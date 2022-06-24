Summary

The Renault Mégane E-Tech is an electric (EV) crossover-style hatchback, which the company claims is the lightest medium-sized electric car on the market. It is due to arrive in the UK before the end of 2022.

The Mégane E-Tech replaces the traditional Mégane hatchback and estate model in the Renault line-up. Although it has shares the same name, the new EV carries basically nothing over from the previous petrol-powered Mégane. With its bulkier exterior styling and raised ground clearance, it is more comparable to the Kadjar SUV/crossover.

Using a 60kWh battery to produce 220hp and a promised battery range of 280 miles, it has been well received by the British motoring media so far, commended by Which? for its “impressive ride comfort” and “great efficiency”, and called “seriously stylish” by Carwow.

Auto Trader suggests that “it’s a convincing alternative to the likes of the Volkswagen ID.3“, while pointing to the Mégane E-Tech’s competitive battery range and extensive list of on-board tech features, and also mentioning the car’s quiet nature on the road.

“Its only real weakness is its practicality”, Car Keys explains. Reviewers generally agree that Mégane E-Tech has a relatively short boot that isn’t very convenient, while a few outlets have criticised the electric hatchback for its small rear window that limits rearwards visibility.

As of June 2022, the Renault Mégane E-Tech currently holds an Expert Rating of 75%, based on 15 reviews published by UK media sources. This is a brand new model that has yet to arrive in the UK, so the initial reviews are based on the UK media launch. Once local reviews are published in coming months, the rating could move up or down by a few points.

Mégane E-Tech highlights Stylish inside and out

Plenty of on-board tech

Intuitive infotainment

Competitive battery range

Comfortable ride Mégane E-Tech lowlights Boot design is not very practical

High boot access

Limited rear headroom

Poor rear visibility

Not all that exciting to drive

Key specifications

Body style: Medium five-door hatchback

Engines: electric, battery-powered

Price: From £35,995 on-road Launched: Summer 2022

Last updated: N/A

Replacement due: TBA

Image gallery

Media reviews

Reviews, road test and comparisons from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.

Auto Express + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 9 / 10

“What impresses most about the new all-electric Megane is its ability to combine characters: it’s either fun and playful or comfortable and relaxing. We like the way it looks, we like the interior and we like the tech. Space in the back is a little disappointing, but with the right pricing and specification this could be a Megane that really gives its Volkswagen equivalent a run for its money.”

Read review Auto Trader + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 9 / 10

“Renault’s Mégane hatchback is reborn as a pure electric family car, with two battery options and a choice of three trim levels. Decent range and slick onboard tech make it easy to live with and it’s a convincing alternative to the likes of the VW ID.3 (and its various relatives) while drawing on Renault’s extensive electric expertise.”

Read review Autocar + Model reviewed: E-Tech Electric 60kWh

Score: 8 / 10

“It succeeds in offering a bit of sparkle and interest for the enthusiast who wants to relish a good road but also to go electric at a reasonable price. It doesn’t feel as airy inside as the ID 3, but it looks great, can raise a grin in corners, and has vastly better infotainment than most alternatives.”

Read review Car + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“The Megane Electric is smooth-riding, sharp-looking, efficient-running and its interior is up there with the best in class. Pretty engaging to drive too.”

Read review Car Keys + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“The Renault Megane E-Tech Electric represents a step forward for Renault, particularly next to its current EVs like the Zoe. It’s especially stylish, while the cabin is a big leap forward in terms of tech and quality. The choice of powertrains will mean there will be something to suit most. Its only real weakness is its practicality.”

Read review Carbuyer + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“While the new Megane is a little more spacious than the old one, it doesn’t give the same feeling of space that we’ve come accustomed to in electric cars. The Megane’s arch rival, the ID.3, feels roomier for those in the rear seats. More impressive is the 440-litre boot, even if the lack of a false floor means loading heavy items can be tricky.”

Read review Carwow + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“The Renault Megane E-Tech Electric is a super-stylish way to go electric, but its good looks come at a compromise on practicality.”

Read review Electrifying.com + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8.5 / 10

“The range looks good and if Renault could undercut the competition on price, it could have a real winner on its hands.”

Read review Honest John + Model reviewed: Range overview

“The interior itself is best described as lounge-like. The flat floor and lack of a centre console accentuate the space and you get a pair of huge infotainment screens that make it feel very high tech.”

Read review Parkers + Model reviewed: Range overview

“On the road, it’s certainly capable of delivering a good range considering those middling battery capacities. The interior is certainly a good place to spend time, and feels interesting and cohesive in a way that the conspicuously unconventional ID.3 doesn’t. What you’re left with is a desirable, well-finished and Google-enabled cabin.”

Read review The Sunday Times + Model reviewed: E-Tech Electric 60kWh

Score: 8 / 10

“Buyers have had to wait a while for Renault to expand its EV offering, but the Mégane E-Tech Electric seems to have been worth the wait. It’s a superb electric car: refined, comfortable to drive and, crucially, seems to walk the walk when it comes to real world driving range.”

Read review The Telegraph + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“I preferred it to the VW ID.3 and certainly to the Skoda Enyaq. It felt more planted, more responsive and more of a driver’s car without the weirdness which the VW Group (and others) seem hell bent on introducing to their cars.”

Read review Top Gear + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“A desirable family hatch that just happens to be electric. Fantastic interior, too.”

Read review What Car? + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 6 / 10

“As long as practicality isn’t your top priority, the Renault Megane E-Tech Electric is well worth your time. UK specifications and pricing haven’t yet been confirmed, but if it’s as affordable as Renault promises, this will be a very complete long-range small electric car.”

Read review Which? + Model reviewed: Range overview

“The Renault Megane e-Tech Electric is one of the most well-rounded and appealing mid-size EVs we’ve driven to date. Its engaging drive, impressive ride comfort and the promise of great efficiency hold plenty of appeal, which is bolstered by the impressive array of entertainment and safety equipment. Only slightly cramped rear seats and an impractical boot layout let it down.”

Read review

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP Overall score: 5 stars

Date tested: March 2022

Read the full Euro NCAP review Adult protection: 85%

Child protection: 88%

Vulnerable road users: 65%

Safety assist: 79%

Euro NCAP conducted crash tests on the mid-range ‘Techno’ trim of the Renault Mégane E-Tech in Spring 2022- the model acheiving a full five-star rating with favourable adult and child occupant protection scores.

However, the test results indicate that the Mégane E-Tech is not the best in its class when it comes to mitigating damage to vunerable road users in potential crash scenarios.

Eco rating

As of June 2022, the Renault Mégane E-Tech has not been lab tested by Green NCAP.

Reliability rating

As of June 2022, we don’t have enough reliability data on the Renault Mégane E-Tech to generate a reliability rating.

The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively for us using extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy. As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the Mégane E-Tech, we’ll publish the score here.

Awards

Trophies, prizes and awards that the Renault Mégane E-Tech has received

2022 Top Gear Awards – Best Electric Hatch + Best Famiily Hatch

Similar cars

If you’re looking at the Renault Mégane E-Tech, you might also be interested in these alternatives

Citroën ë-C4 | Hyundai Ioniq Electric | Hyundai Kona Electric | Kia e-Niro | Kia Soul EV | Mazda MX-30 | Mercedes-Benz A-Class plug-in hybrid | Mini Countryman plug-in hybrid | Nissan Leaf | Peugeot e-2008 | Polestar 2 | Tesla Model 3 | Toyota Prius Plug-In | Volkswagen ID.3