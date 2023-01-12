Revised Honda Jazz range gains ‘Advanced Sport’ trim

Honda has given its Jazz range a mild update that will soon be available to order in the UK, including a refreshed interior and exterior design, a performance boost for the hybrid’s engine, and the introduction of an ‘Advanced Sport’ trim level.

Starting with the car’s hybrid powertrain, Honda has increased the output of the 1.5-litre petrol engine and both electric motors, which work in tandem to produce 122hp – an increase of 25hp over the Jazz model currently on sale.

The manufacturer adds that it has revised the car’s automatic gearbox to make the hatchback’s gear shifting smoother, and says that it has improved the acceleration response to make the car more engaging to drive.

The 2023 Jazz range will also include a towbar option for the first time – an addition that Honda says was made due to customer feedback. The hatchback will reportedly be able to tow weights of up to 500kg.

Moving on to exterior looks, all models across the range have been given a new-look front end, with darker headlight inserts, and revised grille and front bumper designs. The range-topping Jazz Crosstar gains a honeycomb grille design, as well as silver bodywork inserts on the lower front bumper and side skirts. This top-spec trim will also be available in a new ‘Fjord Mist blue’ exterior colour.

2023 Honda Jazz Crosstar (left) and Jazz Advanced Sport (right)

Stepping inside, Honda has also added several extra colour and material choices to the Jazz options list to increase the cabin customization, while the updated Crosstar will come with a revised interior upholstery and dashboard trim.

The hatchback’s ‘Traffic Jam Assist’ safety function has also been tweaked as part of the facelift, which will now assist the car’s steering when moving off from a standstill.

Finally, the Jazz ‘Advanced Sport’ trim will soon be available to order, which features several unique design alterations inside and out, as well as some mechanical tweaks for enhanced performance.

Distinguishing itself from the standard model, the ‘Advanced Sport’ is the only Jazz variant available in ‘Urban Grey’, and features a ‘sporty’ lattice grille design, gloss black wing mirrors and larger 16-inch alloy wheels. The car’s seats are trimmed in a black suede and grey synthetic leather, while the three-spoke steering wheel, central armrest and door inserts come with yellow stitching.

The ‘Advanced Sport’ uses the same automatic gearbox as the standard Jazz, but with minor adjustments that are said to increase throttle response and power, while the suspension has been stiffened to increase traction and speed in the corners.

Honda has not yet announced exactly when this updated range will go on sale, but says it will launch sometime in early 2023. More details, including UK pricing, will be announced in the coming months.

The Honda Jazz has been consistently praised by the UK media for its practicality and economical engine, although some reviewers comment that it is not all that fun to drive. It currently holds an Expert Rating of 64%.

