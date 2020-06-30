Revamped Audi Q5 gets new look and more tech

Audi has breathed fresh life into its Q5 mid-sized SUV range with a sharper look and new technological additions.
Set to arrive in the UK this autumn, the facelifted Q5 will initially be available in Sport, S line and Vorsprung specifications, while an Edition 1 trim line will be available for the first time as well.
Redesigned bumpers mean the new Q5 is officially a couple of centimetres longer than the car it replaces (although no important dimensions are altered) while the grille has been designed to look wider than before. Entry-level Sport edition cars boast LED headlamps – replacing the Xenon units available previously – while S line and Edition 1 cars get Matrix LED units fitted instead, a feature which only came as standard on Vorsprung model cars beforehand.
New Edition 1 cars boast 20-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels and a black exterior styling pack. It’s been introduced to offer the distinct exterior look of the Vorsprung but for a lower entry price.
Inside, the MMI display has been boosted in size, rising to ten inches against the seven- or eight-inch displays available previously. It’s also now a fully touch-controlled system, with the rotary controller removed entirely in favour of more storage. It features acoustic feedback – it’ll make a small ‘click’ noise when an icon is pressed – while voice control comes as standard on all models.
Amazon’s Alexa system has been incorporated into the car for the first time, allowing drivers to stream a playlist or control a smart device at home while on the move.
A full 12-inch driver display has also been made standard across the range having previously only come included with top-specification Vorsprung cars.
The range of engines remains the same as before, with a series of petrol, diesel and plug-in hybrid powertrains available.
Prices for the new Audi Q5 start from £42,950, with a more comprehensive price list likely to be announced closer to the car’s arrival in autumn.
A quick nip and tuck for one of the best in its class
The Audi Q5 has been popular with both the buying public and the media over the years. As of June 2020, our unique Expert Rating system shows that the current model holds an Expert Rating of 81% based on 25 UK reviews. That’s not quite the best in class (its closely-related cousing, the Porsche Macan, is a couple of points better), but it’s still a very strong score.
These upgrades are typical Audi mid-life facelift fare – an even bigger grille, a bigger (touch)screen display and LED headlights, but it will keep the Q5 competitive in both the showrooms and the magazines.
Stuart Masson, Editor