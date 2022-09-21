Renault Twingo (2014 to 2019)

Summary
The Renault Twingo was a compact city car – rivalling the likes of the Peugeot 108 and Volkswagen Up – that was discontinued in 2019.
The model shown here was the third iteration of the Twingo that first arrived on UK roads in 2014, praised for its nimble driving dynamics suited to urban commutes, its interior which is quite practical by city car standards, and its exterior looks, which Autocar described as “handsome and unusual”.
While the Twingo was regarded as a capable inner-city runaround, reviewers frequently commented that the city car wasn’t the best in its class at handling longer journeys, particularly on the motorway. “The Twingo isn’t very refined”, What Car? explained. “There’s a bit too much wind and road noise at speed and the ride isn’t particularly smooth.”
Price was also an issue for some. Several reviewers argued that the Twingo was affordably priced during its time on sale, but others pointed to the fact that the Volkswagen Up and Smart ForFour were cheaper to buy as standard.
Enthusiast-focused motoring titles also questioned the car’s performance when compared to its rivals – particularly the sportier Twingo GT model that joined the range in 2016, which Auto Express concluded was “nippy rather than fast, and not as much fun to drive as its hot hatch rivals.”
No longer in production, the Renault Twingo holds an Expert Rating of 63%, based on 34 reviews published by the British motoring media.
Twingo highlights
- Spacious cabin by city car standards
- Stylish looks
- Agile handling
- Plenty of customisation
Twingo lowlights
- Small boot
- So-so performance
- More expensive than some rivals
- Not suited to motorways and long journeys
Key specifications
Body style: Small five-door hatch
Engines: petrol
Price when new: From £9,835 on-road
Launched: Autumn 2014
Last updated: Autumn 2017
Discontinued: Summer 2019
Image gallery
Media reviews
Reviews, road test and comparisons from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.
The Car Expert
Model reviewed: GT
Score: 7.4 / 10
“The Renault Twingo GT offers pace and handling improvements over the standard Twingo, but not to a level that makes it truly sporty.”
Read review
Score: 7.4 / 10
“With handling that disappoints for a rear-wheel-drive model, the Twingo GT does not go far enough to be truly regarded as a pocket hot hatch.”
Read review
Auto Express
Model reviewed: The Color Run
Score: 8 / 10
“Special edition Renault Twingo The Color Run gets plenty of kit, but is let down by its underpowered 1.0-litre petrol engine.”
Read review
Model reviewed:
“The Renault Twingo is a quirky city car that is well priced and surprisingly versatile.”
Read review
Model reviewed:
Score: 5 / 10
“The Renault Twingo has a sporty rear-engined layout, but it’s a bit of a disappointment.”
Read review
Model reviewed:
Score: 6 / 10
“The Renault Twingo GT is nippy rather than fast, and isn’t as much fun to drive as its rivals.”
Read review
Autocar
Model reviewed: GT
Score: 6 / 10
“The Renault Sport-fettled city car is a quirky new addition to the class, and our first UK drive shows it to be a fun runabout, if not a hardened hot hatch.”
Read review
Model reviewed:
Score: 6 / 10
“The new Renault Twingo is an attractive addition to the city car ranks chiefly because it’s handsome and unusual.”
Read review
Car
Model reviewed: GT (2017)
Score: 6 / 10
“The Twingo as a whole remains a flawed but very enjoyable car. The yet more characterful, and more dynamically adept, GT is the most likeable model of the range.”
Read review
Car Keys
Model reviewed: GT TCe 110
Score: 7 / 10
“The Renault Twingo GT may not be the proper Renaultsport hot hatch which some have dreamed of, but it has enough punch and eye-catching styling to make it a decent, fun option for commuting through cities.”
Read review
Carbuyer
Model reviewed:
Score: 6.2 / 10
“The Renault Twingo is a small and economical city car that blends good looks with decent practicality.”
Read review
Carwow
Model reviewed:
“The Renault Twingo GT can’t offer the engagement or focus of its esteemed relatives; but it’s still a sporty city car that’s nippy, cheap-to-run and relatively racy looking.”
Read review
Daily Mail
Model reviewed:
Score: 10 / 10
“The Renault Twingo is as cute as a button and has plenty of clever tricks in the snazzy cockpit. Just don’t expect a white-knuckle ride.”
Read review
Eurekar
Model reviewed:
“The Renault Twingo has a very tight turning circle – the best in class – which means that you can make a u-turn in many places where others would have to do a three pointer, and its perfect for parking in the tightest of spots.”
