Summary

The Rolls-Royce Spectre is an all-electric luxury coupé which its manufacturer says is the spiritual successor to the Phantom coupé that was removed from sale in 2016.

Soon to arrive in the UK as one of the most desirable electric cars in the world, the Spectre has high standards to meet, and the majority of reviewers conclude that the coupé does not disappoint.

Described by Top Gear‘s Ollie Kew as “sensational”, of John McIlroy Auto Express argues that the car’s “beautifully appointed cabin” is currently unmatched in the all-electric sector, “until Bentley and Range Rover launch their own pure-electric models.”

That said, a few outlets comment that the Spectre doesn’t quite escape some traditional large electric car pitfalls, particularly how the car’s heavy weight effects ride quality. “It makes a massive fuss over some quite modest bumps”, says Andrew English of The Telegraph, “and just continuously pumps itself up and down like an irritating nodding-dog mascot.”

As of July 2023, the Rolls-Royce Spectre holds an Expert Rating of 79%, based on nine reviews published by the UK motoring media. This is a brand-new model, however, so this rating could shift up or down by a few points in coming months.

Spectre highlights As good as all-electric luxury gets

Very comfortable and quiet cabin

Strong performance

Unmatched status symbol Spectre lowlights Very expensive and exclusive

Heavy weight hinders ride quality

Key specifications

Body style: Coupé

Engines: electric, battery-powered

Price: From £332,055 on-road Launched: Autumn 2023

Last updated: N/A

Replacement due: TBA

Image gallery

Media reviews

Auto Express + Model reviewed:

Score: 9 / 10

“It doesn’t quite escape some traditional EV pitfalls, particularly weight and its effect on the ride, but until Bentley and Range Rover launch their own pure-electric models, the Spectre is pretty much in a class of one. We’re not surprised there’s already an 18-month waiting list.” (John McIlroy)

Read review Auto Trader + Model reviewed:

Score: 10 / 10

“Silent, pure electric power rather suits Rolls-Royce’s sense of effortless luxury, as the new Spectre proves.” (Erin Baker)

Read review Autocar + Model reviewed:

Score: 9 / 10

“The BMW i7 and Mercedes S-Class are like a luxury docklands flat, relatively isolated but with the hubbub, bright lights and sirens always in the background. Only a Rolls-Royce really lets you close the door on the world, like a house deep in parkland. And the Spectre does it too.”

Read review Car + Model reviewed:

Score: 8 / 10

“Every Rolls-Royce makes a statement and invites comment. But the Spectre changes the language and tone of the conversation. It surprises and delights people just by existing; if you’re lucky enough to drive one, that’s pretty special too.” (Colin Overland)

Read review Driving Electric + Model reviewed:

“Rolls-Royce’s first attempt at a zero-emissions vehicle proves that great British engineering is ready to survive and thrive in this new electrified era.” (Tom Jervis)

Read review Electrifying.com + Model reviewed:

Score: 9 / 10

“The Spectre is an amazing achievement and is sure to successfully see Rolls Royce propelled electrically for another century.” (Ginny Buckley)

Read review The Intercooler + Model reviewed:

“The Rolls-Royce Spectre is a spectacularly pricey runaround, though t’was ever thus with this company. I’ve got a feeling Rolls-Royce is going to get better at battery-electric and reckon if I was in the lucky position of having the readies, I’d bide my time.” (Andrew English)

Read review The Telegraph + Model reviewed:

Score: 6 / 10

“Rolls-Royces aren’t and shouldn’t be cheap, but they must be exemplars and, in that respect, not attending to on-the-road charging, that frequently floating, uncontrolled ride quality, and the battleship-anchor like B button performance leave this car someway down the pecking order. Sadly, Spectre is not the best car in the world. In fact, it isn’t even the best electric car in the world.” (Andrew English)

Read review Top Gear + Model reviewed:

Score: 10 / 10

“The electric future’s looking very bright for Rolls-Royce. Very probably the finest car in the world.” (Ollie Kew)

Read review

Safety rating

No safety rating

The Rolls-Royce Spectre has not been crash tested by Euro NCAP. Due to its price and exclusivity, it’s unlikely to ever be crash tested.

Eco rating

No eco rating

The Rolls-Royce Spectre has not been lab tested by Green NCAP.

Reliability rating

No reliability rating

As of July 2023, we don’t have enough reliability data on the Rolls-Royce Spectre to generate a reliability rating.

The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy. As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the Spectre, we’ll publish the score here.

Running cost rating

No data yet

As of July 2023, we don’t have independently verified data available for the Rolls-Royce Spectre. Check back again soon.

