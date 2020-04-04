The Rolls-Royce Phantom is a large luxury saloon and the flagship of the Rolls-Royce range. It is available in two different lengths, with the longer model providing additional rear legroom. The current model is the eighth generation to carry the Phantom name and went on sale in the UK in late 2017.

The Phantom is comfortably the most expensive saloon car on sale in the UK, starting at about £360,000, and Rolls-Royce claims that most owners will spend substantial money over and above that price to personalise their cars in various ways. The only engine available is a 6.75-litre petrol V12 unit supplied by Rolls-Royce’s parent company, BMW. All models are built at Rolls-Royce’s factory at Goodwood in West Sussex, England.

The Rolls-Royce Phantom has received universally high praise from the UK motoring media, and as of April 2020 is the second-highest rated car that we’ve analysed with The Car Expert’s unique Expert Rating scale, which aggregates review data from 18 different UK automotive websites. It has been particularly complimented for its build quality and unparalleled luxury, with the only criticisms being that it is very expensive (obviously) and the running costs are similarly eye-watering.

Body style: large saloon

Engine: petrol

Price: From £360,000 on-road Launched: Summer 2017

Last updated: –

Replacement due: TBA

MEDIA REVIEWS Reviews, road tests and comparisons from across the UK automotive media Auto Express + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 10 / 10

“The new Rolls-Royce Phantom offers wealthy owners the ultimate in luxury, comfort and opulence.”

Read review Autocar + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 10 / 10

“The world’s greatest and finest luxury car is now also the very best”

Read review Car + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 10 / 10

“Best luxury saloon car in the world? Yes, and by some margin. The Bentley Mulsanne and top-end Maybach version of the Mercedes S-class don’t even come close to the Rolls-Royce Phantom’s astonishingly blend of comfort, opulence, craftsmanship and sheer presence.”

Read review Carbuyer + Score: 7.2 / 10

“The Rolls-Royce Phantom has evolved into an even more comfortable, elegant and bespoke model than before. You could be looking at the world’s most opulent car.”

Read review Company Car Today + “The Rolls-Royce Phantom is one of the most imposing, iconic and luxurious cars in the world. The view down the long, long bonnet and the light steering, combined with the huge bulk that feels every gramme of its 2.5 tonnes, gives a feel like driving no other car could.”

Read review Daily Mail + Model reviewed: Range overview

“For a car so large and expensive and imposing, the Rolls-Royce Phantom is surprisingly easy to drive and nimble”

Read review Parkers + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8.8 / 10

“‘Best car in the world’? It’s up there…”

Read review The Telegraph + Score: 10 / 10

“Such is the level of luxury and refinement that it’s almost impossible to make comparisons, but rest assured the world’s super-rich can confidently claim to own the best car in the world – whether they drive their Phantom or let the chauffeur do the work. Peerless.”

Read review Top Gear + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 9 / 10

“Nothing in life is perfect but the Rolls-Royce Phantom gets close. An imperious, impeccably engineered automotive experience.”

Read review What Car? + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 10 / 10

“The most luxurious car in the world is exceedingly hard to fault. You’ll need very deep pockets to buy and run one, though.”

Read review

Safety rating Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

The Rolls-Royce Phantom has not been crash tested by Euro NCAP and we are not expecting this to ever happen. If it does, we will update this section accordingly.

Eco rating Independent emissions and efficiency ratings from Green NCAP

The Rolls-Royce Phantom has not yet been lab tested by Green NCAP. Check back soon.

Awards Trophies, prizes and awards that the Rolls-Royce Phantom has received

2018 UK Car of the Year Awards – Best Luxury Car

GQ Car Awards – Best Supernatural Driving Experience 2017 Top Gear Awards – Best Luxury Car

Similar cars

