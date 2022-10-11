Summary
The Renault Clio is a small, supermini-class hatchback. The latest fifth-generation model was unveiled at the 2019 Geneva motor show before arriving on UK streets in late 2019.
Like the last model, the new Clio is only available as a five-door hatchback. A high-performance Clio RS version is not expected, while a hybrid model joined the range in late 2020.
The initial reviews for the new Renault Clio have been broadly positive, with particular praise for its refinement and high-quality interior. However, it is not considered as good to drive as the Ford Fiesta. At this stage, the Clio’s overall Expert Rating puts it in the top half of the supermini class, albeit some distance behind the class leaders.
As of October 2022, the Renault Clio has an Expert Rating of 71%, based on 31 reviews from the UK media.
Clio highlights
- Lots of helpful tech
- Impressive interior trims
- Quite fun to drive
- Class-leading safety equipment
- Hybrid variant is very smooth on the road
Clio lowlights
- Clunky manual gearbox
- Less space in the rear than rivals
- Loud engine
Key specifications
Body style: Five-door hatch
Engines: petrol, diesel, hybrid
Price: From £18,290 on-road
Launched: Spring 2019
Last updated: Autumn 2020
Replacement due: TBA
Image gallery
Media reviews
Reviews, road test and comparisons from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.
Auto Express
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 9 / 10
“The Renault Clio is a star of the supermini class – well-built, good to drive and packed with tech.”
Read review
Model reviewed: 1.6-litre petrol/electric hybrid E-Tech S Edition
Score: 9 / 10
“The Renault Clio is already a big hit and the addition of clever hybrid technology only strengthens the supermini’s position as one of the very best in its class. Being able to achieve upwards of 60mpg in the real world, without needing to make any major compromise, is truly impressive.”
Read review
Model reviewed: TCe 100
Score: 9 / 10
“There’s a lot to like about the new Renault Clio.”
Read review
Autocar
Model reviewed: 1.6-litre petrol/electric hybrid E-Tech RS Line
Score: 9 / 10
“The paucity of hybrid superminis reflects the challenge of producing them, technically and economically. But Renault’s hard work shows it can be done with little compromise. With smooth refinement and improved economy, it’s a compelling option.”
Read review
Model reviewed: RS Line TCe 130
Score: 8 / 10
‘That interior is one of the new Clio’s highlights.’
Read review
Model reviewed: Range review
Score: 8 / 10
“Disregard the familiar visual cues: the fifth-generation Renault Clio is very much new, right down to its unseen – and never-before-seen – platform.”
Read review
Car
Model reviewed: 1.6-litre petrol/electric hybrid automatic E-Tech
Score: 8 / 10
“Think of the E-Tech hybrid as the Pepsi Max of the Renault Clio range: it still leaves a decent taste in the mouth, but is better for us in the long run.”
Read review
Model reviewed: 1.0-litre petrol manual
Score: 8 / 10
“This is a significantly better package than the previous Clio, which was quite rightly a popular choice.”
Read review
Car Keys
Model reviewed: 1.3-litre petrol automatic RS Line
Score: 9 / 10
“This expensive range-topping engine with its automatic gearbox isn’t the finest in the Renault Clio range, but go a bit further down the trim level list and you’ll have one of the finest superminis on sale today.”
Read review
Carbuyer
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 8.8 / 10
“A splendid interior, mild-hybrid technology and extra space makes the Renault Clio a real contender in the supermini class”
Read review
Carwow
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 7 / 10
“The Renault Clio is a small hatchback with a plush-feeling cabin and a very practical boot, but it doesn’t look as eye-catching or feel as comfortable to drive as some alternatives.”
Read review
Company Car Today
Model reviewed: E-Tech hybrid 140 Iconic
“A good low-emission, although not cheap, option for fleets not ready or able to move to plug-ins, the Clio is a well-packaged and efficient.”
Read review
Model reviewed: 1.3-litre petrol automatic RS Line
Score: 7.9 / 10
“Renault has pushed the Clio back up the table after sliding out of favour. The excellent whole-life costs and big boot combine with a decent drive and good looks.”
Read review
Model reviewed: Range review
“Renault has delivered an excellent package with the new Clio. The quality of the materials in the cabin are particularly good and aside from some road noise intrusion, the driving experience is close to the best in the supermini sector.”
Read review
Daily Mirror
Model reviewed: 1.0-litre petrol manual Iconic
Score: 8 / 10
“There has been a revolution with the new Renault Clio, but you’ll have to step inside to see it.”
Read review
Fleetworld
Model reviewed: 1.3-litre petrol automatic R.S Line
Score: 6 / 10
“With its neat looks, the premium feel to the interior, keen drive and affordable pricing, even in R.S Line trim, the Renault Clio looks like a serious contender in the supermini sector. Although we’d prefer a manual option and more affordable Clio trims such ‘Iconic’ might be a better fit for fleet.”
Read review
Green Car Guide
Model reviewed: 1.0-litre petrol manual 100hp Iconic
Score: 6 / 10
“The new Renault Clio offers cheap and cheerful motoring, but we’d recommend opting for the all-electric Renault Zoe.”
