Rolls-Royce Spectre debuts as brand’s first electric car

The new Rolls-Royce Spectre is now available to order in the UK, which the manufacturer says heralds in “the beginning of an all-electric era” for the luxury Rolls-Royce brand.

While it is available to order now on the brand’s website, the manufacturer says that orders of the four-seat electrified coupé will start to be delivered in the UK at the end of next year.

The Spectre is expected to replace the ageing Wraith coupé and Dawn convertible in the Rolls-Royce range. While pricing has not been announced, Rolls-Royce says that the coupé will be positioned between Cullinan SUV and Phantom saloon, and therefore the motoring media expects a price tag around the £300k mark.

The new coupé is nearly 20cm longer ands sits 10cm wider than the outgoing Wraith, with a smooth silhouette that the manufacturer says makes the Spectre the most aerodynamically efficient Rolls-Royce ever made. The brand also comments that this new coupé is the first Rolls-Royce production car to sit on 23-inch alloy wheels in nearly 100 years.

The Spectre displays design traits synonymous with the Rolls-Royce brand, a wide front grille finished in chrome flanked by slim LED headlights, a sloping fastback rear end and rear-hinged doors.

Rolls-Royce has not yet released many finalised performance figures as of yet as the Spectre is still being tested. However, the brand says that the 585hp coupé can complete a 0-60mph sprint in 4.4 seconds, and predicts that it will have a maximum battery range of 320 miles on a single charge.

The Spectre has a kerb weight of nearly 3,000kg, which makes it heavier than some luxury electric SUVs. Much of this weight can be attributed to the car’s battery pack, which sits under the flat cabin floor. The manufacturer says that this new design makes the Spectre’s body structure 30% stiffer than the build of its combustion-powered siblings.

A flat cabin floor means that there is more legroom in the car’s luxurious cabin, which is illuminated by ‘Starlight’ ambient lighting on the headliner and dashboard panel. For an optional fee this night sky-inspired ambient lighting can be extended to the door panels too.

The Spectre is equipped with Rolls-Royce’s new ‘Spirit’ infotainment operating system, which allows the driver to monitor live vehicle data and navigation information. The operating system can also be connected to a smartphone app called ‘Whispers’, which allows the car’s owner to control several of the car’s functions remotely.

That sums up what we know about the Rolls-Royce Spectre so far – more details will follow next year as we get closer to the car’s official UK launch.