Expert Rating

Renault Twingo (2014 to 2019)

Our unique Expert Rating Index combines scores from 30 of the top UK motoring websites to give you a definitive rating on every new car

63%

Expert Rating

Renault Twingo (2014 to 2019)

Not a current model

    Renault Twingo | Expert Rating

    Summary

    The Renault Twingo was a compact city car – rivalling the likes of the Peugeot 108 and Volkswagen Up – that was discontinued in 2019.

    The model shown here was the third iteration of the Twingo that first arrived on UK roads in 2014, praised for its nimble driving dynamics suited to urban commutes, its interior which is quite practical by city car standards, and its exterior looks, which Autocar described as “handsome and unusual”.

    While the Twingo was regarded as a capable inner-city runaround, reviewers frequently commented that the city car wasn’t the best in its class at handling longer journeys, particularly on the motorway. “The Twingo isn’t very refined”, What Car? explained. “There’s a bit too much wind and road noise at speed and the ride isn’t particularly smooth.”

    Price was also an issue for some. Several reviewers argued that the Twingo was affordably priced during its time on sale, but others pointed to the fact that the Volkswagen Up and Smart ForFour were cheaper to buy as standard.

    Enthusiast-focused motoring titles also questioned the car’s performance when compared to its rivals – particularly the sportier Twingo GT model that joined the range in 2016, which Auto Express concluded was “nippy rather than fast, and not as much fun to drive as its hot hatch rivals.”

    No longer in production, the Renault Twingo holds an Expert Rating of 63%, based on 34 reviews published by the British motoring media.

    Twingo highlights

    • Spacious cabin by city car standards
    • Stylish looks
    • Agile handling
    • Plenty of customisation

    Twingo lowlights

    • Small boot
    • So-so performance
    • More expensive than some rivals
    • Not suited to motorways and long journeys

    Key specifications

    Body style: Small five-door hatch
    Engines:     petrol
    Price when new:     From £9,835 on-road

    Launched: Autumn 2014
    Last updated: Autumn 2017
    Discontinued: Summer 2019

    Renault Twingo front view | Expert Rating
    Renault Twingo rear view | Expert Rating
    Renault Twingo interior view | Expert Rating

    Safety rating

    No safety rating

    The Renault Twingo was originally crash tested by Euro NCAP back in 2014 and awarded a four-star rating. However, this rating expired in January 2020 and is no longer valid as the car no longer meets the standards required for such a rating.

    Eco rating

    No eco rating

    As of September 2022, the Renault Twingo has not been lab tested by Green NCAP.

    Reliability rating

    MotorEasy logo 600x167

    As of September 2022, we don’t have enough reliability data on the Renault Twingo to generate a reliability rating.

    The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy. As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the Twingo, we’ll publish the score here.

    Awards

    Trophies, prizes and awards that the Renault Twingo has received

    2015

    • British GQ Awards – Best City Car
    • Fleet World Awards – Design of the Year
    • Top Gear Awards – Best City Car
    • UK Car of the Year Awards – Best City Car

