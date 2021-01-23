The SEAT Leon is a mid-sized family car that’s based on the latest Mk 8 Volkswagen Golf and other cars in the Volkswagen family, like the new Audi A3 and Skoda Octavia.

The current Leon was launched in summer 2020, replacing the previous model that had been on sale since 2012. As before, it is available as either a five-door hatchback or an estate. A plug-in hybrid powertrain joined the usual petrol and diesel options shortly after launch.

The new SEAT Leon is considered more refined although somewhat less sporty than the previous model. The plug-in hybrid version has received particular praise. As of January 2021, its score of 79% from 21 reviews on our unique Expert Rating index is identical to the score of the old model at the end of its life.

Key specifications

Body style: Five-door hatch and estate

Engines: petrol, diesel, plug-in hybrid

Price: From £20,400 on-road Launched: Summer 2020

Last updated: N/A

Replacement due: TBA

MEDIA REVIEWS Reviews, road tests and comparisons from across the UK automotive media The Car Expert + Model reviewed: 1.5-litre petrol manual FR

“There’s no two ways about it – the new SEAT Leon is a brilliant car. It looks great, it’s practical, it’s quiet and comfortable to drive, and comes packed full of kit. The down side? The Volkswagen Golf does all of those things, and the extra cash won’t be too offensive when divided across the monthly payments of a finance deal.”

Read review Auto Express + Model reviewed: 1.5-litre petrol (mild hybrid) automatic estate

Score: 8 / 10

“Like the hatchback, the new SEAT Leon Estate is an evolutionary update of its predecessor. The estate easily passes muster on practicality and is even fun to drive in some cases, but it’s neither as refined nor as premium-feeling as its Skoda Octavia Estate sibling.”

Read review Model reviewed: 1.4-litre petrol/electric plug-in hybrid FR hatchback

Score: 8 / 10

“With price on its side, the SEAT Leon instantly becomes one of our favourite plug-in hybrid family cars. Also available as an ST estate, this new Leon e-Hybrid could well be the consummate all-rounder.”

Read review Model reviewed: 1.5-litre petrol manual FR hatchback

Score: 8 / 10

“Existing Leon owners will find plenty to like on the new-generation car. But dynamically not a lot has changed here, and that means much of the car’s appeal will come down to how much cheaper it is than a Golf. With that in mind, sporty FR trim has never been our sweet spot in any SEAT range, and there’s not really anything on the new Leon that’s going to change our mind on that.”

Read review Auto Trader + Model reviewed: Hatchback range

Score: 8 / 10

“Always wanted a Volkswagen Golf or Audi A3 but thought they were a bit pricey for your budget? Here’s the answer – say ‘Hola!’ to the SEAT Leon, possibly the best all-rounder in the family hatchback market.”

Read review Autocar + Model reviewed: 1.4-litre petrol/electric plug-in hybrid range

Score: 7 / 10

“This is a very respectable plug-in hybrid hatchback and it’s easy to recommend, but mere competency can take it only so far. What is undoubtedly a good Leon won’t be a car that interested drivers seek out in the way they might the very best PHEVs.”

Read review Model reviewed: 1.4-litre petrol/electric plug-in hybrid FR hatchback

Score: 8 / 10

“The SEAT Leon eHybrid is competitively priced against rivals like the Renault Mégane E-Tech, has a usable electric range and remains the sharpest-handling of the Volkswagen Group hatchback cohort, so it deserves a place on the shortlist of anyone wanting to buy a plug-in hybrid.”

Read review Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“The SEAT Leon is easy enough to recommend, even if the Volkswagen Golf remains more refined on the move and lavish inside and the class-leading Ford Focus has opened up something of a margin in terms of enjoyment.”

Read review Business Car + Model reviewed: E-Hybrid FR

Score: 8 / 10

“The SEAT Leon E-Hybrid has much to recommend it, particularly for those seeking to minimise their tax liability while having a great-looking hatch on their driveway.

Read review Model reviewed: 1.5-litre petrol manual FR

Score: 6 / 10

“Overall it’s a polished effort from SEAT, which manages to feel distinctive and good value.”

Read review Car + Model reviewed: 1.4-litre petrol/electric plug-in hybrid hatchback

Score: 6 / 10

“In terms of driver enjoyment the relatively heavy and automatic SEAT Leon leaves a bit to be desired in comparison with other warm hatches, but as a family-hauler capable of 40 miles of pure electric driving, it offers a brilliant turn of pace that will leave a few people surprised and delighted.”

Read review Carbuyer + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8.2 / 10

“New technology narrows the gap between the SEAT Leon and the latest VW Golf”

Read review Carwow + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“The SEAT Leon gets many of the good bits from the latest Volkswagen Golf, yet it’s cheaper to buy. But from a brand that’s supposed to be sporty, the Leon is not as fun to drive as you might hope.”

Read review Daily Mirror + Model reviewed: 1.5-litre petrol manual FR hatchback

Score: 10 / 10

“The SEAT’s quality is very close to the VW’s but, even if you ignore the cost saving, the new Leon’s styling wins it for me and the fact it is a great car to drive.”

Read review Evo + Model reviewed: 1.5-litre petrol manual FR

Score: 7 / 10

“An impressive spread of abilities was always on the call sheet, but the balanced chassis and impressive calibration take the package further.”

Read review Honest John + Model reviewed: Range overview

“SEAT is looking to build on the sales success of the Leon with a new generation of its popular family hatchback.”

Read review Parkers + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8.2 / 10

“Sporty SEAT packed with the latest tech”

Read review The Sun + Model reviewed: 1.5-litre petrol manual FR

“The new SEAT Leon is a cheaper, more youthful version of the Golf. Just don’t have it in Magnetic Grey because it’s D-U-L-L.”

Read review The Telegraph + Model reviewed: 1.5-litre petrol manual FR hatchback

Score: 8 / 10

“A fine blend of ride and handling, combined with a pleasingly understated interior. The bodywork isn’t the most distinctive, but it’s handsome enough. What mars this car, like so many of its contemporaries in the VW Group stable, is its confusing and distracting touchscreen.”

Read review Top Gear + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“Spain’s strongest attempt to out-Golf the Golf yet. A stylish, well-equipped and cheaper version of its German cousin.”

Read review What Car? + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 10 / 10

“The latest SEAT Leon is a fantastic all-rounder. If you’re looking for a fun-to-drive family hatchback with a roomy interior and loads of standard kit, it should be right at the top of your shortlist.”

SAFETY RATING Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP







Overall rating: 5 stars

Date tested: December 2020 92% ADULT OCCUPANT 88% CHILD OCCUPANT 71% VULNERABLE ROAD USERS 80% SAFETY ASSIST Read full Euro NCAP review

Eco rating Independent emissions and efficiency ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

The SEAT Leon has not yet been lab tested by Green NCAP. This is a new initiative, launched in 2018 as a sister organisation to Euro NCAP. As yet, very few new cars have been tested for environmental impact by Green NCAP, and inevitably the testing programme was halted in early 2020 by the coronavirus pandemic.

Security rating Independent vehicle theft and security ratings from Thatcham Research

No security rating

The SEAT Leon has not been tested for anti-theft protection by Thatcham Research. This is a new initiative that was launched in 2019 to assess, in particular, the security of new cars with keyless entry and keyless start systems. If and when the Leon is tested, we will update this page.

Awards Trophies, prizes and awards that the SEAT Leon has received

2021 What Car? Awards – Best Family Car 2020 DrivingElectric Awards – Best Small Plug-In Hybrid

Tow Car Awards – Best tow car, 1100 – 1200kg

