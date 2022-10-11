Summary

The Renault Clio is a small, supermini-class hatchback. The latest fifth-generation model was unveiled at the 2019 Geneva motor show before arriving on UK streets in late 2019.

Like the last model, the new Clio is only available as a five-door hatchback. A high-performance Clio RS version is not expected, while a hybrid model joined the range in late 2020.

The initial reviews for the new Renault Clio have been broadly positive, with particular praise for its refinement and high-quality interior. However, it is not considered as good to drive as the Ford Fiesta. At this stage, the Clio’s overall Expert Rating puts it in the top half of the supermini class, albeit some distance behind the class leaders.

As of October 2022, the Renault Clio has an Expert Rating of 71%, based on 31 reviews from the UK media.

Clio highlights Lots of helpful tech

Impressive interior trims

Quite fun to drive

Class-leading safety equipment

Hybrid variant is very smooth on the road Clio lowlights Clunky manual gearbox

Less space in the rear than rivals

Loud engine

Key specifications

Body style: Five-door hatch

Engines: petrol, diesel, hybrid

Price: From £18,290 on-road Launched: Spring 2019

Last updated: Autumn 2020

Replacement due: TBA

Image gallery

Media reviews

Reviews, road test and comparisons from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP Overall score: 5 stars

Date tested: May 2019

Read the full Euro NCAP review Adult protection: 96%

Child protection: 89%

Vulnerable road users: 72%

Safety assist: 75%

This rating applies for both petrol and diesel Clio models, as well as the Clio E-Tech Hybrid.

While a five-star safety score is an impressive accolade, it must be noted that most entry-level and mid-range Clio model do not come with all of the safety features required for this five-star crash test rating – due to semiconductor shortages caused by Covid-19.

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP Model tested: 1.0-litre petrol manual 100hp Overall score: 3 stars

Date tested: November 2020

Read the full Green NCAP review Clean Air Index: 4.6 / 10

Energy Efficiency Index: 6.9 / 10



The current-generation Renault Clio was tested by Green NCAP in 2020, and was commended by the assessing body for its “very creditable three-star rating”, which is above average by petrol car standards.

The rating above only applies to a Clio which is powered by a 100hp 1.0-litre petrol engine and fitted with a manual gearbox. It does not apply to any other engine/gearbox combination.

Awards

Trophies, prizes and awards that the Renault Clio has received

2021 Auto Express Awards – Best Supermini

Carbuyer Awards – Best Small Car

Company Car Today Awards – Best Supermini

Parkers New Car Awards – Best First Car 2020 Auto Express Awards – Best Supermini

Business Car Awards – Best Small Car

Carbuyer Awards – Car of the Year + Best Small Car

+ Best Small Car DieselCar & EcoCar Top 50 – Car of the Year + Best Small Car

+ Best Small Car Fleet World Awards – Best Fleet Supermini

Parkers New Car Awards – Best First Car 2019 Parkers New Car Awards – Best First Car

