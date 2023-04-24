Renault Clio refresh to arrive this summer

Renault will scrap petrol-only Clio models in the summer, as part of a mid-life facelift that features cosmetic tweaks, tech upgrades and a new range-topping Alpine-inspired trim.

The fifth-generation Clio has been on sale in the petrol ‘TCe 90’ guise since 2019, with a petrol-electric hybrid Clio E-Tech model joining the range in 2020.

From this Summer onwards, Renault says that it is dropping the combustion-only models from the Clio range – the Clio E-Hybrid powertrain being the only option available in the UK when this facelift arrives in a few months. This also means that the new model will not be available with a manual gearbox.

Reportedly around 40% more fuel efficient than the petrol-only Clio models currently available, Renault is yet to announce if the E-Tech’s post-facelift performance figures, but the hybrid version currently on sale can complete a 0-62mph sprint in just under ten seconds, with its top speed limited at 112mph.

Taking design cues from the new electric Mégane E-Tech, the updated Clio features slimmer LED headlights, a wider front grille and a new-look front bumper design, as well as chevron-shaped light signatures and 17-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels.

Renault adds that it has also refreshed the range of exterior colours available. In terms of size, the brand says that the facelifted car’s dimensions are practically identical to the outgoing range.

Inside, the manufacturer says that the car’s cabin “is more welcoming and cosier” than before, thanks to the introduction of more sustainable materials that have been used to trim the seats, door panels and dashboard.

Depending on the trim chosen, the refreshed Clio comes with either a seven- or ten-inch digital instrument cluster behind the steering wheel, and a nine-inch portrait-oriented infotainment display that juts out of the dashboard. Android Auto and Apple CarPlay will also be wireless as standard too.

Finally, top-spec ‘R-Line’ models will be replaced by a ‘esprit Alpine trim’ which will also feature in the hybridised Renault Austral SUV range that arrives later this year. The trim features a few cosmetic touches inspired by Renault’s performance spin-off Alpine, including exterior chrome accents, sportier 17-inch alloy wheels and Renault branding finished in black.

That’s all we know about the facelifted Clio so far. More details, including UK pricing, will be announced in the coming months.

The Renault Clio currently holds an Expert Rating of 69% – a score aided by the car’s fun driving experience and smooth hybrid engine, and hindered by its compact cabin that is not quite as spacious as its rivals.

