Renault Megane receives mild update and plug-in option

French firm’s family car has been updated to take fight to Ford and Volkswagen

Darren Cassey
Renault is hoping to take a chunk out of the Ford Focus and Volkswagen Golf’s domination of the family hatchback market by giving the Megane a mild refresh.

Updates to the outside are minimal, but improved technology and a new plug-in hybrid powertrain are now offered.

The latter is a petrol-electric unit that uses a 1.6-litre four-cylinder engine with two electric motors, paired to an automatic gearbox that Renault claims can deliver ‘barely noticeable gear changes’.

Its battery capacity is 9.8kWh, providing an all-electric range up to 40 miles at speeds up to 84mph. It will only be available on the Megane estate at launch but will be added to the hatchback line-up at a later date.

 

In the cabin, there’s a new nine-inch multimedia screen and ten-inch dashboard screen, while an advanced cruise control system is now available. On the outside there are LED headlights to improve visibility at night as well as giving the car a stronger look.

Safety-wise, the Renault Megane does not get any significant new upgrades as part of this mid-life facelift. Euro NCAP rated it five stars back in 2015 when the model was first launched, although testing standards have got tougher in the last few years.

The sporty Renault Megane RS hot hatch has also been updated, with the entry level engine being dropped. Instead, the 300hp version of the 1.8-litre engine is included across the range and has more torque at 420Nm (up from 390).

