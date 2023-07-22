fbpx

Expert Rating

Rolls-Royce Spectre

Our unique Expert Rating Index combines scores from 30 of the top UK motoring websites to give you a definitive rating on every new car

79%

Expert Rating

Rolls-Royce Spectre

(2023 - present)

    More Expert Ratings
    Rolls-Royce Spectre | Expert Rating

    Summary

    The Rolls-Royce Spectre is an all-electric luxury coupé which its manufacturer says is the spiritual successor to the Phantom coupé that was removed from sale in 2016.

    Soon to arrive in the UK as one of the most desirable electric cars in the world, the Spectre has high standards to meet, and the majority of reviewers conclude that the coupé does not disappoint.

    Described by Top Gear‘s Ollie Kew as “sensational”, of John McIlroy Auto Express argues that the car’s “beautifully appointed cabin” is currently unmatched in the all-electric sector, “until Bentley and Range Rover launch their own pure-electric models.”

    That said, a few outlets comment that the Spectre doesn’t quite escape some traditional large electric car pitfalls, particularly how the car’s heavy weight effects ride quality. “It makes a massive fuss over some quite modest bumps”, says Andrew English of The Telegraph, “and just continuously pumps itself up and down like an irritating nodding-dog mascot.”

    As of July 2023, the Rolls-Royce Spectre holds an Expert Rating of 79%, based on nine reviews published by the UK motoring media. This is a brand-new model, however, so this rating could shift up or down by a few points in coming months.

    Spectre highlights

    • As good as all-electric luxury gets
    • Very comfortable and quiet cabin
    • Strong performance
    • Unmatched status symbol

    Spectre lowlights

    • Very expensive and exclusive
    • Heavy weight hinders ride quality

    Key specifications

    Body style: Coupé
    Engines:     electric, battery-powered
    Price:     From £332,055 on-road

    Launched: Autumn 2023
    Last updated: N/A
    Replacement due: TBA

    Rolls-Royce Spectre front view | Expert Rating
    Rolls-Royce Spectre front view 2 | Expert Rating
    Rolls-Royce Spectre rear view | Expert Rating

    Media reviews

    Reviews, road test and comparisons from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.

    Auto Express

    +

    Auto Trader

    +

    Autocar

    +

    Car

    +

    Driving Electric

    +

    Electrifying.com

    +

    The Intercooler

    +

    The Telegraph

    +

    Top Gear

    +

    Safety rating

    Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

    No safety rating

    The Rolls-Royce Spectre has not been crash tested by Euro NCAP. Due to its price and exclusivity, it’s unlikely to ever be crash tested.

    Eco rating

    Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

    No eco rating

    The Rolls-Royce Spectre has not been lab tested by Green NCAP.

    Reliability rating

    MotorEasy logo 600x167

    Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy

    No reliability rating

    As of July 2023, we don’t have enough reliability data on the Rolls-Royce Spectre to generate a reliability rating.

    The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy. As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the Spectre, we’ll publish the score here.

    Running cost rating

    Clear Vehicle Data logo close crop

    Monthly cost of ownership data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by Clear Vehicle Data

    No data yet

    As of July 2023, we don’t have independently verified data available for the Rolls-Royce Spectre. Check back again soon.

    Similar cars

    If you’re looking at the Rolls-Royce Spectre, you might also be interested in these alternatives.

    Bentley Flying Spur | BMW iX | Mercedes-Benz EQS | Porsche Taycan | Range Rover | Rolls-Royce Cullinan | Rolls-Royce Ghost | Tesla Model S

    More news, reviews and information about the Rolls-Royce Spectre at The Car Expert

    Rolls-Royce Spectre debuts as brand’s first electric car

    Rolls-Royce Spectre debuts as brand’s first electric car

