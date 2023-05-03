fbpx

Winner, UK's best automotive website

Search
Find an Expert Rating: 
Model update

Rolls-Royce Dawn production now at an end

Rolls-Royce has called time on its Dawn convertible, with production now seized after seven years of the model being on sale

spot_imgspot_imgspot_imgspot_img
Sean Rees

Rolls-Royce has announced that the sun has finally set on its Dawn cabriolet, as production of this convertible model is now at an end.

Like the Wraith coupé it is based on, the Dawn is built on ageing BMW foundations, and its imminent demise has been predicted for a while now, particularly after the debut of its successor back in October – the all-electric Rolls-Royce Spectre.

Powered by a twin-turbocharged 6.6-litre V12 petrol engine, the Dawn is the last combustion-powered open-top that Rolls-Royce will ever make, as the brand shifts towards its future in luxury electric car production.

A spacious four-seater with a smooth and powerful engine that delivers drop-top driving thrills, the Rolls-Royce Dawn was highly regarded by the British motoring media. As it is removed from sale, the convertible holds an Expert Rating of 85% – a score hindered by its huge price tag and size, as well as its relatively small boot.

Sean Rees
Sean Rees
Sean is the Deputy Editor at The Car Expert. A enthusiastic fan of motorsport and all things automotive, he is accredited by the Professional Publishers Association, and is now focused on helping those in car-buying need with independent and impartial advice.
Where has the Comments section gone?

We've had to disable our Comments section due to some technical issues. We're working on it, and will hopefully have a solution shortly.

Latest Expert Advice

More advice

Latest Expert Ratings

Nissan Ariya

Smart #1

More ratings

Latest New Car News

More new cars

Latest Industry News

More news
Newspress Awards 2022 v2
The Car Expert wins Best Automotive Website 2022
The Newspress Awards recognise the stars of the UK’s automotive journalism and PR industries

Exclusive partner offers for you:

GAP insurance and warranty offers from ALA

Sell your car today with Motorway

Browse cars for sale from
Cazoo

Insurance and warranty offers from Motoreasy

New car leasing offers from Moneyshake

Check a car's history with carVertical

Independent, impartial advice for car buyers and car owners

Expert Advice

Award-winning, independent and impartial advice on buying, owning and running a car

Explore

Expert Ratings

We compare reviews from 30 motoring websites to bring you a definitive rating for every new car

Explore

Expert News

All the most important new car launches, model updates, car reviews and industry news

Explore

Expert Partners

Our commercial partners bring you exclusive offers on their products and services

Explore