Read review
Model reviewed: GT
“The GT adds a whole new dimension to the award-winning Twingo range, offering drivers a city car with added va va voom.”
Read review
Evo
Model reviewed:
Score: 7 / 10
“The Renault Twingo’s nimbleness, aided by that comically tight turning circle, make it a nip ‘n’ tuck master in town and it feels equally agile on a twisty country road with a pretty decent ride for good measure.”
Read review
Model reviewed:
Score: 6 / 10
“The Renault Twingo offers pokey performance and attractive styling.”
Read review
Fleetworld
Model reviewed: GT
“Stylish and lively to drive, the Twingo GT is an accessible first step on the RenaultSport ladder. But drivers expecting a fully-fledged R.S. product may be left feeling short-changed.”
Read review
Model reviewed:
“Cute styling, brilliant packaging and low costs: the new Twingo is everything a city car should be.”
Read review
Green Car Guide
Model reviewed:
Score: 9 / 10
“It’s rear-engined, rear-wheel drive, turbocharged and lightweight – it also has a fuel economy figure of 65.7mpg, emissions of 99g/km CO2, and costs less than £12,000 – it can only be the new Renault Twingo.”
Read review
Heycar
Model reviewed:
Score: 7 / 10
“The Renault Twingo’s rear engine makes for clever packaging.”
Read review
Honest John
Model reviewed:
Score: 8 / 10
“The Renault Twingo is fun to drive in town and easy to park and manoeuvre.”
Read review
Motors.co.uk
Model reviewed:
Score: 7 / 10
“The Renault Twingo offers light and nimble handling, and an efficient range of engines.”
Read review
Parkers
Model reviewed:
Score: 9 / 10
“The Renault Twingo boasts good looks and spacious interior; a wide range of customisation packs; and is exceptionally manoeuvrable.”
Read review
The Sun
Model reviewed:
“The new Renault Twingo RS has lost the fruitiness of its predecessor and is best viewed as a souped-up city car.”
Read review
Model reviewed:
“More looks and more for your money than its half-sister, the Smart ForFour. The Renault Twingo is worth a look.”
Read review
Model reviewed:
“The Renault Twingo is striking, economical and perfectly weighted.”
Read review
The Sunday Times
Model reviewed:
Score: 8 / 10
“The Renault Twingo is a hoot to drive.”
Read review
The Telegraph
Model reviewed:
Score: 7 / 10
“The Renault Twingo is a city car with a rear-engined layout and plenty of cheeky appeal.”
Read review
Model reviewed: GT
Score: 6 / 10
“To the Twingo’s already cute-as-a-new-born-lamb styling, Renault has added just a smattering of sporty aggression, with bright LED spotlights.”
Read review
Top Gear
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 7 / 10
“As entertaining and satisfying as the old Twingo was mundane and mediocre.”
Read review
Model reviewed:
Score: 7 / 10
“Renault has tried something different with the Twingo, and it’s worked.”
Read review
What Car?
Model reviewed:
Score: 6 / 10
“Out on the road, the Twingo isn’t very refined; there’s a bit too much wind and road noise at speed and the ride isn’t particularly smooth.”
Read review
Which?
Model reviewed: Range overview
“The Renault Twingo is a practical and affordable city car, but not really suited to leaving the urban environment it was designed for.”
Read review
Safety rating
No safety rating
The Renault Twingo was originally crash tested by Euro NCAP back in 2014 and awarded a four-star rating. However, this rating expired in January 2020 and is no longer valid as the car no longer meets the standards required for such a rating.
Eco rating
No eco rating
As of September 2022, the Renault Twingo has not been lab tested by Green NCAP.
Reliability rating
As of September 2022, we don’t have enough reliability data on the Renault Twingo to generate a reliability rating.
The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy. As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the Twingo, we’ll publish the score here.
Awards
Trophies, prizes and awards that the Renault Twingo has received
2015
- British GQ Awards – Best City Car
- Fleet World Awards – Design of the Year
- Top Gear Awards – Best City Car
- UK Car of the Year Awards – Best City Car
Similar cars
If you’re looking at the Renault Twingo, you might also be interested in these alternatives
Citroën C1 | Fiat 500 | Fiat Panda | Kia Picanto | Peugeot 108 | Skoda Citigo | Suzuki Alto | Toyota Aygo | Volkswagen Up!
