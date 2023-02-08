Revised Mazda 2 range to arrive this Spring

The Mazda 2 supermini range has received some minor cosmetic changes for 2023 – this updated line-up set to go on sale in Spring this year.

On sale since 2014, the Mazda 2 range still consists of four different trim options, but these have been renamed. The entry-level ‘SE-L’ grade is now called the ‘Centre-Line’ (pictured above), which comes with a new body-coloured grille insert below the Mazda badge.

Above the ‘Centre-Line’ is the more expensive ‘Exclusive-Line’ trim, which features the same front fascia looks, as well as the ‘Homura’ and ‘Homura Aka’ versions, which Mazda says “have been designed to be a more sporty interpretation of the Mazda 2.”

2023 Mazda 2 ‘Homura Aka’

The ‘Homura’ features a gloss black honeycomb grille with a “sleeker” front bumper design, black alloy wheels and a black shark fin roof antenna, while the range-topping ‘Homura Aka’ adds a gloss black roof, and black leather seats and heated steering wheel with red stitching. Mazda has also added two extra exterior colour options to the Mazda 2’s customization list.

The same 1.5-litre engine options remain. Entry-level models are available with 75hp or 90hp petrol units, with the top-spec 115hp petrol engine is reserved for the ‘Homura Aka’. Both manual and automatic gearbox options are available.

That sums up this small refresh – the separate Mazda 2 Hybrid, which is essentially a re-badged Toyota Yaris, is not affected by this update.

The 2023 Mazda 2 line-up will be available to order in the UK in the Spring, with prices beginning at just below £18k.

The Mazda 2 has been widely praised by reviewers for its comfort and fuel economy, but criticised for being cramped – especially in the back seats. It Currently holds an Expert Rating of 64%.

