The Renault Zoe is a small supermini-class five-door hatchback. Unlike other cars of similar size, the Zoe is only available as an electric vehicle. The current model was launched in late 2019, and is a major update on the pioneering original Zoe rather than an all-new model.

Although similar in design to the original model, the latest Zoe represents a sizeable evolution in abilities and goes a long way to addressing some of the critical shortcomings of electric vehicles – the most important of which is battery range.

Like the first-generation Zoe, the new model has received considerable praise from the UK motoring media for matching the convenience of a petrol car for city driving, while also providing the smooth and powerful drive of an electric car. However, the latest Zoe now has some serious rivals that were not around when the original was launched – namely the Peugeot e-208 and Vauxhall Corsa-e, as well as alternative choices like the Kia Soul or Mini Electric.

As of January 2021, the Renault Zoe has an overall score of 78% from 24 UK reviews on our unique Expert Rating index, which is better than the Vauxhall Corsa-e but a few points behind the Kia Soul. We have yet to analyse the Peugeot e-208, so check back soon, but we expect the Peugeot’s score to be very similar to the Zoe’s.

Key specifications

Body style: Small five-door hatchback

Power: electric

Price: From £26,995 on-road*

*includes £3,000 plug-in car grant Launched: Autumn 2019

Last updated: N/A

Replacement due: TBA

MEDIA REVIEWS Reviews, road tests and comparisons from across the UK automotive media The Car Expert + Model reviewed: R135 ZE 50

“The Zoe didn’t need to change much to get a positive review, but Renault has been clever to overhaul it where it needed it and lightly fettle where it didn’t. The result is a smart-looking EV with a delightfully punchy motor that makes it more fun to drive than any conventionally powered alternative.”

Read review Auto Express + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“The Renault Zoe continues to lead the way as the go-to small, affordable electric car.”

Read review Model reviewed: R135 ZE 50 GT Line

Score: 8 / 10

“The Renault Zoe continues to lead the way in the small, affordable electric car segment. It’s cheaper than the Nissan Leaf, more practical than the Vauxhall Corsa-e, and delivers more range than either of them.”

Read review Auto Trader + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“The Renault Zoe is one of the best EVs you can buy, and not just because it’s one of the cheapest. It’s impressively practical for its size and nicely finished inside, while on the road it combines comfort, quietness and fun in a well-rounded dynamic package. All that, and zero tailpipe emissions.”

Read review Autocar + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“For the sort of limited-mileage semi-urban running most Renault Zoe buyers are likely to undertake, it remains an ideal choice as an electric hatch. It’s the sort of makeover that will help to keep Zoe relevant as the electrification movement gathers pace.”

Read review Model reviewed: R135 ZE 50

Score: 8 / 10

“Early adopter of electric power has been refined rather than reinvented.”

Read review Business Car + Model reviewed: R135

Score: 9 / 10

“Grown-up and a big step on from its earlier self, we are impressed at how the Renault Zoe manages to consolidate its place in an increasingly competitive market. The new Zoe could realistically become an even bigger name in fleet, and now can even work as a feasible small family car too.”

Read review Car + Model reviewed: R135

Score: 8 / 10

“With every update and facelift that passes, the Renault Zoe becomes more and more desirable for actual, mainstream car buyers, not just tech evangelists or off-gridders with a roof-full of solar panels. We’re looking at the tipping point here, people.”

Read review Car Keys + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 9 / 10

“The Renault Zoe is a hugely accomplished EV that can rival cars three times as expensive when it comes to its seriously impressive 245-mile range. The appealing driving experience and vastly improved interior are all bonuses to what is a seriously well-rounded electric car.”

Read review Carbuyer + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“The Renault Zoe is a stylish electric supermini that’s affordable and has a decent range, making it very convincing.”

Read review Carwow + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“The Renault Zoe is a small electric car with punchy performance and an impressive range. It’s far from the roomiest EV on sale, however, and feels cheap in places.”

Read review Company Car Today + Model reviewed: R135 ZE50 GT-Line

“Improved range is welcome and Renault has combined that with a series of minor upgrades that help keep the Zoe in the mix against a raft of new small electric hatchback rivals.”

Read review Daily Mail + Model reviewed: GT Line R135

“The Renault Zoe is a testament to how far electric cars have come in a relatively short time. Buy a new Zoe today – with its 238-mile range – and unless you regularly do 100 mile-plus journeys then you’d probably notice very little practical difference to running a conventional petrol or diesel car.”

