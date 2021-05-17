fbpx
Rolls-Royce Ghost

89 %
Summary

The Rolls-Royce Ghost is a large luxury saloon, and the smaller sister to the flagship Phantom. The current model was launched in 2020, with standard- and extended-wheelbase versions offered.

Unlike the previous Ghost, this one is not based on an old BMW 7 Series platform, and shares much of its underpinnings with the larger Phantom saloon and Cullinan SUV. If such things are important to you, its £260K starting price is about £100K cheaper than the Phantom so it’s basically a bargain…

Unsurprisingly, the Ghost has received plenty of positive reviews from motoring journalists who are never going to be able to afford to buy one. As of May 2021, it has an Expert Rating of 89% based on 16 reviews, which is very good although a few points behind its big brother. Praise has been lavished on its comfort and luxury, while it loses points for its inevitable high running costs and making zero attempt to embrace any form of electrification.

Ghost highlights

  • Engineering excellence
  • Exquisitely finished interior
  • Unsurprisingly comfortable ride
  • Full of advanced technology

Ghost lowlights

  • Surprisingly enjoyable to drive
  • Eye-watering running costs
  • No plug-in electric option
  • Your mates will think you can’t afford a Phantom
Key specifications

Body style: Large saloon
Engine: petrol
Price: From £261,100 on-road

Launched: Summer 2020
Last updated: N/A
Replacement due: TBA

Rolls-Royce Ghost (2020 onwards) – front
Rolls-Royce Ghost (2020 onwards) – dashboard
Rolls-Royce Ghost (2020 onwards) – interior
Rolls-Royce Ghost (2020 onwards) – Canary Wharf
Rolls-Royce Ghost (2020 onwards) – black
Rolls-Royce Ghost Extended (2020 onwards) – rear

Safety rating

No safety rating

The Rolls-Royce Ghost hasn’t been crash tested by Euro NCAP and we really don’t think it’s ever likely to happen. If it does, we will update this section accordingly.

Eco rating

No eco rating

The Rolls-Royce Ghost has not yet been lab tested by Green NCAP. This is a new initiative, launched in 2018 as a sister organisation to Euro NCAP. As yet, very few new cars have been tested for environmental impact by Green NCAP, and inevitably the testing programme was halted in early 2020 by the coronavirus pandemic.

The Ghost weighs about three tonnes with passengers on board and is powered by a 6.7-litre V12 petrol engine, so it’s safe to assume it won’t be winning any environmental awards.

Awards

Trophies, prizes and awards that the Rolls-Royce Ghost has received

2021

  • GQ Car Awards – Best Luxury Car
  • What Car? Awards – Best Luxury Car for Big Spenders

Similar cars

If you’re looking at the Rolls-Royce Ghost, you might also be interested in these alternatives

Aston Martin Rapide | Audi S8 | Bentey Flying Spur | BMW 7 Series | Lexus LS | Mercedes-Benz S-Class | Mercedes-Maybach S-Class | Porsche Panamera | Rolls-Royce Phantom

This page last updated:

