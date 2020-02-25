The SEAT Arona is a small, supermini-based SUV/crossover that sits below the Ateca in the SEAT SUV family. It was launched in summer 2017 before arriving in the UK later that year.

The Arona is based on the SEAT Ibiza hatchback, and internally it looks and feels almost identical. It also shares a lot of its componentry with the related Volkswagen Polo, T-Cross and T-Roc models.

The SEAT Arona currently has an Expert Rating of 76%, based on 18 UK media reviews. That puts it just behind its Volkswagen cousins, but ahead of all the other class rivals we have analysed to date. The Arona has been widely praised for its driving characteristics and decent standard equipment levels. However, the diesel engine has been criticised for being noisy and slow, while concerns have been raised about its behaviour during emergency brake and swerve maneuvres.

Body style: Small SUV/crossover

Engines: petrol, diesel

Price: From £18,005 on-road Launched: Autumn 2017

Last updated: Summer 2018

MEDIA REVIEWS Reviews, road tests and comparisons from across the UK automotive media The Car Expert + Score: 8 / 10

“The Arona is by no means the cheapest small SUV on the market, but it is one of the best.”

Read review Auto Express + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“The SEAT Arona is a well-rounded small SUV, with refined engines and generous standard equipment”

Read review Autocar + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“Polished, mature all-rounder goes straight to the top of the class”

Read review Car + Model reviewed: 1.0-litre petrol manual SE Technology

Score: 8 / 10

“With its handsome, mature design and family ethos, the Arona will naturally appeal beyond SEAT’s typically youthful audience, and those customers will get the best B-SUV to drive.”

Read review Carbuyer + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“The compact SEAT Arona offers the brand’s typical stylish looks and sporty feel in a practical shape”

Read review Company Car Today + Model reviewed: 1.0-litre petrol manual FR Sport

Score: 8.1 / 10

“The SEAT Arona is well worth considering, mainly because it has great whole-life costs, it’s competitively specced, reasonably practical, and drives pretty well.”

Read review Daily Mail + Model reviewed: 1.0-litre petrol manual FR Sport

Score: 8 / 10

“This is simply the most sensible car I’ve ever driven, with everything just as it should be and no surprises. A car, perhaps, for people who have no interest in cars.” (Chris Evans)

Read review Evo + Model reviewed: 1.0-litre petrol manual FR Sport

Score: 7 / 10

“SEAT’s Arona is one of the bigger entertainers in this class, but not yet an alternative to a hot supermini for people like us”

Read review Green Car Guide + Model reviewed: 1.0-litre petrol manual FR

Score: 9 / 10

“The SEAT Arona FR 1.0 TSI 115PS 6-speed manual offers fun, agility, economy, and practicality. It looks good and it’s even affordable. These are the key features that we look for in a car, and there aren’t many faults.”

Read review Honest John + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“List price aside, we think the Arona is one of the best all-rounder compact crossovers. More comfortable than the Captur and more practical than the Juke, SEAT’s second crossover is another success story for the Volkswagen-backed carmaker.”

Read review Model reviewed: 1.0-litre petrol manual

“The SEAT Arona is a crossover that impresses. True, it is more expensive than a Renault Captur or a Nissan Juke, but the extra money gets you more equipment and, quite frankly, a better car. It’s quite possibly the best small crossover on sale.”

Read review Parkers + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8.4 / 10

“The SEAT Arona is a stylish, jacked-up small family car with tempting finance deals available”

Read review The Sun + Model reviewed: 1.0-litre petrol manual

“I am not 100% sold on the exterior, however, which can look a little plain in some colours and trims. And this is one crossover that definitely won’t enjoy going off the beaten path. But it is very good at what it does and is certainly one of the best little SUVs in what is currently a very crowded market.”

Read review The Telegraph + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“Although not perfect, the SEAT Arona is the only car of this type to score consistently strongly across all categories. And so, just as the SEAT Ibiza has become a frontrunner in the supermini class, so the Arona moves into pole position as far as small crossovers are concerned.”

Read review Model reviewed: 1.6-litre diesel manual FR

Score: 6 / 10

“Try to forget the idea it’s an SUV and this little car makes more sense. It rides and handles well and has plenty of space inside. You need to do a lot of miles to make the noisy diesel version pay back its extra purchase cost, but in petrol form the SEAT Arona surpasses rivals in the battle for supermini crossover honours.”

Read review Top Gear + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 6 / 10

“The SEAT Arona is a decent enough crossover, but a Leon hatchback is bigger, better and no more expensive”

Read review What Car? + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“Good to drive, roomy inside and fairly affordable to own”

Read review Which? + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 5.8 / 10

“The SEAT Arona hits the market bang on as an SUV with sporty styling and compact dimensions. It’s big inside, and most of the controls and functions are easy to use. On the whole, it’s great to drive, too, but we have concerns about how it handles in emergency manoeuvres.”

SAFETY RATING Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP







Overall rating: 5 stars

Date tested: November 2017 95% ADULT OCCUPANT 80% CHILD OCCUPANT 77% VULNERABLE ROAD USERS 60% SAFETY ASSIST Read full Euro NCAP review

ECO RATING Independent emissions and efficiency ratings from Green NCAP







Model tested: 1.5-litre petrol manual 2WD

Date tested: October 2019 9.8 / 10 CLEAN AIR INDEX 6.1 / 10 ENERGY EFFICIENCY INDEX Read full Green NCAP review

Please note that the Green NCAP rating above only rates to the particular engine and gearbox noted above. Other versions may be reviewed separately, so check back soon.

Awards Trophies, prizes and awards that the SEAT Arona has won

2019 WhatCar? Awards – Best Small SUV

Tow Car Awards – Best Tow Car, Ultralight category 2018 WhatCar? Awards – Best Small SUV

Diesel Car & Eco Car Awards – Best Compact SUV

Red Dot Design Awards – Best Product Design

Similar cars If you’re looking at the SEAT Arona, you might also be interested in these alternatives

Citroën C3 Aircross | Dacia Duster | Fiat 500X | Ford EcoSport | Honda HR-V | Hyundai Kona | Kia Stonic | Mazda CX-3 | MG ZS | Mitsubishi ASX | Nissan Juke | Peugeot 2008 | Renault Captur | SsangYong Tivoli | Suzuki Vitara | Vauxhall Crossland X | Vauxhall Mokka X | Volkswagen T-Cross | Volkswagen T-Roc

