Renault Scenic to return as electric SUV

After a four-year absence, the Renault Scenic nameplate will return to the UK market in early 2024, but the former combustion-powered people carrier we knew is long gone.

The Scenic was retired in 2019 due to the declining popularity of people carriers in the UK. This new model is instead a large SUV, and an all-electric one at that – marketed as the ‘Scenic E-Tech’. It shares its foundations with the smaller Mégane E-Tech and the Nissan Ariya.

Unveiled this week at the Munich motor show, the new Scenic has been “designed around families and their need to travel freely and safely”, Renault adding that it has a keen focus on sustainability. 24% of the new model’s materials are reportedly recycled and, when the car is eventually put out to pasture, 90% of its mass is recyclable.

This new iteration has a slightly longer cabin than the former Scenic people carrier, which should boost rear legroom, but has a shorter stance as the roofline is a few centimetres lower. Opening the boot reveals 545 litres of storage space, which is 27 litres less than the people carrier, but 89 litres more than the Nissan Ariya.

Renault adds that the car’s cabin is “fully flat”, and that it sits on 19-inch alloy wheels as standard, though 20-inch alloy wheels will also be available. Following the latest design trends, the Scenic’s door handles are flush with the body. The grille, which features Renault’s latest branding, is composed of small diamonds, which appear and disappear depending on the light and angle.

Inside, a 12-inch portrait-oriented touchscreen is angled towards the driver on the dashboard, sitting next to a 12-inch digital instrument cluster behind the steering wheel. The central screen comes with Google Play installed, offering more than 50 different apps, “from music quizzes and family games to journey planning”.

Two different powertrain options will be offered. The first uses a 170hp electric motor and a 60kWh battery pack pairing to deliver an estimated range of 260 miles. The second features a more powerful 220hp electric motor, coupled with a larger 87kWh pack that Renault says can travel up to 379 miles on a single charge.

That just about sums up what we know about the new Renault Scenic E-Tech. More details, including UK pricing and full trim specifications, will be announced closer to the car’s official arrival early next year.