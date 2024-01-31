fbpx

Model update

Revised Audi Q7 arriving in March

The Audi Q7 SUV has been given another facelift, which introduces several minor tweaks to the seven-seater model range

2024 Audi Q7

by Sean Rees
The long-standing second-generation Audi Q7 SUV has been given another facelift, which introduces several minor tweaks to the seven-seater model range.

This is the large SUV’s first update since its 2020 facelift, which included exterior styling tweaks, LED headlights as standard and Matrix LEDs for an extra fee, a new infotainment system, a range of mild-hybrid engine options and chassis upgrades.

This time around, the list of changes isn’t as large, and mainly focuses on the car’s exterior looks. The front and rear bumpers have had a subtle redesign, while the front grille now has a mesh pattern and thicker chrome surrounds.

The headlights are now Matrix LED as standard, and HD Matrix LED units featuring a laser high-beam (which increases the distance of the high-beam after 43mph) will be available. There are also new alloy wheel options, with sizes between 20- and 22-inches.

There are no significant changes to note in the cabin, but the infotainment screen has had a software update which adds some popular apps from third-party providers, like Spotify and Amazon Music.

The car’s ‘virtual cockpit’ digital instrument cluster has also been enhanced, and now displays a lane change warning, a distance warning, intersection assistance, and traffic light information in full HD quality.

As before, the standard model is all-wheel drive, and comes with air suspension tech, a rear view camera, leather upholstery, electrically-adjustable heated front seats, climate control and privacy glass. Engine options remain unchanged, with three petrol mild-hybrid variants to choose from.

Available from Audi dealerships from March onwards, pricing for the refreshed Q7 starts at around £67k for the lead-in ‘S Line’ trim, rising to £92k for the top-spec ‘Vorsprung’ trim with the most powerful engine choice.

The Audi Q7 currently holds a New Car Expert Rating score of C (61%) in our Expert Rating Index – a score hindered by concerning reliability and running cost figures.

Sean Rees
Sean Rees
Sean is the Deputy Editor at The Car Expert. A enthusiastic fan of motorsport and all things automotive, he is accredited by the Professional Publishers Association, and is now focused on helping those in car-buying need with independent and impartial advice.