Read review Daily Mirror + Model reviewed: R135 ZE 50 GT Line

Score: 6 / 10

“With a wall box at home, the latest Renault Zoe would be very easy to live with. The improvement in quality has made a difference and the range now removes all hint of battery anxiety. It’s a practical and useful urban runabout that’s more than fast enough if you select the more powerful motor.”

Read review Eurekar + Model reviewed: Range overview

“The Zoe is smart and modern, and to help make the switch to electric driving, Renault will fit a home charger free at any buyer’s property. With the electric revolution now a certainty in the motoring world, battery electric cars will become more and more popular, especially among everyday models.”

Read review Green Car Guide + Model reviewed: R135 Z.E. 50 GT Line

Score: 8 / 10

“We liked the Renault Zoe when it first appeared, and we still like it today. It’s always offered electric motoring at a relatively affordable price, it has decent interior space in relation to its footprint, it looks good, and it’s essentially good to drive.”

Read review Honest John + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“If you like the idea of an EV – and have access to a petrol or diesel car for longer trips – then the Renault Zoe is pretty much the best game in town at the moment. It’s a stylish, chic and well-detailed hatchback.”

Read review Parkers + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“A viable and low-compromise alternative to fossil-fuelled rivals.”

Read review The Sunday Times + Model reviewed: R135 ZE 50 GT Line

Score: 7 / 10

“Despite a few niggles, the Renault Zoe is a pretty brilliant compact family car that’s most at home on school runs, shopping trips and commutes, though is capable of stretching its legs when needed, especially if the DC rapid charging option has been fitted.”

Read review The Telegraph + Model reviewed: R135

Score: 8 / 10

“While this big round of changes has, by and large, brought the Renault Zoe up to date, they can’t entirely hide its age. Rear seat space is now decidedly below par and, try as it might, the Zoe simply doesn’t have the same dynamism as its younger, fresher rivals.”

Read review Top Gear + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7 / 10

“Renault mends the bits that needed mending and leaves the bits that didn’t. A big step forwards.”

Read review Model reviewed: GT Line

“The Renault Zoe could serve as your only car. But only if you are careful to spec the optional CCS (ie DC) charger port. That’s the first time it’s been available on a Zoe. Grrr: it costs extra. On the other hand, you get a free 7kW home wallbox.”

Read review What Car? + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“The Renault Zoe is great value, fairly practical and has a long range between charges. Its flawed driving position and less comfortable ride make the Peugeot e-208 a better buy, though – assuming you can live with the e-208’s slightly shorter range.”

Read review Which? + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 6.3 / 10

“The new Renault Zoe is a truly desirable car thanks to a much revised interior and a useable range of 208 miles between charges. We are not without gripes, namely the lack of key safety equipment on lower-trim models. But in one fell swoop, the newest Zoe has removed two big barriers to owning an electric car: range anxiety and price.”

Safety rating Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

No safety rating

As of January 2021, the Renault Zoe has not been crash tested by Euro NCAP. Testing was halted during the first half 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic before resuming later in the year, however it has left a backlog of vehicles awaiting testing. Once the Zoe has been out through its paces by Euro NCAP, we will publish the results here.

Eco rating Independent emissions and efficiency ratings from Green NCAP

Five stars

The Renault Zoe was awarded a five-star rating from Green NCAP in November 2020. The 2020 Green NCAP ratings followed a new protocol, so we are in the process of updating our records to accommodate the new system.

Security rating Independent vehicle theft and security ratings from Thatcham Research

No security rating

The Renault Zoe has not yet been tested for anti-theft protection by Thatcham Research. This is a new initiative that was launched in 2019 to assess, in particular, the security of new cars with keyless entry and keyless start systems. Testing was halted due to the coronavirus pandemic, and we will update this page with results as and when the Zoe is given a security rating.

Awards Trophies, prizes and awards that the Renault Zoe has received

2021 What Car? Awards – Best Small Electric Car 2020 What Car? Awards – Best Small Electric Car

Carbuyer Awards – Best Small Electric Car

Top Gear Electric Awards – Best Supermini

Top Gear Awards – Best City Car 2019 DrivingElectric Awards – Car of the Year + Best Small Electric Car

+ Best Small Electric Car Top Gear Awards – Best City Car

