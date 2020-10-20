The Renault Mégane is a mid-size family car, available as either a hatchback and Sport Tourer (estate, in plain English). The current model is the fourth generation and was launched in the summer of 2016.
Unlike the previous model, the current generation is not available in coupé or convertible versions. It’s currently only available with either petrol or diesel engines, with a plug-in hybrid powertrain set to join the range as part of a mid-life facelift that will appear in the UK before the end of 2020. The top-spec version of the hatchback is the Mégane RS (Renault Sport). We have built a separate page for this model, so it is not included here.
The Renault Mégane has a below-average Expert Rating score of 70%, which currently ranks it 16th out of 19 mid-size hatchbacks that we have analysed to date. The Mégane appears to be particularly unpopular with What Car?, which has given both the hatchback and estate versions very low ratings. However, even excluding those scores wouldn’t lift the Mégane out of the bottom half of its class.
The Mégane has been praised for its distinctive styling both inside and out, and for a generally stong level of standard equipment. However, it is not as spacious as many rivals and lacks the overall quality of the best in the class.
Initial European reviews of the facelifted plug-in hybrid models have so far shown improved scores, so it’s possible the Mégane may improve its rating over the next few months as the updated range arrives in the UK. We will continue to update this page as more reviews are published.
Body style: Five-door hatchback
Engines: petrol, diesel, plug-in hybrid
Price: From £18,765 on-road
Launched: Summer 2016
Last updated: Summer 2018
Facelift model due: Winter 2020/21
The Car Expert
Model reviewed: Hatchback range
Score: 8 / 10
“The new Renault Mégane is a definite step forward in all areas. While the steering could be slightly more in feel with the road it’s a minor failing and the car should be a strong contender in a competitive market.”
Auto Express
Model reviewed: Hatchback range
Score: 8 / 10
“A move upmarket has turned the practical and economical Renault Mégane into a desirable front-running hatchback.”
Model reviewed: Sport Tourer (estate) range
Score: 8 / 10
“The Renault Mégane Sport Tourer looks stylish and is good to drive, but it’s not as roomy as some rival estates.”
Auto Trader
Model reviewed: Sport Tourer (estate) range
Score: 7.6 / 10
“The Renault Mégane Sport Tourer majors on style and equipment, and provides plenty of both for an affordable price. However, it still doesn’t trouble the best small estates because it falls a little short on quality, it’s pretty average on practicality, and it’s rather so-so to drive.”
Model reviewed: Hatchback range
Score: 7.2 / 10
“The Renault Mégane doesn’t trouble the very best cars in the family hatchback class, because it falls a little short on quality, practicality and driving manners. That said, it’s still a reasonably compelling proposition. It looks great, it’s affordable to buy and run, and it comes packed with kit.”
Autocar
Model reviewed: Hatchback range
Score: 6 / 10
“The Renault Mégane is less rounded than we expected, although it has evidently come a long way on material cabin sophistication, with the technological appeal of its infotainment, and is plainly more desirable than any of its predecessors.”
Model reviewed: 1.6-litre petrol-electric plug-in hybrid automatic Sport Tourer E-Tech
Score: 8 / 10
“The Renault Mégane might not be able to travel quite as far as the Kia Ceed on battery power, but its overall driving experience generally feels better resolved than that offered by its South Korean rival. For what it’s worth, I think it looks better too.”
Business Car
Model reviewed: 1.6-litre petrol-electric plug-in hybrid automatic Sport Tourer E-Tech
Score: 7 / 10
“In the main, the E-Tech Mégane does a sterling job of coping with UK roads. It’s not the sharpest tool in the box when responding to steering inputs, which is probably partly down to the additional 105kg of batteries, but it soaks up lumps and bumps in a quiet, polished manner.”
Car
Model reviewed: 1.5-litre diesel manual Dynamique S Sport Tourer (estate)
Score: 6 / 10
“The Renault Mégane Sport Tourer is far from a bad car. It looks desirable, offers a good amount of space and its seats are highly comfortable. But it does itself no favours when it comes to the driving experience, with an unwilling engine, ho-hum dynamics and strangely leaden ride.”
Model reviewed: 1.5-litre diesel manual hatchback
Score: 6 / 10
“The latest-generation Renault Mégane is handsome, likeable, and a more colourful character than most mainstream hatches. But it’s no game-changer.”
Model reviewed: 1.6-litre petrol automatic GT hatchback
Score: 6 / 10
“As a car, the fourth-generation Renault Mégane is light years beyond the previous range: classy, solidly built, good looking and surprisingly interesting in a sector hardly bursting with innovation.”
