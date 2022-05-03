Rising costs lead drivers to question breakdown cover

An increase in the cost of living has left drivers looking for savings in their motoring costs – including now cancelling their breakdown recovery, worrying new research has discovered.
Rising fuel costs, increases in parts and labour prices and a general upsurge in the cost of living is hitting motorists hard and they are looking for areas in which to claw back some everyday outgoings.
Now new research has revealed that one of those considerations is to cancel their breakdown insurance.
The findings, from road safety charity, IAM RoadSmart, has revealed that one in five (21%) of the 1,000 drivers surveyed are considering cancelling their recovery cover.
Within the findings, half (50%) of 18-24 year olds questioned said they have considered cancelling their cover, compared with just 14% of 55-64 year olds and only 7% of drivers over 65.
Answers also varied according to region, with nearly half (44%) of Londoners stating they’re thinking of cancelling – the most likely to cut these costs – compared with just one in ten (10%) of residents from the North East.
Though it saves money in the short term, cancelling your breakdown recovery outright could prove to be quite counter-productive. In the unfortunate event that you become stranded by the roadside, without cover, you could end up paying through the nose to sign up for a membership on the spot in an effort to get on your way as soon as possible.
In addition, the longer you spend on the roadside, the more exposed you are to potentially fatal accidents. “Most fatalities on motorways involve a stationary vehicle, so having cover means you are more likely to be rescued quicker, reducing your chances of being hit on the hard shoulder or in a running lane,” says Neil Greig, Director of Policy and Research at IAM RoadSmart.
There are ways to save money by altering your breakdown cover instead of cancelling it – keeping you on the road while putting a dent in your expenses:
If you conclude that your car’s breakdown cover is still too expensive to keep, Neil Greig explains that there are a number of things you can regularly do to avoid breaking down in the first place.
“While we will always urge motorists to take out breakdown cover, those who are unable to afford it during such straitened times should carry out a series of regular vehicle checks themselves, which may prevent any avoidable breakdowns.
“These include ensuring engine oil is topped up, checking tyres daily, practising good driving habits and paying attention to warning lights and strange noises.”
Additional reporting by Sean Rees