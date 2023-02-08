fbpx

Winner, UK's best automotive website

Search
Find an Expert Rating: 
Model update

Revised Mazda 2 range to arrive this Spring

The Mazda 2 supermini has received some minor cosmetic changes, this updated model set to go on sale in Spring this year

spot_imgspot_imgspot_imgspot_img
Sean Rees

The Mazda 2 supermini range has received some minor cosmetic changes for 2023 – this updated line-up set to go on sale in Spring this year.

On sale since 2014, the Mazda 2 range still consists of four different trim options, but these have been renamed. The entry-level ‘SE-L’ grade is now called the ‘Centre-Line’ (pictured above), which comes with a new body-coloured grille insert below the Mazda badge.

Above the ‘Centre-Line’ is the more expensive ‘Exclusive-Line’ trim, which features the same front fascia looks, as well as the ‘Homura’ and ‘Homura Aka’ versions, which Mazda says “have been designed to be a more sporty interpretation of the Mazda 2.”

2023 Mazda 2 ‘Homura Aka’

The ‘Homura’ features a gloss black honeycomb grille with a “sleeker” front bumper design, black alloy wheels and a black shark fin roof antenna, while the range-topping ‘Homura Aka’ adds a gloss black roof, and black leather seats and heated steering wheel with red stitching. Mazda has also added two extra exterior colour options to the Mazda 2’s customization list.

The same 1.5-litre engine options remain. Entry-level models are available with 75hp or 90hp petrol units, with the top-spec 115hp petrol engine is reserved for the ‘Homura Aka’. Both manual and automatic gearbox options are available.

That sums up this small refresh – the separate Mazda 2 Hybrid, which is essentially a re-badged Toyota Yaris, is not affected by this update.

The 2023 Mazda 2 line-up will be available to order in the UK in the Spring, with prices beginning at just below £18k.

The Mazda 2 has been widely praised by reviewers for its comfort and fuel economy, but criticised for being cramped – especially in the back seats. It Currently holds an Expert Rating of 64%.

Looking for a Mazda 2? The Car Expert’s partners can help

Carwow logo 600x300

Discover great deals available on both new and used cars. Find out more

Auto Trader logo 600x300

Search for your next new or used car with Auto Trader. Find out more

Cazoo 600x300

Buy a car online from your sofa. We’ll deliver it. Find out more

Motors 600x300

Search less, live more. We make finding the right car simple. Find out more

Carparison 600x300

Personal contract hire deals from Carparison Leasing. Find out more

Hippo Leasing 600x300

Personal contract hire deals from Hippo Leasing. Find out more

Moneyshake logo 600x300

Personal contract hire deals from Moneyshake. Find out more

Rivervale Leasing logo 2022

Personal contract hire deals from Rivervale Leasing. Find out more

LeaseLoco logo 600x300

Personal contract hire deals from LeaseLoco. Find out more

Ready2Lease logo

Personal contract hire deals from Ready2Lease. Find out more

Sean Rees
Sean Rees
Sean is a content editor at The Car Expert. A enthusiastic fan of motorsport and all things automotive, he is accredited by the Professional Publishers Association, and is now focused on helping those in car-buying need with independent and impartial advice.
Where has the Comments section gone?

We've had to disable our Comments section due to some technical issues. We're working on it, and will hopefully have a solution shortly.

Latest Expert Advice

More advice

Latest Expert Ratings

BMW i7

Mercedes-AMG SL

More ratings

Latest New Car News

More new cars

Latest Industry News

More news
Newspress Awards 2022 v2
The Car Expert wins Best Automotive Website 2022
The Newspress Awards recognise the stars of the UK’s automotive journalism and PR industries

Exclusive partner offers for you:

GAP insurance and warranty offers from ALA

Sell your car today with Motorway

Browse cars for sale from
Cazoo

Insurance and warranty offers from Motoreasy