Rolls-Royce Dawn production now at an end

Rolls-Royce has announced that the sun has finally set on its Dawn cabriolet, as production of this convertible model is now at an end.

Like the Wraith coupé it is based on, the Dawn is built on ageing BMW foundations, and its imminent demise has been predicted for a while now, particularly after the debut of its successor back in October – the all-electric Rolls-Royce Spectre.

Powered by a twin-turbocharged 6.6-litre V12 petrol engine, the Dawn is the last combustion-powered open-top that Rolls-Royce will ever make, as the brand shifts towards its future in luxury electric car production.

A spacious four-seater with a smooth and powerful engine that delivers drop-top driving thrills, the Rolls-Royce Dawn was highly regarded by the British motoring media. As it is removed from sale, the convertible holds an Expert Rating of 85% – a score hindered by its huge price tag and size, as well as its relatively small boot.