Expert Rating

Renault Mégane E-Tech

Our unique Expert Rating Index combines scores from 30 of the top UK motoring websites to give you a definitive rating on every new car

75%

Expert Rating

Renault Mégane E-Tech

(2022 - present)

    Renault Megane E-Tech (2022 - present)

    Summary

    The Renault Mégane E-Tech is an electric (EV) crossover-style hatchback, which the company claims is the lightest medium-sized electric car on the market. It is due to arrive in the UK before the end of 2022.

    The Mégane E-Tech replaces the traditional Mégane hatchback and estate model in the Renault line-up. Although it has shares the same name, the new EV carries basically nothing over from the previous petrol-powered Mégane. With its bulkier exterior styling and raised ground clearance, it is more comparable to the Kadjar SUV/crossover.

    Using a 60kWh battery to produce 220hp and a promised battery range of 280 miles, it has been well received by the British motoring media so far, commended by Which? for its “impressive ride comfort” and “great efficiency”, and called “seriously stylish” by Carwow.

    Auto Trader suggests that “it’s a convincing alternative to the likes of the Volkswagen ID.3“, while pointing to the Mégane E-Tech’s competitive battery range and extensive list of on-board tech features, and also mentioning the car’s quiet nature on the road.

    “Its only real weakness is its practicality”, Car Keys explains. Reviewers generally agree that Mégane E-Tech has a relatively short boot that isn’t very convenient, while a few outlets have criticised the electric hatchback for its small rear window that limits rearwards visibility.

    As of June 2022, the Renault Mégane E-Tech currently holds an Expert Rating of 75%, based on 15 reviews published by UK media sources. This is a brand new model that has yet to arrive in the UK, so the initial reviews are based on the UK media launch. Once local reviews are published in coming months, the rating could move up or down by a few points.

    Mégane E-Tech highlights

    • Stylish inside and out
    • Plenty of on-board tech
    • Intuitive infotainment
    • Competitive battery range
    • Comfortable ride

    Mégane E-Tech lowlights

    • Boot design is not very practical
    • High boot access
    • Limited rear headroom
    • Poor rear visibility
    • Not all that exciting to drive

    Key specifications

    Body style: Medium five-door hatchback
    Engines:     electric, battery-powered
    Price:     From £35,995 on-road

    Launched: Summer 2022
    Last updated: N/A
    Replacement due: TBA

    Media reviews

    Reviews, road test and comparisons from across the UK automotive media.

    Safety rating

    Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

    Overall score: 5 stars
    Date tested: March 2022
    Read the full Euro NCAP review

    Adult protection: 85%
    Child protection: 88%
    Vulnerable road users: 65%
    Safety assist: 79%

    Euro NCAP conducted crash tests on the mid-range ‘Techno’ trim of the Renault Mégane E-Tech in Spring 2022- the model acheiving a full five-star rating with favourable adult and child occupant protection scores.

    However, the test results indicate that the Mégane E-Tech is not the best in its class when it comes to mitigating damage to vunerable road users in potential crash scenarios.

    Eco rating

    As of June 2022, the Renault Mégane E-Tech has not been lab tested by Green NCAP.

    Reliability rating

    As of June 2022, we don’t have enough reliability data on the Renault Mégane E-Tech to generate a reliability rating.

    The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively for us using extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy. As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the Mégane E-Tech, we’ll publish the score here.

    Awards

    Trophies, prizes and awards that the Renault Mégane E-Tech has received

    2022

    • Top Gear Awards – Best Electric Hatch + Best Famiily Hatch

    Similar cars

    If you're looking at the Renault Mégane E-Tech, you might also be interested in these alternatives

    Citroën ë-C4 | Hyundai Ioniq Electric | Hyundai Kona Electric | Kia e-Niro | Kia Soul EV | Mazda MX-30 | Mercedes-Benz A-Class plug-in hybrid | Mini Countryman plug-in hybrid | Nissan Leaf | Peugeot e-2008 | Polestar 2 | Tesla Model 3 | Toyota Prius Plug-In | Volkswagen ID.3

    This page last updated:

    This page contains links to some of our commercial partners. If you click on any of those links, we may receive a commission.

    Renault Mégane E-TechThe Renault Megane E-Tech is an all-electric hatchback commended for its battery range and stylish looks, though rivals are more practical.

