78 %
Expert Rating
Renault Zoe (2019 onwards) – Expert Rating

Renault Zoe

(2019 – present)

The Renault Zoe is a small supermini-class five-door hatchback. Unlike other cars of similar size, the Zoe is only available as an electric vehicle. The current model was launched in late 2019, and is a major update on the pioneering original Zoe rather than an all-new model.

Although similar in design to the original model, the latest Zoe represents a sizeable evolution in abilities and goes a long way to addressing some of the critical shortcomings of electric vehicles – the most important of which is battery range.

Like the first-generation Zoe, the new model has received considerable praise from the UK motoring media for matching the convenience of a petrol car for city driving, while also providing the smooth and powerful drive of an electric car. However, the latest Zoe now has some serious rivals that were not around when the original was launched – namely the Peugeot e-208 and Vauxhall Corsa-e, as well as alternative choices like the Kia Soul or Mini Electric.

As of January 2021, the Renault Zoe has an overall score of 78% from 24 UK reviews on our unique Expert Rating index, which is better than the Vauxhall Corsa-e but a few points behind the Kia Soul. We have yet to analyse the Peugeot e-208, so check back soon, but we expect the Peugeot’s score to be very similar to the Zoe’s.

Key specifications

Body style: Small five-door hatchback
Power: electric
Price: From £26,995 on-road*
*includes £3,000 plug-in car grant

Launched: Autumn 2019
Last updated: N/A
Replacement due: TBA

Renault Zoe review 2020 – dashboard

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

No safety rating

As of January 2021, the Renault Zoe has not been crash tested by Euro NCAP. Testing was halted during the first half 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic before resuming later in the year, however it has left a backlog of vehicles awaiting testing. Once the Zoe has been out through its paces by Euro NCAP, we will publish the results here.

Eco rating

Independent emissions and efficiency ratings from Green NCAP

Five stars

The Renault Zoe was awarded a five-star rating from Green NCAP in November 2020. The 2020 Green NCAP ratings followed a new protocol, so we are in the process of updating our records to accommodate the new system.

Security rating

Independent vehicle theft and security ratings from Thatcham Research

No security rating

The Renault Zoe has not yet been tested for anti-theft protection by Thatcham Research. This is a new initiative that was launched in 2019 to assess, in particular, the security of new cars with keyless entry and keyless start systems. Testing was halted due to the coronavirus pandemic, and we will update this page with results as and when the Zoe is given a security rating.

Awards

Trophies, prizes and awards that the Renault Zoe has received

2021

  • What Car? Awards – Best Small Electric Car

2020

  • What Car? Awards – Best Small Electric Car
  • Carbuyer Awards – Best Small Electric Car
  • Top Gear Electric Awards – Best Supermini
  • Top Gear Awards – Best City Car

2019

  • DrivingElectric Awards – Car of the Year + Best Small Electric Car
  • Top Gear Awards – Best City Car

BMW i3 | Honda e | Kia Soul EV | Mini Electric | Peugeot e-208 | SEAT Mii Electric | Skoda Citigo e iV | Toyota Yaris Hybrid | Vauxhall Corsa-e | Volkswagen e-Up