Car Keys
Model reviewed: 1.6-litre petrol automatic GT Nav hatchback
Score: 8 / 10
“The beauty of a warm hatch is that it offers tasty performance but doesn’t hurt the bank too much. And that’s what the Renault Mégane GT does. Its combination of launch control, the 4Control system and impressive variable steering modes make it fun to drive and yet easy to live with.”
Model reviewed: 1.5-litre diesel manual Dynamique S Nav hatchback
Score: 8 / 10
“Although extremely popular, the Renault Mégane has long been a leftfield option in the hatchback market. But with rejuvenated style and fancy new tech, the Megane is now one of the go-to models for advanced tech and style.”
Model reviewed: 1.5-litre diesel manual Dynamique S Sport Tourer (estate)
Score: 8 / 10
“The latest Renault Mégane Sport Tourer is a significant improvement over what has come before it in terms of quality, practicality, technology and performance. It feels like a genuine contender to the best in its class and, on top of that, it has an interesting design that allows it to stand out more.”
Carbuyer
Model reviewed: Sport Tourer (estate) range
Score: 8.6 / 10
“The Renault Mégane Sport Tourer is an attractive and practical small estate, but you’ll need to avoid the most basic trim if you want to enjoy all it has to offer”
Model reviewed: Hatchback range
Score: 8 / 10
“A new look and impressive infotainment system help the latest Renault Mégane stand out from rivals in the popular family hatchback class.”
Carwow
Model reviewed: Sport Tourer (estate) range
Score: 7 / 10
“The Renault Mégane Sport Tourer is a definitive departure from the dated design of the old model, but what sets it out from rivals – such as the Ford Focus estate, Peugeot 308 SW and Vauxhall Astra Sports Tourer – is its huge portrait infotainment screen.”
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 7 / 10
“The Renault Mégane is a family car with sharp looks that’s comfortable and easy to drive. It’s just that alternatives have more intuitive infotainment systems.”
Company Car Today
Model reviewed: 1.6-litre diesel automatic GT hatchback
“It’s not cheap, but the Renault Mégane looks great, and is a tidy drive, although rival performance diesels emit less.”
Daily Mail
Model reviewed: 1.6-litre petrol automatic GT hatchback
Score: 8 / 10
“What we have here is yet another promising chapter in what has become a modern French classic.” (Chris Evans)
Model reviewed: Hatchback range
“On the look-out for a new family motor? The Renault Mégane perfectly fits the bill as a mid-sized five-seater family getaway car for those who are partial to French chic and still like to rev it up a bit.”
Daily Mirror
Model reviewed: Hatchback range
“Punters are spoilt for choice in the hatchback world, from the Audi A3 at the top to highly capable Hyundais and Kias at the other end. In the middle are excellent motors like the Vauxhall Astra, Ford Focus and the VW Golf. For me, the Renault Mégane’s styling inside and out makes it a strong contender.”
Eurekar
Model reviewed: 1.3-litre petrol manual GT-Line
“Despite its sporting look, the Renault Mégane GT-Line is built for comfort rather than handling prowess. That’s not to say it doesn’t handle well – it does, and steers sharply – but the harder ride often associated with a sporty set up is all but absent.”
Model reviewed: 1.3-litre petrol manual Iconic hatchback
“Whichever version of the Renault Mégane you choose, you’ll have a car with a clear dash that has been tempted away from switches and buttons to smarter but less user-friendly touchscreen and just about enough legroom in the rear for a couple of larger adults.”
Model reviewed: 1.5-litre diesel manual Dynamique S Nav
“The Renault Mégane is a handsome machine, easily capable of holding its own in a family hatch beauty contest. Inside, the sense of style continues in a cabin dominated by black, from roof lining to seats finished in synthetic leather and cloth in the Dynamique S Nav spec.”
Model reviewed: 1.5-litre diesel manual Dynamique hatchback
“The Renault Mégane offers particularly refined travel thanks partly to an impressive absence of wind noise and the fact that very little road rumble is passed back into the cabin. The six-speed manual gearbox is light and unobtrusive, although I found the clutch pedal to be on the heavy side.”
Fleetworld
Model reviewed: 1.6-litre petrol automatic GT Nav Sport Tourer (estate)
“The Renault Mégane GT drives well, and looks and feels great. But as a company car, it has neither the performance nor the fuel economy to compete with its closest rivals or make sense – for head or heart – against other versions of the Mégane.”
Model reviewed: 1.5-litre diesel manual 110hp hatchback
“The Renault Mégane impresses not by reinventing this segment, but by being thoroughly competent in everything it does and great value for fleets. A strong option.”
Honest John
Model reviewed: Hatchback range
Score: 8 / 10
“Equipped with a specification that includes the fancy media system, the Renault Mégane makes for a very reasonably priced hatchback with a modern look and feel. A solid car and a solid investment – very much like a Golf, but without being a Volkswagen. You’ve changed, Renault.”
