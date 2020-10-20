Our unique Expert Ratings combine scores from 25 of the top UK motoring websites

Renault Mégane hatchback (2016 onwards) wallpaper

Renault Mégane

(2016 – present)

The Renault Mégane is a mid-size family car, available as either a hatchback and Sport Tourer (estate, in plain English). The current model is the fourth generation and was launched in the summer of 2016.

Unlike the previous model, the current generation is not available in coupé or convertible versions. It’s currently only available with either petrol or diesel engines, with a plug-in hybrid powertrain set to join the range as part of a mid-life facelift that will appear in the UK before the end of 2020. The top-spec version of the hatchback is the Mégane RS (Renault Sport). We have built a separate page for this model, so it is not included here.

The Renault Mégane has a below-average Expert Rating score of 70%, which currently ranks it 16th out of 19 mid-size hatchbacks that we have analysed to date. The Mégane appears to be particularly unpopular with What Car?, which has given both the hatchback and estate versions very low ratings. However, even excluding those scores wouldn’t lift the Mégane out of the bottom half of its class.

The Mégane has been praised for its distinctive styling both inside and out, and for a generally stong level of standard equipment. However, it is not as spacious as many rivals and lacks the overall quality of the best in the class.

Initial European reviews of the facelifted plug-in hybrid models have so far shown improved scores, so it’s possible the Mégane may improve its rating over the next few months as the updated range arrives in the UK. We will continue to update this page as more reviews are published.

Body style: Five-door hatchback
Engines: petrol, diesel, plug-in hybrid
Price: From £18,765 on-road

Launched: Summer 2016
Last updated: Summer 2018
Facelift model due: Winter 2020/21

SAFETY RATING

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

Overall rating: 5 stars
Date tested: December 2015

88%

ADULT OCCUPANT

87%

CHILD OCCUPANT

71%

VULNERABLE ROAD USERS

71%

SAFETY ASSIST

Read full Euro NCAP review

Eco rating

Independent emissions and efficiency ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

The Renault Mégane has not yet been lab tested by Green NCAP. This is a new initiative, launched in 2018 as a sister organisation to Euro NCAP. As yet, very few new cars have been tested for environmental impact by Green NCAP, and the testing programme was halted in early 2020 by the coronavirus pandemic. It is due to resume in the second half of the year.

Security Rating

Independent vehicle theft and security ratings from Thatcham Research

No security rating

The Renault Mégane has not yet been tested for anti-theft protection by Thatcham Research. This is a new initiative that was launched in 2019 to assess, in particular, the security of new cars with keyless entry and keyless start systems. Testing was halted due to the coronavirus pandemic, and we will update this page with results as and when the Mégane is given a security rating.

Awards

Trophies, prizes and awards that the Renault Mégane has received

2017

  • Fleet World Honours – Best Lower Medium Car

2016

  • Scottish Car of the Year Awards – Best Family Car

