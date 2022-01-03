fbpx

Independent, impartial advice for car buyers and car owners

Search
Expert Rating

Rolls-Royce Wraith

Our unique Expert Ratings combine scores from 25 of the top UK motoring websites to give you a definitive rating on every new car

Expert Rating

80%
More Expert Ratings

Summary

The Rolls-Royce Wraith is a large two-door coupe that is now the oldest model in the Rolls-Royce range, first arriving on UK roads in early 2014.

Like the previous generation of the Rolls-Royce Ghost saloon, the Wraith is built on the same platform as the old BMW 7 Series, and assembled at the Rolls-Royce production plant in Goodwood, UK.

Taking its name from a Rolls-Royce model from 1938, the Wraith is powered by a turbocharged 6.6-litre V12 engine, paired with an eight-speed automatic gearbox.

A number of variants have been launched across the Wraith’s lifespan, usually limited edition or bespoe models that generally consist of tweaks to the interior and exterior design.

With a number of newer luxury rivals launching throughout the Wraith’s tenure, Top Gear admits that the ageing Wraith now looks rather dated. “It has fallen a bit behind on tech, and is tangibly a generation behind the new Phantom and Cullinan, not to mention other luxury car rivals.”

“The Rolls-Royce Wraith might not be perfect”, explains What Car?, “but it’s a hugely desirable ownership proposition for the privileged few who can afford it.” Like the smaller Bentley Continental GT coupe, the Wraith has a price tag that surpasses a quarter of a million pounds, though that is considerably cheaper than Rolls-Royce’s current flagship model, the £360,000 Phantom.

British reviewers have warmly regarded the Wraith for almost a decade, praising the high-end coupe for its luxurious cabin trim and its refined engine, although consumer-centric publications consistently mention that the Wraith is very expensive to run day-to-day.

As of January 2022, the Rolls-Royce Wraith holds an Expert Rating of 80%, based on 18 reviews published by the UK media. It is set to be replaced by the all-electric Rolls-Royce Spectre coupe in 2023.

Wraith highlights

  • Spacious luxury interior trim
  • Impressive performance from a refined engine
  • Will retain its value well
  • A real head-turner with an elegant exterior

Wraith lowlights

  • Poor fuel economy
  • Very expensive, base price and extras
  • To heavy to feel like a driver’s car
  • Rather dated, with its days now numbered
The Car Expert Best of British horizontal banner

Key specifications

Body style: Large coupe
Engines: petrol
Price: From £258,000 on-road

Launched: Spring 2014
Last updated: Summer 2019
Replacement due: 2023

Rolls-Royce Wraith rear | Expert Rating
Rolls-Royce Wraith front | Expert Rating
Rolls-Royce Wraith interior | Expert Rating

Media reviews

Reviews, road test and comparisons from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.

Auto Express

+

Auto Trader

+

Autocar

+

Car

+

Car Keys

+

Carbuyer

+

Carwow

+

Daily Mail

+

Daily Mirror

+

Eurekar

+

Evo

+

Parkers

+

The Sun

+

The Sunday Times

+

The Telegraph

+

Top Gear

+

What Car?

+

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

No safety rating

As of January 2022, the Rolls-Royce has not been crash tested by Euro NCAP, and due to its price and the exclusivity of the Rolls-Royce brand, we doubt it ever will be. If it is put through its paces by Euro NCAP, we will publish the results here.

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

The Rolls-Royce Wraith has not been lab tested by Green NCAP. This is a new initiative, launched in 2018 as a sister organisation to Euro NCAP.

Awards

Trophies, prizes and awards that the Roll-Royce Wraith has received

2014

  • Top Gear Awards – Rather Splendid Motor Car of the Year
  • Popular Science Magazine – Best of What’s New Award

Similar cars

If you’re looking at the Rolls-Royce Wraith, you might also be interested in these alternatives

Audi S8 | Bentley Continental GTBentey Flying Spur | BMW 7 Series | Lexus LSMercedes-Benz S-Class | Mercedes-Maybach S-Class | Rolls-Royce Dawn | Rolls-Royce Ghost

Buy or lease a Rolls-Royce Wraith

Regardless of whether you’re looking for a new or used Wraith, The Car Expert’s partners have thousands of cars to choose from

Motors 600x300

Search less, live more. We make finding the right car simple. Find out more

heycar 600x300

We only have the best used cars for sale from selected dealers. Find out more

Leasing dot com 600x300

Personal contract hire deals from Leasing.com. Find out more

Pink Car Leasing 600x300

Personal contract hire deals from Pink Car Leasing. Find out more

We Finance Any Car 400x200

We Finance Any Car provides an alternative to dealer finance. Find out more

Motorly logo 600x300

Motorly provides an alternative to dealer finance. Find out more

Bentley Flying Spur

Bentley Flying Spur

Bentley Continental GT

Bentley Continental GT

Audi A8

Audi A8

Audi e-tron GT

Audi e-tron GT

Aston Martin DB11

Aston Martin DB11

Porsche Taycan

Porsche Taycan

- Advertisement -
This page last updated:

Best car rankings

Want to see how this car ranks against its rivals?

The Car Expert has the ultimate ranking of the best and worst new cars on sale, based on scores from 25 of the top UK motoring websites

Best small cars

Best small SUVs

Best medium cars

Best medium SUVs

Best large cars

Best large SUVs

Best car rankings

Want to see how this car ranks against its rivals?

The Car Expert has the ultimate ranking of the best and worst new cars on sale, based on scores from 25 of the top UK motoring websites

Best small cars

Best small SUVs

Best medium cars

Best medium SUVs

Best large cars

Best large SUVs

Exclusive partner offers for you:

GAP insurance and warranty offers from ALA

Warranty offers from Warrantywise

Insurance offers from Motoreasy

Sell your car today with Motorway

Browse cars for sale from
Cazoo

Check a car's history with CarGuide

More from The Car Expert

Expert Advice

Award-winning, independent and impartial advice on buying, owning and running a car

Explore

Expert Ratings

We compare reviews from 25 motoring websites to bring you a definitive rating for every new car

Explore

Expert News

All the most important new car launches, model updates, car reviews and industry news

Explore

Expert Partners

Our commercial partners bring you exclusive offers on their products and services

Explore

Expert Advice

Car buying
Car finance
Car ownership
Car insurance

Expert Ratings

All Expert Ratings
How our Expert Ratings work
License our Expert Ratings

Expert Info

About us
Media appearances
Partners
Advertising

Expert Family

The Van Expert
The Truck Expert
Immediate Network

Expert Knowledge

Would you like to stay up to date with all the latest advice, ratings, news and offers from The Car Expert?

Yes please

T&Cs | Privacy | Cookies
© 2021 Immediate Network Ltd. All rights reserved