Motors.co.uk
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 7 / 10
“The latest version of the Renault Mégane offers a stand-out style, an improved air of quality and a more refined overall experience, which are all the components needed to challenge in the crowded and incredibly competitive hatchback sector.”
Parkers
Model reviewed: Hatchback range
Score: 7 / 10
“Stand-out styling for French family hatchback.”
Model reviewed: Sport Tourer (estate) range
Score: 8.2 / 10
“Stylish estate is efficient and good to drive”
The Sun
Model reviewed: Hatchback range
“Clever, simple and efficient. Renault has used its loaf.”
The Sunday Times
Model reviewed: GT hatchback
Score: 6 / 10
“The Renault Mégane GT got a thumbs-down from the wife and daughter, a so-so from my son and an emphatic thumbs-up from me. Take from that what you will.”
Model reviewed: 1.6-litre petrol automatic GT-Line
Score: 6 / 10
“There are hotter hatches, certainly, and sharper ones. But possibly the high-end clobber and reset looks do enough to put the Renault Mégane back in contention.”
The Telegraph
Model reviewed: 1.6-litre petrol-electric plug-in hybrid Sports Tourer E-Tech RS Line estate
Score: 6 / 10
“This Renault Mégane feels like something of a flawed diamond. One minute you’re smitten with it; the next, one of its irritating niggles – that fiddly entertainment system, or those cheap dashboard plastics, for example – taps you on the shoulder and reminds you it isn’t perfect.”
Model reviewed: 1.5-litre diesel manual Dynamique S Nav Sport Tourer (estate)
Score: 8 / 10
“What this little French estate lacks in absolute load-carrying ability, it makes up for in practicality. The chassis is soft, but the ride is lovely and the engine is peppy and economical. Its slow-burning charm is addictive.”
Model reviewed: Sport Tourer (estate) range
Score: 7 / 10
“The Renault Mégane Sport Tourer is notable for being comfortable on a long journey and very good value for money. If it had a boot big enough to match the best in class then it might just scrape an extra point here, but as it stands there are better family estate cars on sale.”
Model reviewed: Hatchback range
Score: 8 / 10
“If you’re after a smooth and relaxing hatchback that does well on long journeys and is easy to drive around town, the Renault Mégane is a good bet. It isn’t as much fun to drive as the Ford Focus, but it is more comfortable – and while not as upmarket as a VW Golf, the Megane is better equipped.”
Top Gear
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 7 / 10
“Looks great, feels classy. Worth a look, Volkswagen and Ford owners.”
What Car?
Model reviewed: Sport Tourer (estate) range
Score: 4 / 10
“The E-Tech plug-in hybrid makes some sense to those who can make full use of its all-electric potential, and is reasonably priced for a PHEV, but the Renault Mégane Sport Tourer’s petrol and diesel engines are a bit off the pace in terms of efficiency and performance.”
Model reviewed: Hatchback range
Score: 4 / 10
“The Renault Mégane is well equipped and has lots of safety kit, but it’s only so-so to drive, and it isn’t as practical as the best family cars.”
Which?
Model reviewed: Hatchback range
Score: 5.5 / 10
“The Renault Mégane looks great and is very good to drive, but it can’t quite match the practicality, passenger space and ease of use of the best models in the medium hatchback class.”
Model reviewed: Sport Tourer (estate) range
Score: 5.4 / 10
“The Sport Tourer adds some useful practicality to the Renault Mégane range, especially in terms of rear passenger space and boot capacity. It’s reasonably good to drive but isn’t necessarily a class leader in any area.”
SAFETY RATING
Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP
Overall rating: 5 stars
Date tested: December 2015
Eco rating
Independent emissions and efficiency ratings from Green NCAP
No eco rating
The Renault Mégane has not yet been lab tested by Green NCAP. This is a new initiative, launched in 2018 as a sister organisation to Euro NCAP. As yet, very few new cars have been tested for environmental impact by Green NCAP, and the testing programme was halted in early 2020 by the coronavirus pandemic. It is due to resume in the second half of the year.
Security Rating
Independent vehicle theft and security ratings from Thatcham Research
No security rating
The Renault Mégane has not yet been tested for anti-theft protection by Thatcham Research. This is a new initiative that was launched in 2019 to assess, in particular, the security of new cars with keyless entry and keyless start systems. Testing was halted due to the coronavirus pandemic, and we will update this page with results as and when the Mégane is given a security rating.
Awards
Trophies, prizes and awards that the Renault Mégane has received
2017
- Fleet World Honours – Best Lower Medium Car
2016
- Scottish Car of the Year Awards – Best Family Car
