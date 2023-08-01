fbpx

Model update

Renault Clio refresh now available

The updated hybrid-only Renault Clio hatchback range is now available to order in the UK, sporting some cosmetic tweaks and tech upgrades.

2023 Renault Clio

by Sean Rees
Renault has launched an update for its compact Renault Clio which is now available to order here in the UK – the Clio E-Tech petrol-electric hybrid that is…

The French manufacturer announced back in April that it would be scrapping petrol-only Clio models in the summer as part of this mid-life refresh, which also includes cosmetic tweaks, some tech upgrades and an additional top-spec trim grade inspired by Renault’s performance-focused spin-off Alpine.

Reportedly around 40% more fuel efficient than the petrol-only Clio models that are no longer on offer, the refreshed Clio E-Tech reportedly offers a fuel consumption of 68mpg – around 4mpg more than the pre-facelift E-Tech version.

Taking design cues from the new electric Mégane E-Tech, the updated Clio features slimmer LED headlights, a wider front grille and a new-look front bumper design, as well as chevron-shaped light signatures.

Three trims are on offer, starting with the entry-level ‘Evolution’ grade. Standard equipment includes electrically-folding and heated door mirrors, a seven-inch digital instrument cluster behind the steering wheel, a seven-inch infotainment touchscreen, 16-inch alloy wheels, and rear parking sensors.

The mid-range ‘Techno’ trim adds a rear view parking camera, 17-inch alloy wheels, front parking sensors, wireless smartphone charging, and ambient lighting in the cabin.

Opting for the range-topping ‘Esprit Alpine’ adds a few cosmetic alterations and a larger infotainment layout. Alpine branding is embossed on the alloy wheels and the lower front bumper is trimmed in grey. The Alpine detailing continues on the seats inside, and the standard digital instrument cluster and infotainment console are swapped out for bigger 10-inch and nine-inch displays. Adaptive cruise control and a blind spot warning system are also included.

Pricing for the new range starts at just over £21k, rising to £24k for the Clio ‘Esprit Alpine’.

The Renault Clio currently holds an Expert Rating of 69% – a score aided by the car’s fun driving experience and smooth hybrid engine, and hindered by its compact cabin that is not quite as spacious as its rivals.

Sean Rees
Sean Rees
Sean is the Deputy Editor at The Car Expert. A enthusiastic fan of motorsport and all things automotive, he is accredited by the Professional Publishers Association, and is now focused on helping those in car-buying need with independent and impartial advice.