Read review
Honest John
Model reviewed: Range review
Score: 8 / 10
“Much improved interior and desirable looks.”
Read review
Model reviewed: Range review
Score: 8 / 10
“The fifth-generation Renault Clio boasts one of the largest boots in its class, with 391 litres available with the rear seats in place.”
Read review
Model reviewed: Range review
“The new Renault Clio is well built, has a unique sense of style and remains the most fashionable car in its class.”
Read review
Parkers
Model reviewed: Range review
Score: 9 / 10
“Best-selling small hatchback now has other talents to back-up good looks”
Read review
The Sun
Model reviewed: E-Tech
“The Clio E-Tech is not only an appealing addition to the best-selling little French car’s line-up but an essential one which bundles standard driver assistance systems. It even drives rather nicely too.”
Read review
Model reviewed: Range review
“In any other world, this would be the best car of its size and price but the Ford Fiesta still edges it with its sparkling chassis.”
Read review
The Sunday Times
Model reviewed: Range review
Score: 7 / 10
“New Renault Clio feels posher and is more practical than ever.”
Read review
The Telegraph
Model reviewed: 1.6-litre petrol-electric hybrid E-Tech Iconic
Score: 8 / 10
“This hybrid model is now the Clio to have. It does away with the lumpy power delivery and high-speed breathlessness of the conventional petrol, and the noise of the diesel alternative.”
Read review
Model reviewed: 1.0-litre petrol manual
Score: 8 / 10
“Whether this successful makeover will catapult the Renault Clio to the top of the supermini class remains to be seen, but when coupled with a decent ride, fine drivetrains and the prospect of new tech, it’s a highly attractive small car once again.”
Read review
Top Gear
Score: 6 / 10
“This hybrid Renault Clio Hybrid is the sort of car you’ll buy with your sensible hat on.”
Read review
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 6 / 10
“Neither revolutionary in style nor the most exciting to drive, but a very mature car.”
Read review
What Car?
Model reviewed: Range review
Score: 8 / 10
“It might not be the most fun or comfortable small car, but the Renault Clio is reasonably comfortable and handles tidily enough, especially with the 1.3-litre engine under the bonnet. However, the Clio’s attractive high-quality interior is one of the most appealing in the class and it has a huge boot.”
Read review
Which?
Model reviewed: E-Tech hybrid
“Hybrid technology offers some big benefits, notably punchy performance and impressive fuel economy. The high-quality cabin and good driving experience are boons, too. Overall, we think the E-Tech is the best model in the Renault Clio range – even if it’s also the most expensive.”
Read review
Model reviewed: Range overview
“Despite the mild style update, the all-new Clio is a real improvement over the outgoing car. Interior quality and the technology available are particular highlights. However, a lack of refinement, limited space in the back and poor visibility means it’s not as good overall as the best small hatchbacks we’ve tested.”
Read review
Safety rating
Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP
Overall score: 5 stars
Date tested: May 2019
Read the full Euro NCAP review
Adult protection: 96%
Child protection: 89%
Vulnerable road users: 72%
Safety assist: 75%
This rating applies for both petrol and diesel Clio models, as well as the Clio E-Tech Hybrid.
While a five-star safety score is an impressive accolade, it must be noted that most entry-level and mid-range Clio model do not come with all of the safety features required for this five-star crash test rating – due to semiconductor shortages caused by Covid-19.
Eco rating
Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP
Model tested: 1.0-litre petrol manual 100hp
Overall score: 3 stars
Date tested: November 2020
Read the full Green NCAP review
Energy Efficiency Index: 6.9 / 10
The current-generation Renault Clio was tested by Green NCAP in 2020, and was commended by the assessing body for its “very creditable three-star rating”, which is above average by petrol car standards.
The rating above only applies to a Clio which is powered by a 100hp 1.0-litre petrol engine and fitted with a manual gearbox. It does not apply to any other engine/gearbox combination.
Awards
Trophies, prizes and awards that the Renault Clio has received
2021
- Auto Express Awards – Best Supermini
- Carbuyer Awards – Best Small Car
- Company Car Today Awards – Best Supermini
- Parkers New Car Awards – Best First Car
2020
- Auto Express Awards – Best Supermini
- Business Car Awards – Best Small Car
- Carbuyer Awards – Car of the Year + Best Small Car
- DieselCar & EcoCar Top 50 – Car of the Year + Best Small Car
- Fleet World Awards – Best Fleet Supermini
- Parkers New Car Awards – Best First Car
2019
- Parkers New Car Awards – Best First Car
Similar cars
If you’re looking at the Renault Clio, you might also be interested in these alternatives
Audi A1 | Citroën C3 | Dacia Sandero | Ford Fiesta | Honda Jazz | Hyundai i20 | Kia Rio | Mazda 2 | MG 3 | Mini hatch | Mitsubishi Mirage | Nissan Micra | Peugeot 208 | SEAT Ibiza | Skoda Fabia | Suzuki Swift | Toyota Yaris | Vauxhall Corsa | Volkswagen Polo
