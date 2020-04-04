The Rolls-Royce Phantom is a large luxury saloon and the flagship of the Rolls-Royce range. It is available in two different lengths, with the longer model providing additional rear legroom. The current model is the eighth generation to carry the Phantom name and went on sale in the UK in late 2017.
The Phantom is comfortably the most expensive saloon car on sale in the UK, starting at about £360,000, and Rolls-Royce claims that most owners will spend substantial money over and above that price to personalise their cars in various ways. The only engine available is a 6.75-litre petrol V12 unit supplied by Rolls-Royce’s parent company, BMW. All models are built at Rolls-Royce’s factory at Goodwood in West Sussex, England.
The Rolls-Royce Phantom has received universally high praise from the UK motoring media, and as of April 2020 is the second-highest rated car that we’ve analysed with The Car Expert’s unique Expert Rating scale, which aggregates review data from 18 different UK automotive websites. It has been particularly complimented for its build quality and unparalleled luxury, with the only criticisms being that it is very expensive (obviously) and the running costs are similarly eye-watering.
More Rolls-Royce ratings, reviews, news and features
Body style: large saloon
Engine: petrol
Price: From £360,000 on-road
Launched: Summer 2017
Last updated: –
Replacement due: TBA
MEDIA REVIEWS
Reviews, road tests and comparisons from across the UK automotive media
Auto Express
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 10 / 10
“The new Rolls-Royce Phantom offers wealthy owners the ultimate in luxury, comfort and opulence.”
Read review
Autocar
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 10 / 10
“The world’s greatest and finest luxury car is now also the very best”
Read review
Car
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 10 / 10
“Best luxury saloon car in the world? Yes, and by some margin. The Bentley Mulsanne and top-end Maybach version of the Mercedes S-class don’t even come close to the Rolls-Royce Phantom’s astonishingly blend of comfort, opulence, craftsmanship and sheer presence.”
Read review
Carbuyer
Score: 7.2 / 10
“The Rolls-Royce Phantom has evolved into an even more comfortable, elegant and bespoke model than before. You could be looking at the world’s most opulent car.”
Read review
Company Car Today
“The Rolls-Royce Phantom is one of the most imposing, iconic and luxurious cars in the world. The view down the long, long bonnet and the light steering, combined with the huge bulk that feels every gramme of its 2.5 tonnes, gives a feel like driving no other car could.”
Read review
Daily Mail
Model reviewed: Range overview
“For a car so large and expensive and imposing, the Rolls-Royce Phantom is surprisingly easy to drive and nimble”
Read review
Parkers
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 8.8 / 10
“‘Best car in the world’? It’s up there…”
Read review
The Telegraph
Score: 10 / 10
“Such is the level of luxury and refinement that it’s almost impossible to make comparisons, but rest assured the world’s super-rich can confidently claim to own the best car in the world – whether they drive their Phantom or let the chauffeur do the work. Peerless.”
Read review
Top Gear
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 9 / 10
“Nothing in life is perfect but the Rolls-Royce Phantom gets close. An imperious, impeccably engineered automotive experience.”
Read review
What Car?
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 10 / 10
“The most luxurious car in the world is exceedingly hard to fault. You’ll need very deep pockets to buy and run one, though.”
Read review
Safety rating
Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP
The Rolls-Royce Phantom has not been crash tested by Euro NCAP and we are not expecting this to ever happen. If it does, we will update this section accordingly.
Eco rating
Independent emissions and efficiency ratings from Green NCAP
The Rolls-Royce Phantom has not yet been lab tested by Green NCAP. Check back soon.
Awards
Trophies, prizes and awards that the Rolls-Royce Phantom has received
2018
- UK Car of the Year Awards – Best Luxury Car
- GQ Car Awards – Best Supernatural Driving Experience
2017
- Top Gear Awards – Best Luxury Car
Similar cars
If you’re interested in the Rolls-Royce Phantom, you might also like to consider these alternatives
Bentley Flying Spur | Bentley Mulsanne | Mercedes-Maybach S-Class | Range Rover | Rolls-Royce Cullinan | Rolls-Royce Ghost