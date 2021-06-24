Rivervale and Virtus Energy form partnership

Electric vehicles are already a big player in the automotive game. Yet they’re a market sector which is only going to grow over the next decade, with the banning of new petrol and diesel cars from 2030.

Rivervale stocks hundreds of electric and hybrid car leasing options, and we are proud to announce our new partnership with Virtus Energy.

This new partnership will see Rivervale include Virtus Energy home chargers in our customer’s monthly rentals (with an option to pay upfront instead), for the first time in this industry.

If you lease a car, you need an efficient and ergonomic car charge point, too. Virtus Energy is our chosen electric vehicle charging provider. We will recommend Virtus to all of our EV leasing clientele. They are the best company to organise and facilitate charger installation both at your home and at the workplace.

Who is Virtus Energy?

Offering home, commercial and workplace charging, Virtus makes the switch to electric easy, with end-to-end EV charging support and installation.

Virtus Energy will help you to decide:

Where to place your EV charger

When to install

Where to install

How many to install now (for commercial installations), and how many to install at a later date

What’s more, Virtus Energy has the distribution rights for several of the best EV charging products available today. That’s why they are Rivervale’s recommended partner. They’re here to help you access the cleanest, greenest electric vehicle set up available in the country, tailormade to your situation.

Virtus Energy takes care of everything from network connection to infrastructure installation, including substations, meters, and cabling at various voltages. They even take on the grant process for you, allowing you to benefit from the government subsidy surrounding EV charger installation points.

Easee charger & Wallbox charger

Virtus Energy uses the Easee charger, and the Wallbox charger.

The Easee charger is the world’s most intelligent EV charging system. The charger can charge on both 1 and 3 phase, and supports charging up to 22kW, meaning that your installation can be flexible to your changing electric vehicle needs.

The Wallbox charger is advanced, smart tech made simple. Benefit from maximum insights and control over your charging provision, my managing your charge experience through their MyWallbox app, or the MyWallbox portal. They offer several charge point options, but their Pulsar Plus, compatible with all EV car types (as well as being both compact and user-friendly) is a great introduction to EV charging tech.

The chargers automatically offer an output of 7kW, but have the capacity to work at a higher output level if the user’s network allows.

Rivervale and Virtus Energy in partnership

Working with your deadlines and in conjunction with ourselves, Virtus Energy will work to an SLA (Service Level Agreement) to make sure that your home or workplace charge point is installed prior to the delivery of your new electric vehicle, so you’re ready to charge up from the get-go.

Working with your deadlines and in conjunction with ourselves, Virtus Energy will work to an SLA (Service Level Agreement) to make sure that your home or workplace charge point is installed prior to the delivery of your new electric vehicle, so you're ready to charge up from the get-go.