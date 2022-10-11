fbpx

Winner, UK's best automotive website 2022

Search
Expert Rating

Renault Clio

Our unique Expert Rating Index combines scores from 30 of the top UK motoring websites to give you a definitive rating on every new car

71%

Expert Rating

Renault Clio

(2019 - present)

    More Expert Ratings
    Renault Clio (2019 onwards) - Expert Rating

    Summary

    The Renault Clio is a small, supermini-class hatchback. The latest fifth-generation model was unveiled at the 2019 Geneva motor show before arriving on UK streets in late 2019.

    Like the last model, the new Clio is only available as a five-door hatchback. A high-performance Clio RS version is not expected, while a hybrid model joined the range in late 2020.

    The initial reviews for the new Renault Clio have been broadly positive, with particular praise for its refinement and high-quality interior. However, it is not considered as good to drive as the Ford Fiesta. At this stage, the Clio’s overall Expert Rating puts it in the top half of the supermini class, albeit some distance behind the class leaders.

    As of October 2022, the Renault Clio has an Expert Rating of 71%, based on 31 reviews from the UK media.

    Clio highlights

    • Lots of helpful tech
    • Impressive interior trims
    • Quite fun to drive
    • Class-leading safety equipment
    • Hybrid variant is very smooth on the road

    Clio lowlights

    • Clunky manual gearbox
    • Less space in the rear than rivals
    • Loud engine

    Key specifications

    Body style: Five-door hatch
    Engines: petrol, diesel, hybrid
    Price: From £18,290 on-road

    Launched: Spring 2019
    Last updated: Autumn 2020
    Replacement due: TBA

    Renault Clio (2019 onwards) - interior and dashboard
    Renault Clio (2019 onwards) - rear
    Renault Clio (2019 onwards) - front

    Media reviews

    Reviews, road test and comparisons from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.

    Auto Express

    +

    Autocar

    +

    Car

    +

    Car Keys

    +

    Carbuyer

    +

    Carwow

    +

    Company Car Today

    +

    Daily Mirror

    +

    Fleetworld

    +

    Green Car Guide

    +

    Honest John

    +

    Parkers

    +

    The Sun

    +

    The Sunday Times

    +

    The Telegraph

    +

    Top Gear

    +

    What Car?

    +

    Which?

    +

    Safety rating

    Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

    Overall score: 5 stars
    Date tested: May 2019
    Read the full Euro NCAP review

    Adult protection: 96%
    Child protection: 89%
    Vulnerable road users: 72%
    Safety assist: 75%

    This rating applies for both petrol and diesel Clio models, as well as the Clio E-Tech Hybrid.

    While a five-star safety score is an impressive accolade, it must be noted that most entry-level and mid-range Clio model do not come with all of the safety features required for this five-star crash test rating – due to semiconductor shortages caused by Covid-19.

    Eco rating

    Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

    Model tested: 1.0-litre petrol manual 100hp

    Overall score: 3 stars
    Date tested: November 2020
    Read the full Green NCAP review

    Clean Air Index: 4.6 / 10
    Energy Efficiency Index: 6.9 / 10

    The current-generation Renault Clio was tested by Green NCAP in 2020, and was commended by the assessing body for its “very creditable three-star rating”, which is above average by petrol car standards.

    The rating above only applies to a Clio which is powered by a 100hp 1.0-litre petrol engine and fitted with a manual gearbox. It does not apply to any other engine/gearbox combination.

    Awards

    Trophies, prizes and awards that the Renault Clio has received

    2021

    • Auto Express Awards – Best Supermini
    • Carbuyer Awards – Best Small Car
    • Company Car Today Awards – Best Supermini
    • Parkers New Car Awards – Best First Car

    2020

    • Auto Express Awards – Best Supermini
    • Business Car Awards – Best Small Car
    • Carbuyer Awards – Car of the Year + Best Small Car
    • DieselCar & EcoCar Top 50 – Car of the Year + Best Small Car
    • Fleet World Awards – Best Fleet Supermini
    • Parkers New Car Awards – Best First Car

    2019

    • Parkers New Car Awards – Best First Car

    Similar cars

    If you’re looking at the Renault Clio, you might also be interested in these alternatives

