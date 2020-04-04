Our unique Expert Ratings combine scores from 18 of the top UK motoring websites

Rolls-Royce Phantom (2018 onwards) Expert Rating

Rolls-Royce Phantom

(2017 - present)

94 %
Expert Rating

The Rolls-Royce Phantom is a large luxury saloon and the flagship of the Rolls-Royce range. It is available in two different lengths, with the longer model providing additional rear legroom. The current model is the eighth generation to carry the Phantom name and went on sale in the UK in late 2017.

The Phantom is comfortably the most expensive saloon car on sale in the UK, starting at about £360,000, and Rolls-Royce claims that most owners will spend substantial money over and above that price to personalise their cars in various ways. The only engine available is a 6.75-litre petrol V12 unit supplied by Rolls-Royce’s parent company, BMW. All models are built at Rolls-Royce’s factory at Goodwood in West Sussex, England.

The Rolls-Royce Phantom has received universally high praise from the UK motoring media, and as of April 2020 is the second-highest rated car that we’ve analysed with The Car Expert’s unique Expert Rating scale, which aggregates review data from 18 different UK automotive websites. It has been particularly complimented for its build quality and unparalleled luxury, with the only criticisms being that it is very expensive (obviously) and the running costs are similarly eye-watering.

Body style: large saloon
Engine: petrol
Price: From £360,000 on-road

Launched: Summer 2017
Last updated: –
Replacement due: TBA

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

The Rolls-Royce Phantom has not been crash tested by Euro NCAP and we are not expecting this to ever happen. If it does, we will update this section accordingly.

Eco rating

Independent emissions and efficiency ratings from Green NCAP

The Rolls-Royce Phantom has not yet been lab tested by Green NCAP. Check back soon.

Awards

Trophies, prizes and awards that the Rolls-Royce Phantom has received

2018

  • UK Car of the Year Awards – Best Luxury Car
  • GQ Car Awards – Best Supernatural Driving Experience

2017

  • Top Gear Awards – Best Luxury Car

Bentley Flying Spur | Bentley Mulsanne | Mercedes-Maybach S-Class | Range Rover | Rolls-Royce Cullinan | Rolls-Royce Ghost

Model update

Rolls-Royce gives Cullinan the Black Badge treatment

Rolls-Royce has revealed a new Black Badge version of its luxurious Cullinan, bringing styling and technical tweaks to the big SUV.
Ratings and reviews

Rolls-Royce Cullinan

80%
The Rolls-Royce Cullinan has received positive scores from the UK media, with praise for its comfort and quality but criticism for its poor cabin proportions.
New model

Rolls-Royce Cullinan joins the SUV party

The domination of the SUV in today's car market has been cemented with the unveiling of the Rolls-Royce Cullinan. The 'Rolls-Royce of SUVs' will be on UK roads at the end of 2018, costing from £250,000.
Car culture

2018 London Motor Show preview

This month the London Motor Show returns, with a host of brand new cars for visitors to view, touch and sit in over the course of four days.
Car manufacturer news

Geneva: Rolls-Royce shows its bespoke appeal

With no specific new product to show at Geneva British luxury brand Rolls-Royce is instead showing off the efforts of its bespoke division.
Car manufacturer news

Rolls-Royce Ghost honours its illustrious namesake

Rolls-Royce is creating a collection of 35 Rolls-Royce Ghosts in homage to the original Silver Ghost model of 1907.
