighter, it has nearly class-leading luggage space, it’s more economical and it has more glass area.”
Read review
Carbuyer
Model reviewed:
Score: 6.2 / 10
“The Renault Clio is good to drive and looks great, but on the inside it’s some way off rivals, which offer more space and are better made.”
Read review
Model reviewed: Dynamique Nav
“The Renault Clio does suffer from body lean in the corners, but it is extremely comfortable at motorway speeds.”
Read review
Carwow
Model reviewed:
Score: 6 / 10
“The Renault Clio is a stylish small hatchback that’ll prove easy to drive.”
Read review
Daily Mirror
Model reviewed: Trophy (2015)
“If you want a new hatch that looks special and is exciting to drive fast, the Renault Clio Trophy won’t fall short.”
Read review
Model reviewed: GT-Line
“Like all Clios, the GT-Line looks really good, but the GT-Line feels disappointingly slow.”
Read review
Eurekar
Model reviewed:
“The Renault Clio is comfortable and capable, with good roadholding, fine handling and decent economy.”
Read review
Model reviewed:
“The Renault Clio is a cracking and stylish not so small supermini with plenty of the latest technology and a high level of equipment straight out of the box.”
Read review
Evo
Model reviewed: GT-Line
Score: 6 / 10
“Renault’s Clio GT-Line promises Renaultsport influence in a more affordable package – but falls short of the warm hatch sweet spot.”
Read review
Model reviewed: 2016
Score: 7 / 10
“The chic Renault Clio has verve, but isn’t a class-leader.”
Read review
Fleetworld
Model reviewed: Clio 0.9 TCe Dynamique MediaNav
“Renault’s new petrol engine puts the Clio on the same page as the Ford Fiesta. For those who don’t need the extraordinary economy of the diesel version it could be the most cost-effective Clio yet.”
Read review
Model reviewed:
“The new Clio is a cracking little car to drive, especially the brilliant new three-cylinder petrol engine. With a vastly improved cabin and some quality touches which will help residual values no end, the new Clio is a huge leap forward and is now up among the best in the sector.”
Read review
Heycar
Model reviewed:
Score: 7 / 10
“The Renault Clio really hit its styling stride when the fourth generation model was launched in 2013.”
Read review
Honest John
Model reviewed:
Score: 8 / 10
“Bigger and better looking Renault Clio an improvement on previous model’ both 90 TCe petrol and 90 dCi diesel under 100g/km CO2.”
Read review
Motoring Research
Model reviewed:
Score: 8 / 10
“The latest Clio is a car that’s been thoroughly reworked to enable it to rub shoulders with the Ford Fiesta and Volkswagen Polo – two of the best cars in the segment.”
Read review
Parkers
Model reviewed:
Score: 7.8 / 10
“The Renault Clio is stylish, cheap to run and good to drive.”
Read review
The Sun
Model reviewed:
“Renault have got this Clio off to a tee. This sweet drive will undoubtedly give them big sales.”
Read review
The Sunday Times
Model reviewed: (2016)
Score: 8 / 10
“Put the Renault Clio on your supermini shortlist.”
Read review
Model reviewed:
Score: 6 / 10
“The Renault Clio Mk4 impressed at first but was surpassed by the competition.”
Read review
Model reviewed:
Score: 6 / 10
“The Renault Clio has five-star looks but three-star space and ride comfort.”
Read review
The Telegraph
Model reviewed:
Score: 8 / 10
Top Gear
Model reviewed:
“The facelifted Renault Clio is not bad at all. You get six engine choices in non-Renault Sport Clios, but the most interesting of all is the 118hp 1.2-litre turbo in this TCE 120.”
Read review
Model reviewed: Dynamique S (2016)
The updated Renault Clio is very nice and the new engine is actually very useful and noticeably less clattery than most small diesels.”
Read review
Model reviewed:
Score: 7 / 10
“Renault has rediscovered its form with a loveable car in a class that lacks them.”
Read review
What Car?
Model reviewed:
Score: 8 / 10
“The Mk4 Renault Clio was popular due mainly to its bold exterior and interior styling (including a dashboard shaped like an aircraft’s wing), competitive pricing and low running costs.”
Read review
Model reviewed: GT-Line (2013)
“There are few petrol automatic rivals that can match the Renault Clio’s running costs, and many buyers will see the appeal in its blend of hot hatch looks, sprightly performance and big-car kit list.”
Read review
Which?
Model reviewed:
“The Renault Clio is a real head-turner and fun to drive, but compares poorly with rivals thanks to a lack of advanced safety-assistance systems and high particulate emissions in the 1.2 petrol.”
Read review
Safety rating
No safety rating
The fourth-generation Renault Clio was originally crash tested by Euro NCAP back in 2012 and awarded a five-star rating. However, this rating expired in January 2018 and is no longer valid.
Eco rating
No eco rating
As of April 2022, the fourth-generation Renault Clio has not been lab tested by Green NCAP. As it its no longer in production, it is unlikely to have its emissions tested by Green NCAP.
Reliability rating
The Renault Clio has a reliability score of 70%, which is much better than average. This score is based on claims made on this model Clio as well as older models.
Nearly half of all Clio claims are because of engine issues, but these repairs are relatively affordable on average, costing around £190. Suspension repairs are comparatively common, but these also won’t break the bank, costing around £170 on average. The most expensive reported repairs are gearbox issues, which generally cost £1,500, but these are quite rare.
Similar cars
If you’re looking at the Renault Clio, you might also be interested in these alternatives
Audi A1 | Citroën C3 | Dacia Sandero | Ford Fiesta | Honda Jazz | Hyundai i20 | Kia Rio | Mazda 2 | MG 3 | Mini hatch | Mitsubishi Mirage | Nissan Micra | Peugeot 208 | SEAT Ibiza | Skoda Fabia | Suzuki Swift | Toyota Yaris | Vauxhall Corsa | Volkswagen Polo
