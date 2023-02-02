fbpx

Renault Mégane E-Tech range gains ‘Iconic’ trim

Renault has added an extra range-topping trim to its all-electric Mégane E-Tech range, which adds a heat pump for increased efficiency

Sean Rees

Renault has added an extra range-topping trim to its all-electric Mégane E-Tech range, which adds more exterior colour choice and a heat pump for increased efficiency.

Featuring bulky exterior styling and raised ground clearance, the Mégane E-Tech crossover-style hatchback hasn’t been on sale for long. In fact, the high-spec ‘Launch Edition’ trim is still available to British buyers, featuring 20-inch alloy wheels, a front bumper finished in gold, a nine-speaker premium speaker system and a 360-degree parking camera.

This additional ‘Iconic’ trim level, which now sits at the top of the range, builds on this ‘Launch Edition’ spec by adding an “innovative” heat pump which captures and reuses “wasted heat” from the battery and electric motor to warm the cabin and optimise battery range.

Renault says that on days when the temperature is below 10°C, E-Tech models with this heat pump can produce up to 9% more battery range on motorway journeys, essentially adding around 25 miles to the car’s maximum single-charge distance of 280 miles.

The manufacturer adds that this new trim is available with some additional exterior colour options, including solid, metallic, and special metallic paint finishes. These colours are not included in the car’s base price however, and can add more than £1k to the total cost.

While the entry-level Mégane E-Tech currently costs just under £37k, this ‘Iconic’ version is now available to order in the UK from £42k.

The Renault Mégane E-Tech has been well-received by the British motoring media so far. Currently holding an Expert Rating of 74%, it has been praised for its stylish design, competitive battery range and intuitive tech, though some reviewers comment that it is not all that exciting to drive.

Sean Rees
Sean is a content editor at The Car Expert. A enthusiastic fan of motorsport and all things automotive, he is accredited by the Professional Publishers Association, and is now focused on helping those in car-buying need with independent and impartial advice.
Where has the Comments section gone?

We've had to disable our Comments section due to some technical issues. We're working on it, and will hopefully have a solution shortly.

