fbpx

Winner, UK's best automotive website

Search
Find an Expert Rating: 
New model

Renault prices up Austral E-Tech

The Renault Renault Austral E-Tech hybrid SUV is now available to order in the UK, with three trim grades to choose from

Renault Austral

Our Expert Partners:

Motorway 600x300

Sell your car with Motorway
Find out more

Cazoo 600x300

Find your next car with Cazoo
Find out more

ALA Insurance logo 2022 600x300

Warranty and GAP from ALA Insurance
Find out more

Motors 600x300

Find your next car with Motors.co.uk
Find out more

MotorEasy logo 300x150

Warranty, servicing and tyres from MotorEasy
Find out more

Mycardirect subscriptions – 600x300

Carsubscriptions from Mycardirect
Find out more

All our Expert Partners
spot_imgspot_img
by Sean Rees

Renault has announced the price list for its new Austral petrol-electric hybrid SUV, which the brand has launched with the aim of “conquering the mid-sized family SUV market.”

The long-awaited replacement for the Kadjar SUV that was removed from sale last year, the Austral E-Tech is now available to order in the UK, posing a direct challenge to consistent best-sellers like the Nissan Qashqai, Kia Sportage and Hyundai Tucson.

While these established rivals are available with cheaper combustion-powered and mild hybrid powertrains, Renault is only offering the Austral with its ‘E-Tech’ hybrid engine, which the manufacturer says sets a new “benchmark” for hybrid power in its class, thanks to its low CO2 emissions and high fuel efficiency.

This ‘E-Tech’ powertrain makes use of 1.2-litre petrol engine and 2kWh battery pairing to provide 200hp and a reported fuel economy of 60mpg. By comparison, the Nissan Qashqai e-Power hybrid has an output of 190hp, and offers a fuel economy of around 53mpg.

The new Austral is a similar size to the retired Kadjar – it sits slightly taller and is six centimetres longer. While the Kadjar offered 527 litres of boot space, its successor has 35 litres of internal storage space and up to 555 litres of boot capacity.

On the tech front, the Austral features a 12-inch infotainment console and a 12-inch digital instrument cluster behind the steering wheel, as well as a nine-inch head-up display that projects driving information onto the windscreen.

The infotainment runs “up to 35 apps”, including a range of Google services including Google Maps, Google Assistant, and access to Google Play. Other Renault apps can plot navigation routes and reportedly operate home devices with voice control.

Key trim level features

Entry-level ‘techno’ (from £34,695)

  • Matrix LED headlights
  • 19-inch alloy wheels
  • Roof bars
  • Front and rear parking sensors
  • Rear-view parking camera
  • Keyless entry
  • 12-inch infotainment console
  • 12-inch digital instrument cluster
  • Head-up display
  • Frameless rear-view mirror
  • Sliding centre console armrest
  • Dual-zone air conditioning

Mid-range ‘techno esprit Alpine’ (from £36,695)

  • All ‘techno’ features that are not replaced
  • 20-inch alloy wheels
  • Alpine-inspired interior detailing
  • Alcantara leather upholstery with blue stitching
  • Heated front seats
  • Heated steering wheel
  • Electric power tailgate
  • Massage function for front seats
  • Traffic sign recognition
  • Adaptive cruise control
  • Lane keeping assistance

Top-spec ‘iconic esprit Alpine’ (from £39,495)

  • All ‘techno’ and ‘techno esprit Alpine’ features that are not replaced
  • Four-wheel steering
  • 12-speaker audio system upgrade
  • 360-degree parking camera
  • Panoramic sunroof
  • Wireless smartphone charging

The Austral range begins with the ‘techno’ trim grade, which includes matrix LED headlights, surround parking sensors and a parking camera, as well as keyless entry. A frameless rear-view mirror and automatic dual-zone air conditioning also come as standard.

Opting for the ‘techno esprit Alpine’ adds more upmarket interior detailing inspired by Renault’s performance-focused spin-off marque Alpine, Alcantara leather upholstery, heated front seats with a massage function, and an electronically-controlled boot lid. This grade also adds a few bits of safety tech, including traffic sign recognition, adaptive cruise control and lane keeping assistance.

Finally, the range-topping ‘iconic esprit Alpine’ trim features a speaker system upgrade, a surround-view parking camera, wireless smartphone charging and a panoramic sunroof. The model also comes with ‘four-wheel steering’, which tightens the car’s turning circle.

On sale now, the prices for the Renault Austral start at just south of £35k – around £1k more than the cheapest iteration of the Nissan Qashqai e-Power.

Latest features and advice at The Car Expert

Sean Rees
Sean Rees
Sean is the Deputy Editor at The Car Expert. A enthusiastic fan of motorsport and all things automotive, he is accredited by the Professional Publishers Association, and is now focused on helping those in car-buying need with independent and impartial advice.
Newspress Awards 2022 v2
The Car Expert wins Best Automotive Website 2022*
The Newspress Awards recognise the stars of the UK’s automotive journalism and PR industries

* and has been shortlisted again for 2023

Newspress Awards 2023 small

Exclusive partner offers for you:

GAP insurance and warranty offers from ALA

Sell your car today with Motorway

Browse cars for sale from
Cazoo

Insurance and warranty offers from Motoreasy

New car leasing offers from Moneyshake

Check a car's history with carVertical

Independent, impartial advice for car buyers and car owners

Expert Advice

Award-winning, independent and impartial advice on buying, owning and running a car

Explore

Expert Ratings

We compare reviews from 30 motoring websites to bring you a definitive rating for every new car

Explore

Expert News

All the most important new car launches, model updates, car reviews and industry news

Explore

Expert Partners

Our commercial partners bring you exclusive offers on their products and services

Explore