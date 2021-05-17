Summary

The Rolls-Royce Ghost is a large luxury saloon, and the smaller sister to the flagship Phantom. The current model was launched in 2020, with standard- and extended-wheelbase versions offered.

Unlike the previous Ghost, this one is not based on an old BMW 7 Series platform, and shares much of its underpinnings with the larger Phantom saloon and Cullinan SUV. If such things are important to you, its £260K starting price is about £100K cheaper than the Phantom so it’s basically a bargain…

Unsurprisingly, the Ghost has received plenty of positive reviews from motoring journalists who are never going to be able to afford to buy one. As of May 2021, it has an Expert Rating of 89% based on 16 reviews, which is very good although a few points behind its big brother. Praise has been lavished on its comfort and luxury, while it loses points for its inevitable high running costs and making zero attempt to embrace any form of electrification.

Ghost highlights Engineering excellence

Exquisitely finished interior

Unsurprisingly comfortable ride

Full of advanced technology Ghost lowlights Surprisingly enjoyable to drive

Eye-watering running costs

No plug-in electric option

Your mates will think you can’t afford a Phantom

Key specifications

Body style: Large saloon

Engine: petrol

Price: From £261,100 on-road Launched: Summer 2020

Last updated: N/A

Replacement due: TBA

Image gallery

Media reviews

Reviews, road test and comparisons from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.

Auto Express + Model reviewed:

Score: 9 / 10

“From the way it drives to the comfort and refinement it offers from within a spacious and cosseting cabin, the Rolls-Royce Ghost is something of a luxury car masterclass.”

Read review Score: 9 / 10

“The new Ghost is a masterclass when it comes to luxury and refinement. The attention to detail and depth of engineering are staggering, as is the price, even before you start adding on options. Rolls-Royce has a monopoly on this section of the market, so in reality, it can charge whatever it likes.”

Read review Auto Trader + Score: 10 / 10

“The new Rolls-Royce Ghost has its feet rooted in the fine traditions of the brand but is also, to a degree, a forward-looking car and modern expression of ultimate luxury.”

Read review Autocar + Score: 9 / 10

“If the intention of Rolls-Royce was to offer the material extravagance and extraordinary rolling refinement of the flagship Phantom, only in an understated and more usable package, it has succeeded.”

Read review Score: 9 / 10

“New Rolls-Royce Ghost retains the character of the original but ups every part of the capability to good effect.”

Read review Car + Score: 10 / 10

“Rolls-Royce has spent a lot of time, and money, fixing issues that its customers probably never noticed, and the sum of these solutions is an ever-so-slightly better, distilled version of the Ghost.”

Read review Carbuyer + Model reviewed:

Score: 8 / 10

“Despite being one of the most cossetting and relaxing cars available, the Rolls-Royce Ghost is almost as rewarding to drive as it is to be a passenger”

Read review Carwow + Model reviewed:

Score: 9 / 10

“The Rolls Royce Ghost is the cheapest car Rolls Royce makes, but it certainly doesn’t feel cheap to drive or sit in. The only trouble is, a Phantom isn’t much extra and feels even more special.”

Read review Daily Mail + “Arguably the biggest surprise from the driver’s seat is just how easy the Rolls-Royce Ghost is to live with. Driving it is not at all intimidating, despite its gargantuan dimension.”

Read review Daily Mirror + Score: 10 / 10

“The Rolls-Royce Ghost is without question one of the most comfortable cars in the world. Pity about the price, but then the comfort is that luxury cars, including Rolls-Royces, depreciate heavily. It just might take a decade or two before this one becomes affordable.”

Read review DriveNation + Score: 9 / 10

“I was a fan of the old Ghost, which did wonders given the relative humbleness of its underpinnings, but this is a Rolls requiring no qualification. I even wonder if the new Ghost might get too close for comfort to the current Phantom.”

Read review Evo + Model reviewed:

Score: 8 / 10

“The latest Rolls Royce Ghost builds on its predecessor’s abilities thanks to a new platform and even more advanced technology.”

Read review Parkers + Model reviewed:

Score: 8.6 / 10

“The Rolls Royce Ghost is full of character, luxury and engineering excellence.”

Read review The Sunday Times + Model reviewed:

Score: 9 / 10

“The Rolls Royce Ghost is exquisite, as expected.”

Read review Top Gear + Model reviewed:

Score: 8 / 10

“The new Rolls Royce Ghost is a sublimely engineered, hugely charismatic motor car. Less really is more.”

Read review What Car? + Model reviewed:

Score: 8 / 10

“Unbelievably luxurious and comfortable, the Rolls Royce Ghost offers monstrous performance along with serene cruising manners and a truly exquisite interior.”

Read review

Safety rating

No safety rating

The Rolls-Royce Ghost hasn’t been crash tested by Euro NCAP and we really don’t think it’s ever likely to happen. If it does, we will update this section accordingly.

Eco rating

No eco rating

The Rolls-Royce Ghost has not yet been lab tested by Green NCAP. This is a new initiative, launched in 2018 as a sister organisation to Euro NCAP. As yet, very few new cars have been tested for environmental impact by Green NCAP, and inevitably the testing programme was halted in early 2020 by the coronavirus pandemic.

The Ghost weighs about three tonnes with passengers on board and is powered by a 6.7-litre V12 petrol engine, so it’s safe to assume it won’t be winning any environmental awards.

Awards

Trophies, prizes and awards that the Rolls-Royce Ghost has received

2021

GQ Car Awards – Best Luxury Car

What Car? Awards – Best Luxury Car for Big Spenders

Similar cars

If you’re looking at the Rolls-Royce Ghost, you might also be interested in these alternatives

Aston Martin Rapide | Audi S8 | Bentey Flying Spur | BMW 7 Series | Lexus LS | Mercedes-Benz S-Class | Mercedes-Maybach S-Class | Porsche Panamera | Rolls-Royce Phantom

Buy or lease a Rolls-Royce Ghost

Regardless of whether you’re looking for a new or used Ghost, The Car Expert’s partners have thousands of cars to choose from