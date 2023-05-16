Renault prices up Austral E-Tech

Renault has announced the price list for its new Austral petrol-electric hybrid SUV, which the brand has launched with the aim of “conquering the mid-sized family SUV market.”

The long-awaited replacement for the Kadjar SUV that was removed from sale last year, the Austral E-Tech is now available to order in the UK, posing a direct challenge to consistent best-sellers like the Nissan Qashqai, Kia Sportage and Hyundai Tucson.

While these established rivals are available with cheaper combustion-powered and mild hybrid powertrains, Renault is only offering the Austral with its ‘E-Tech’ hybrid engine, which the manufacturer says sets a new “benchmark” for hybrid power in its class, thanks to its low CO 2 emissions and high fuel efficiency.

This ‘E-Tech’ powertrain makes use of 1.2-litre petrol engine and 2kWh battery pairing to provide 200hp and a reported fuel economy of 60mpg. By comparison, the Nissan Qashqai e-Power hybrid has an output of 190hp, and offers a fuel economy of around 53mpg.

The new Austral is a similar size to the retired Kadjar – it sits slightly taller and is six centimetres longer. While the Kadjar offered 527 litres of boot space, its successor has 35 litres of internal storage space and up to 555 litres of boot capacity.

On the tech front, the Austral features a 12-inch infotainment console and a 12-inch digital instrument cluster behind the steering wheel, as well as a nine-inch head-up display that projects driving information onto the windscreen.

The infotainment runs “up to 35 apps”, including a range of Google services including Google Maps, Google Assistant, and access to Google Play. Other Renault apps can plot navigation routes and reportedly operate home devices with voice control.

Key trim level features

Entry-level ‘techno’ (from £34,695) Matrix LED headlights

19-inch alloy wheels

Roof bars

Front and rear parking sensors

Rear-view parking camera

Keyless entry

12-inch infotainment console

12-inch digital instrument cluster

Head-up display

Frameless rear-view mirror

Sliding centre console armrest

Dual-zone air conditioning Mid-range ‘techno esprit Alpine’ (from £36,695) All ‘techno’ features that are not replaced

20-inch alloy wheels

Alpine-inspired interior detailing

Alcantara leather upholstery with blue stitching

Heated front seats

Heated steering wheel

Electric power tailgate

Massage function for front seats

Traffic sign recognition

Adaptive cruise control

Lane keeping assistance Top-spec ‘iconic esprit Alpine’ (from £39,495) All ‘techno’ and ‘techno esprit Alpine’ features that are not replaced

Four-wheel steering

12-speaker audio system upgrade

360-degree parking camera

Panoramic sunroof

Wireless smartphone charging

The Austral range begins with the ‘techno’ trim grade, which includes matrix LED headlights, surround parking sensors and a parking camera, as well as keyless entry. A frameless rear-view mirror and automatic dual-zone air conditioning also come as standard.

Opting for the ‘techno esprit Alpine’ adds more upmarket interior detailing inspired by Renault’s performance-focused spin-off marque Alpine, Alcantara leather upholstery, heated front seats with a massage function, and an electronically-controlled boot lid. This grade also adds a few bits of safety tech, including traffic sign recognition, adaptive cruise control and lane keeping assistance.

Finally, the range-topping ‘iconic esprit Alpine’ trim features a speaker system upgrade, a surround-view parking camera, wireless smartphone charging and a panoramic sunroof. The model also comes with ‘four-wheel steering’, which tightens the car’s turning circle.

On sale now, the prices for the Renault Austral start at just south of £35k – around £1k more than the cheapest iteration of the Nissan Qashqai e-Power.