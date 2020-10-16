Renault concept previews next-generation Megane

Renault has showcased its vision for the future with this – the Megane eVision concept.

Unveiled at the French manufacturer’s online eWays event, the concept will be the first Renault to use an advanced CMF-EV platform and kicks off a commitment by the firm to reduce its CO 2 emissions by 50% by 2030.

The hatchback features ‘one of the thinnest batteries on the market’, according to Renault, which work alongside a compact powertrain in order to deliver a spacious and practical cabin.

A signal of what the production version – which will arrive in the UK in 2022 – will look like, the concept features a 60kWh battery which ensures a ‘long’ range according to Renault, while 130kW charging accessibility allows the car to accept a rapid charge. Renault claims that the concept will be able to go from 0-60mph in under eight seconds, too.





The exterior of the car features design hallmarks which would usually be associated with an SUV, but with the short overhangs of a more compact vehicle. It receives LED Matrix headlights which are brought together by a 3D display.

Inside, Renault says that there’s a sleek instrument panel found at the front of the cabin while illuminated edges give the interior of the car a lighter look.

Luca De Meo, CEO, Groupe Renault, said: “With the thinnest battery on the market, a 4.21-metre compact body offering the roominess of a C-segment vehicle, The Mégane eVision is a masterpiece of packaging. We took our 25-year best-seller and took it to the future.”