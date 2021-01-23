Our unique Expert Ratings combine scores from 25 of the top UK motoring websites

SEAT Leon (2020 onwards) – Expert Rating

SEAT Leon

(2020 – present)

The SEAT Leon is a mid-sized family car that’s based on the latest Mk 8 Volkswagen Golf and other cars in the Volkswagen family, like the new Audi A3 and Skoda Octavia.

The current Leon was launched in summer 2020, replacing the previous model that had been on sale since 2012. As before, it is available as either a five-door hatchback or an estate. A plug-in hybrid powertrain joined the usual petrol and diesel options shortly after launch.

The new SEAT Leon is considered more refined although somewhat less sporty than the previous model. The plug-in hybrid version has received particular praise. As of January 2021, its score of 79% from 21 reviews on our unique Expert Rating index is identical to the score of the old model at the end of its life.

Key specifications

Body style: Five-door hatch and estate
Engines: petrol, diesel, plug-in hybrid
Price: From £20,400 on-road

Launched: Summer 2020
Last updated: N/A
Replacement due: TBA

Image gallery

SEAT Leon hatch (2020 onwards) - front
SEAT Leon hatch (2020 onwards) - rear
SEAT Leon (2020 onwards) - dashboard
SEAT Leon estate (2020 onwards) - rear
SEAT Leon estate (2020 onwards) - side profile

MEDIA REVIEWS

Reviews, road tests and comparisons from across the UK automotive media

The Car Expert

+

Auto Express

+

Auto Trader

+

Autocar

+

Business Car

+

Car

+

Carbuyer

+

Carwow

+

Daily Mirror

+

Evo

+

Honest John

+

Parkers

+

The Sun

+

The Telegraph

+

Top Gear

+

What Car?

+

SAFETY RATING

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

Overall rating: 5 stars
Date tested: December 2020

92%

ADULT OCCUPANT

88%

CHILD OCCUPANT

71%

VULNERABLE ROAD USERS

80%

SAFETY ASSIST

Read full Euro NCAP review

Eco rating

Independent emissions and efficiency ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

The SEAT Leon has not yet been lab tested by Green NCAP. This is a new initiative, launched in 2018 as a sister organisation to Euro NCAP. As yet, very few new cars have been tested for environmental impact by Green NCAP, and inevitably the testing programme was halted in early 2020 by the coronavirus pandemic.

Security rating

Independent vehicle theft and security ratings from Thatcham Research

No security rating

The SEAT Leon has not been tested for anti-theft protection by Thatcham Research. This is a new initiative that was launched in 2019 to assess, in particular, the security of new cars with keyless entry and keyless start systems. If and when the Leon is tested, we will update this page.

Awards

Trophies, prizes and awards that the SEAT Leon has received

2021

  • What Car? Awards – Best Family Car

2020

  • DrivingElectric Awards – Best Small Plug-In Hybrid
  • Tow Car Awards – Best tow car, 1100 – 1200kg

Similar cars

If you’re looking at the SEAT Leon, you might also be interested in these alternatives

Alfa Romeo Giulietta | Audi A3 | BMW 1 SeriesCitroën C4 Cactus | Fiat Tipo | Ford Focus | Honda Civic | Hyundai i30 | Kia Ceed | Mazda 3 | Mercedes-Benz A-Class | Mini Countryman | Peugeot 308 | Renault MeganeSkoda Scala | Skoda Octavia | Toyota Corolla | Vauxhall Astra | Volkswagen Golf

More Expert Ratings

The latest cars we've analysed