    Audi A1 | Citroën C3 | Dacia Sandero | Ford Fiesta | Honda Jazz | Hyundai i20 | Kia Rio | Mazda 2 | MG 3Mini hatch | Mitsubishi MirageNissan Micra | Peugeot 208 | SEAT Ibiza | Skoda FabiaSuzuki Swift | Toyota Yaris | Vauxhall Corsa | Volkswagen Polo

    Buy a new or used Renault Clio

    Regardless of whether you’re looking for a new or used Renault Clio, The Car Expert’s partners have thousands of cars to choose from

    Carwow logo 600x300

    Discover great deals available on both new and used cars. Find out more

    Auto Trader logo 600x300

    Search for your next new or used car with Auto Trader. Find out more

    Cazoo 600x300

    Buy a car online from your sofa.
    We’ll deliver it. Find out more

    Motors 600x300

    Search less, live more. We make finding the right car simple. Find out more

    Motorpoint logo 600x300

    Finding your next car is easy at Motorpoint. Find out more

    The UK’s automotive search engine. All the cars in one place. Find out more

    Lease a new Renault Clio

    If you’re looking to lease a new Clio, The Car Expert’s partners can help you find a competitive deal

    Carparison 600x300

    Personal contract hire deals from Carparison Leasing. Find out more

    Hippo Leasing 600x300

    Personal contract hire deals from Hippo Leasing. Find out more

    Moneyshake logo 600x300

    Personal contract hire deals from Moneyshake. Find out more

    Rivervale Leasing logo 2022

    Personal contract hire deals from Rivervale Leasing. Find out more

    LeaseLoco logo 600x300

    Personal contract hire deals from LeaseLoco. Find out more

    Ready2Lease logo

    Personal contract hire deals from Ready2Lease. Find out more

    Renault Clio on car subscription

    If you’re interested in a car subscription, The Car Expert’s partners can help. (PS: What’s a car subscription?)

    Mycardirect subscriptions – 600x300

    Car subscriptions from Mycardirect.
    Find out more

    Wagonex logo 2022

    Car subscriptions from Wagonex.
    Find out more

    Elmo logo 2022

    Electric car subscriptions from Elmo.
    Find out more

    Used car finance

    Looking for an alternative to dealer finance? The Car Expert's partners can help
    We Finance Any Car 400x200

    Used car finance from We Finance Any Car.
    Find out more

    Motorly logo 600x300

    Used car finance from Motorly.
    Find out more

    Sell your car

    Do you have a car to sell? The Car Expert's partners can offer you a great price
    Motorway 600x300

    Get a free valuation in seconds from Motorway.
    Find out more

    Cazoo 600x300

    Get a free and instant offer for your car from Cazoo.
    Find out more

    Carwow logo 600x300

    The free, easy way to get 3,000+ dealers all over the UK bidding on your car.
    Find out more

    Auto Trader logo 600x300

    Get a cash offer for your car in minutes from Auto Trader.
    Find out more

    This page last updated:

    This page contains links to some of our commercial partners. If you click on any of those links, we may receive a commission.

    Best car rankings

    The top cars in every category

    The Car Expert has the ultimate ranking of the best and worst new cars on sale, based on scores from 30 of the top UK motoring websites. We're adding more cars and more lists all the time, so keep checking back for the latest results.

    Best small cars

    Best small SUVs

    Best medium cars

    Best medium SUVs

    Best large cars

    Best large SUVs

    Best coupé SUVs

    Best convertibles

    Best hot hatches

    Best EVs

    Best car rankings

    The top cars in every category

    The Car Expert has the ultimate ranking of the best and worst new cars on sale, based on scores from 30 of the top UK motoring websites. We'll be adding more cars and more lists all the time, so keep checking back for the latest results.

    Best small cars

    Best medium cars

    Best large cars

    Best small SUVs

    Best medium SUVs

    Best large SUVs

    Best hot hatches

    Best coupé SUVs

    Best EVs

    Renault ClioMedia reviews for the new Renault Clio have been broadly positive, with particular praise for its refinement and high-quality interior.

    Exclusive partner offers for you:

    GAP insurance and warranty offers from ALA

    Warranty offers from Warrantywise

    Insurance offers from Motoreasy

    Sell your car today with Motorway

    Browse cars for sale from Cazoo

    Check a car's history with carVertical

    Independent, impartial advice for car buyers and car owners