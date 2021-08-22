fbpx

Expert Rating

Rolls-Royce Dawn

Expert Rating

83%
Summary

After being unveiled at the 2015 Frankfurt motor show, the Rolls-Royce Dawn arrived on UK roads in early 2016 as a luxury two-door convertible.

With the subsequent discontinuation of the Phantom Drophead Coupé, the Dawn is now the only open-top model on offer from Rolls-Royce. It’s based on the Wraith coupe and powered by a 6.6-litre V12 engine that puts out 571hp in standard form – a Dawn Black Badge model launch in 2018 uprated the power to 601hp.

Like most Rolls-Royce models, there are regular special edition and bespoke models that go anove and beyond the already extensive specification of the regular versions.

Reviewers are highly positive about the Dawn, a car Parkers describes as “highly impressive automotive art as well as a means of getting from A to B.”

At more than five metres long it’s a massive car which means plenty of room for four adults to travel in ultimate luxury. However pity the driver, because you won’t be squeezing this giant into a typical supermarket parking space.

The car is considered elegant in looks, the electrically folding soft top exquisite in operation  and the interior top class. “This is feelgood motoring with a capital F,” says Car. “The interior has a clear focus on pampering: the seats are huge and plump and upholstered in the finest leather front and rear.”

There are minus points – for an adult, getting into that roomy rear is not that easy, while some of the tech grates a little, interior details such as the drive controller and key rather too reminiscent of the BMW 7 Series they are evolved from. “While Rolls has added its own fonts and colours to the infotainment system, fundamentally, it’s still BMW’s iDrive,” says Auto Express.

Overall, however, the Dawn is considered a one-off experience, summed up by Top Gear; “It’s not for shrinking violets and is a jaw-dropping thing to behold in the flesh: needless to say, the quarter-million pound price tag is just the starting point.”

As of August 2021, the Rolls-Royce Dawn holds an Expert Rating of 83% based on 17 reviews.

Rolls-Royce Dawn highlights

  • Spacious four-seater
  • Smooth and powerful
  • Highly luxurious
  • Impressive electric soft-top

Rolls-Royce Dawn lowlights

  • Gargantuan car is hard to park
  • Big car, tiny boot
  • Tech detailing slightly low-rent
  • Hugely expensive

Key specifications

Body style: large convertible
Engine: petrol
Price: From £282,000 on-road

Launched: Winter 2015/16
Last updated: Summer 2021
Replacement due: TBA

Rolls-Royce Dawn (2016 onwards) – front view
Rolls-Royce Dawn (2016 onwards) – rear view
Rolls-Royce Dawn (2016 onwards) – side profile view
Rolls-Royce Dawn (2016 onwards) – Inspired by Music
Rolls-Royce Dawn ‘Inspired by Music’
Rolls-Royce Dawn (2016 onwards) – interior and dashboard
Rolls-Royce Dawn ‘Inspired by Music’
Rolls-Royce Dawn (2016 onwards) with aero cowl
Rolls-Royce Dawn with aero cowl
Rolls-Royce Dawn (2016 onwards) – overhead view

Safety rating

No safety rating

To absolutely no-one’s surprise, the Rolls-Royce Dawn has not been crash-tested by independent safety authority, Euro NCAP. Having to buy a few Dawns for testing would probably blow Euro NCAP’s budget for the whole year, so it’s unlikely to ever happen.

Eco rating

No eco rating

The Rolls-Royce Dawn has not been lab tested by Green NCAP. Again, not expecting it to happen anytime soon, so you’ll have to use your imagination to work out how environmentally friendly an enormous convertible powered by a 6.8-litre petrol V12 might be.

Awards

Trophies, prizes and awards that the Rolls-Royce Dawn has received

2017

  • UK Car of the Year Awards – Best Luxury Car

2016

  • Telegraph Cars Awards – Best Luxury Car

Similar cars

If you’re looking at the Rolls-Royce Dawn, you might also be interested in these alternatives

Bentley Continental GTC | Mercedes-Maybach S 560

There really is no obvious rival to the Rolls-Royce Dawn. Buyers spend this kind of money because they want a Rolls-Royce and they choose the Dawn because they want a soft-top with the Spirit of Ecstacy badge.

The nearest luxury offering, the Bentley Continental GTC, is a very different kind of car and if you are looking for ‘proper’ four-seat convertibles you go to the likes of BMW and Mercedes-Benz – and you could buy two or three or four for the price of a single Dawn…

Buy a Rolls-Royce Dawn

New and used Rolls-Royce Dawn cars for sale with heycar

Buy a Rolls-Royce Dawn with Carsnip, the UK’s automotive search engine

