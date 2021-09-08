fbpx
Renault Megane E-Tech – Munich 2021
Renault Megane E-Tech SUV debuts in Munich

New electric SUV makes its debut at the Munich motor show

Andrew Charman
The Renault Megane E-Tech Electric has taken centre stage this week, as one of the star ‘real-life’ cars at the new Munich motor show.

Munich is the new home for Europe’s largest motor show, replacing the traditional Frankfurt event held every two years.

Expected to go on UK sale in late 2022, the Megane E-Tech is an electric SUV that is set to replace the current Megane hatchback and estate model.

It will be offered with two power options, either 96kW (130hp) or 160kW (218hp) and a choice of battery capacities – the 40kWh version will give a driving range of 186 miles and the 60kWh is claimed to go for 292 miles between charges.

The battery pack is a brand-new design which is 40% smaller than the existing battery used in the Renault Zoe – at just 11cm high it is claimed to be one of the thinnest in the market. It has been specially designed to fit the Renault Group’s new electric car platform, which also makes its debut with the new Megane E-Tech.

As well as its smaller dimensions freeing up interior space and weight, the battery also offers improved charging – the Megane will be available with multiple charging methods and using a 130kWh fast-charger will be able to recover up to 186 miles of range in 30 minutes.

While taking the Megane name, the newcomer is slightly shorter than the traditional family hatch, but with potentially more interior space due to the wheels being placed closer the car’s corners with much shorter overhangs.

Renault Megane E-Tech interior – Munich 2021

The interior is distinctive too, the instrument panel and centre console screen joined in an L-shaped arrangement with both the driver’s screen and the centre touchscreen measuring 12 inches. Sustainability is highlighted with most models using fabric seats completely made from recycled plastics.

One new safety feature is ‘Fireman Access’ – developed by Renault in collaboration with the French fire service, it allows a battery fire to be doused in just five minutes, where typically it can take more than an hour.

The new Renault Megane E-Tech is predicted to cost from around £30,000 and take on such cars as the Peugeot e-2008.

2109 Renault Megane E-Tech Munich fronts

Andrew Charman
Andrew is a road test editor for The Car Expert. He is a member of the Guild of Motoring Writers, and has been testing and writing about new cars for more than 20 years. Today he is well known to senior personnel at the major car manufacturers and attends many new model launches each year.

