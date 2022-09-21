Renault Twingo (2014 to 2019)

Summary

The Renault Twingo was a compact city car – rivalling the likes of the Peugeot 108 and Volkswagen Up – that was discontinued in 2019.

The model shown here was the third iteration of the Twingo that first arrived on UK roads in 2014, praised for its nimble driving dynamics suited to urban commutes, its interior which is quite practical by city car standards, and its exterior looks, which Autocar described as “handsome and unusual”.

While the Twingo was regarded as a capable inner-city runaround, reviewers frequently commented that the city car wasn’t the best in its class at handling longer journeys, particularly on the motorway. “The Twingo isn’t very refined”, What Car? explained. “There’s a bit too much wind and road noise at speed and the ride isn’t particularly smooth.”

Price was also an issue for some. Several reviewers argued that the Twingo was affordably priced during its time on sale, but others pointed to the fact that the Volkswagen Up and Smart ForFour were cheaper to buy as standard.

Enthusiast-focused motoring titles also questioned the car’s performance when compared to its rivals – particularly the sportier Twingo GT model that joined the range in 2016, which Auto Express concluded was “nippy rather than fast, and not as much fun to drive as its hot hatch rivals.”

No longer in production, the Renault Twingo holds an Expert Rating of 63%, based on 34 reviews published by the British motoring media.

Twingo highlights Spacious cabin by city car standards

Stylish looks

Agile handling

Plenty of customisation Twingo lowlights Small boot

So-so performance

More expensive than some rivals

Not suited to motorways and long journeys

Key specifications

Body style: Small five-door hatch

Engines: petrol

Price when new: From £9,835 on-road Launched: Autumn 2014

Last updated: Autumn 2017

Discontinued: Summer 2019

Safety rating

No safety rating

The Renault Twingo was originally crash tested by Euro NCAP back in 2014 and awarded a four-star rating. However, this rating expired in January 2020 and is no longer valid as the car no longer meets the standards required for such a rating.

Eco rating

No eco rating

As of September 2022, the Renault Twingo has not been lab tested by Green NCAP.

Reliability rating

As of September 2022, we don’t have enough reliability data on the Renault Twingo to generate a reliability rating.

The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy. As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the Twingo, we’ll publish the score here.

Awards

Trophies, prizes and awards that the Renault Twingo has received

2015 British GQ Awards – Best City Car

Fleet World Awards – Design of the Year

Top Gear Awards – Best City Car

UK Car of the Year Awards – Best City Car

