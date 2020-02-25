Our unique Expert Ratings combine scores from 18 of the top UK motoring websites

SEAT Arona

(2017 - present)

76 %
Expert Rating

The SEAT Arona is a small, supermini-based SUV/crossover that sits below the Ateca in the SEAT SUV family. It was launched in summer 2017 before arriving in the UK later that year.

The Arona is based on the SEAT Ibiza hatchback, and internally it looks and feels almost identical. It also shares a lot of its componentry with the related Volkswagen Polo, T-Cross and T-Roc models.

The SEAT Arona currently has an Expert Rating of 76%, based on 18 UK media reviews. That puts it just behind its Volkswagen cousins, but ahead of all the other class rivals we have analysed to date. The Arona has been widely praised for its driving characteristics and decent standard equipment levels. However, the diesel engine has been criticised for being noisy and slow, while concerns have been raised about its behaviour during emergency brake and swerve maneuvres.

Body style: Small SUV/crossover
Engines: petrol, diesel
Price: From £18,005 on-road

Launched: Autumn 2017
Last updated: Summer 2018
Replacement due: TBA

SAFETY RATING

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

Overall rating: 5 stars
Date tested: November 2017

95%

ADULT OCCUPANT

80%

CHILD OCCUPANT

77%

VULNERABLE ROAD USERS

60%

SAFETY ASSIST

ECO RATING

Independent emissions and efficiency ratings from Green NCAP

Model tested: 1.5-litre petrol manual 2WD
Date tested: October 2019

9.8 / 10

CLEAN AIR INDEX

6.1 / 10

ENERGY EFFICIENCY INDEX

Please note that the Green NCAP rating above only rates to the particular engine and gearbox noted above. Other versions may be reviewed separately, so check back soon.

Awards

Trophies, prizes and awards that the SEAT Arona has won

2019

  • WhatCar? Awards – Best Small SUV
  • Tow Car Awards – Best Tow Car, Ultralight category

2018

  • WhatCar? Awards – Best Small SUV
  • Diesel Car & Eco Car Awards – Best Compact SUV
  • Red Dot Design Awards – Best Product Design

Similar cars

If you’re looking at the SEAT Arona, you might also be interested in these alternatives

Citroën C3 Aircross | Dacia Duster | Fiat 500X | Ford EcoSport | Honda HR-V | Hyundai Kona | Kia Stonic | Mazda CX-3 | MG ZS | Mitsubishi ASX | Nissan Juke | Peugeot 2008 | Renault Captur | SsangYong Tivoli | Suzuki Vitara | Vauxhall Crossland X | Vauxhall Mokka X | Volkswagen T-CrossVolkswagen T-Roc

