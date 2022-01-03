Summary

The Rolls-Royce Wraith is a large two-door coupe that is now the oldest model in the Rolls-Royce range, first arriving on UK roads in early 2014.

Like the previous generation of the Rolls-Royce Ghost saloon, the Wraith is built on the same platform as the old BMW 7 Series, and assembled at the Rolls-Royce production plant in Goodwood, UK.

Taking its name from a Rolls-Royce model from 1938, the Wraith is powered by a turbocharged 6.6-litre V12 engine, paired with an eight-speed automatic gearbox.

A number of variants have been launched across the Wraith’s lifespan, usually limited edition or bespoe models that generally consist of tweaks to the interior and exterior design.

With a number of newer luxury rivals launching throughout the Wraith’s tenure, Top Gear admits that the ageing Wraith now looks rather dated. “It has fallen a bit behind on tech, and is tangibly a generation behind the new Phantom and Cullinan, not to mention other luxury car rivals.”

“The Rolls-Royce Wraith might not be perfect”, explains What Car?, “but it’s a hugely desirable ownership proposition for the privileged few who can afford it.” Like the smaller Bentley Continental GT coupe, the Wraith has a price tag that surpasses a quarter of a million pounds, though that is considerably cheaper than Rolls-Royce’s current flagship model, the £360,000 Phantom.

British reviewers have warmly regarded the Wraith for almost a decade, praising the high-end coupe for its luxurious cabin trim and its refined engine, although consumer-centric publications consistently mention that the Wraith is very expensive to run day-to-day.

As of January 2022, the Rolls-Royce Wraith holds an Expert Rating of 80%, based on 18 reviews published by the UK media. It is set to be replaced by the all-electric Rolls-Royce Spectre coupe in 2023.

Wraith highlights Spacious luxury interior trim

Impressive performance from a refined engine

Will retain its value well

A real head-turner with an elegant exterior Wraith lowlights Poor fuel economy

Very expensive, base price and extras

To heavy to feel like a driver’s car

Rather dated, with its days now numbered

Key specifications

Body style: Large coupe

Engines: petrol

Price: From £258,000 on-road Launched: Spring 2014

Last updated: Summer 2019

Replacement due: 2023

Image gallery

Media reviews

Reviews, road test and comparisons from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.

Auto Express + Model reviewed:

Score: 8 / 10

“The Rolls Royce Wraith retains all the traditional luxury trappings, but more power and style than ever before to help attract a completely new – and younger – breed of customer.”

Read review Auto Trader + Model reviewed:

Score: 8 / 10

“The Wraith is the most sporty Rolls-Royce ever made, a large and powerful luxury coupe that remains a luxurious, wafting experience, but with a bit of extra oomph.”

Read review Autocar + Model reviewed:

Score: 9 / 10

“The Rolls-Royce Wraith is a car of considerable allure and significance. “

Read review Car + Model reviewed: Black Badge

Score: 10 / 10

“Much like Las Vegas, the Wraith Black Badge is overblown and unashamedly egocentric – but to some it’ll be irresistible.”

Read review Car Keys + Model reviewed:

Score: 10 / 10

“I started my test drive feeling somewhat ambivalent toward the Rolls-Royce Wraith but, by the end of the day, I was pretty much smitten. Assuming such heady sums are comfortably within your means, then I confidently predict you’ll consider it money well spent.”

Read review Carbuyer + Model reviewed:

Score: 7.6 / 10

“The Rolls-Royce Wraith is the fastest and sportiest model in the iconic brand’s line-up, but this four-seat coupe is still hugely comfortable and cosseting.”

Read review Carwow + Model reviewed:

Score: 9 / 10

“You buy a coupé to turn heads, and few coupes will get passers-by rubbernecking like the Rolls-Royce Wraith. It’s beautiful inside, too, although pretty cramped in the back.”

Read review Daily Mail + Model reviewed:

“Best described as a GT car, as Rolls-Royce has marketed it, the Wraith is something you’ll still find rewarding to drive rather than be driven in despite it not being a fast-turning sports car. Essentially, if you want to ‘drive’ a car that makes you feel special, there isn’t much else you can buy that rivals it.”

Read review Model reviewed:

Score: 10 / 10

“Put your foot down and prepare to be amazed – shocked even. It’s outrageously quick.” (Chris Evans)

Read review Daily Mirror + Model reviewed:

“You could imagine a Hollywood starlet from the 1920s stepping out of this car because it’s got the presence of a pre-war Roller. It doesn’t exactly blend into the traffic. The back looks fabulous and the way the doors open the wrong way (they’re hinged at the rear) is amazing. Rolls-Royce calls them coach doors, but suicide doors is a more common description.”

Read review Eurekar + Model reviewed:

“The Wraith is the fastest and most powerful car that Rolls-Royce has ever produced. But the beauty of it is how it delivers that power, in a serene, unhurried way pushing you firmly, almost apologetically into your seatback. Keep your foot firmly on the accelerator and the power from the giant 6.6-litre, twin-turbo V12 engine just keeps on coming.”

Read review Evo + Model reviewed:

Score: 9 / 10

“There’s very little indeed to find fault with the Rolls Royce Wraith.”

Read review Parkers + Score: 9.2 / 10

“Glorious to behold, to be in and to drive”

Read review The Sun + Model reviewed:

“Driving the Wraith is an effortless affair. And unlike so many coupes, this sumptuous four-seater has acres of room in the back. The Rolls-Royce Wraith is a contemporary, modern car with an impeccable, classic pedigree.”

Read review The Sunday Times + Model reviewed:

Score: 8 / 10

“The Rolls Royce Wraith does not disappoint.”

Read review The Telegraph + Model reviewed:

Score: 8 / 10

gorgeously appointed and flamboyantly styled

Read review Top Gear + Score: 8 / 10

“A rapid coupe that’s unlike any other car on the planet. Uniquely weird, easy to fall in love with.”

Read review What Car? + Score: 6 / 10

“The Rolls-Royce Wraith might not be perfect, but it’s a hugely desirable ownership proposition for the privileged few who can afford it.”

Read review

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

No safety rating

As of January 2022, the Rolls-Royce has not been crash tested by Euro NCAP, and due to its price and the exclusivity of the Rolls-Royce brand, we doubt it ever will be. If it is put through its paces by Euro NCAP, we will publish the results here.

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

The Rolls-Royce Wraith has not been lab tested by Green NCAP. This is a new initiative, launched in 2018 as a sister organisation to Euro NCAP.

Awards

Trophies, prizes and awards that the Roll-Royce Wraith has received

2014 Top Gear Awards – Rather Splendid Motor Car of the Year

Popular Science Magazine – Best of What’s New Award

Similar cars

If you’re looking at the Rolls-Royce Wraith, you might also be interested in these alternatives

Audi S8 | Bentley Continental GT | Bentey Flying Spur | BMW 7 Series | Lexus LS | Mercedes-Benz S-Class | Mercedes-Maybach S-Class | Rolls-Royce Dawn | Rolls-Royce Ghost

Buy or lease a Rolls-Royce Wraith

Regardless of whether you’re looking for a new or used Wraith, The Car Expert’s partners have thousands of cars to choose from

Search less, live more. We make finding the right car simple. Find out more We only have the best used cars for sale from selected dealers. Find out more

We Finance Any Car provides an alternative to dealer finance. Find out more Motorly provides an alternative to dealer finance. Find out more

Related posts