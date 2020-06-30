Revamped Audi Q5 gets new look and more tech

Audi has breathed fresh life into its Q5 mid-sized SUV range with a sharper look and new technological additions.

Set to arrive in the UK this autumn, the facelifted Q5 will initially be available in Sport, S line and Vorsprung specifications, while an Edition 1 trim line will be available for the first time as well.

Redesigned bumpers mean the new Q5 is officially a couple of centimetres longer than the car it replaces (although no important dimensions are altered) while the grille has been designed to look wider than before. Entry-level Sport edition cars boast LED headlamps – replacing the Xenon units available previously – while S line and Edition 1 cars get Matrix LED units fitted instead, a feature which only came as standard on Vorsprung model cars beforehand.

New Edition 1 cars boast 20-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels and a black exterior styling pack. It’s been introduced to offer the distinct exterior look of the Vorsprung but for a lower entry price.

Inside, the MMI display has been boosted in size, rising to ten inches against the seven- or eight-inch displays available previously. It’s also now a fully touch-controlled system, with the rotary controller removed entirely in favour of more storage. It features acoustic feedback – it’ll make a small ‘click’ noise when an icon is pressed – while voice control comes as standard on all models.

Amazon’s Alexa system has been incorporated into the car for the first time, allowing drivers to stream a playlist or control a smart device at home while on the move.

A full 12-inch driver display has also been made standard across the range having previously only come included with top-specification Vorsprung cars.

The range of engines remains the same as before, with a series of petrol, diesel and plug-in hybrid powertrains available.

Prices for the new Audi Q5 start from £42,950, with a more comprehensive price list likely to be announced closer to the car’s arrival in autumn.