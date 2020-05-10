New model

SEAT Leon pricing and specification announced

New SEAT Leon now available to order, starting at £19,855. Three trim levels will be offered in both hatch and estate versions.

Darren Cassey
Order books for the new SEAT Leon have now opened, with prices starting from just under £20,000.

Available as both an estate and a hatchback, there will be three trim levels available, with more joining the line-up later along with diesel and electrified powertrains.

The entry-level SE trim will be priced from £19,855, and SEAT is promoting a PCP (personal contract purchase) finance offer with a headline figure of £195 per month over four years*. The example is for a car with a 110hp 1.0-litre petrol engine and six-speed manual gearbox, with a customer deposit of £4,000 and manufacturer contribution of £1,000.

The most popular model in the UK is expected to be the sporty FR with a 130hp 1.5-litre petrol engine. Prices for this trim start at £23,515 and will be promoted at £249 per month on PCP finance*.

Along with the SE and FR trims, a mid-spec SE Dynamic will also be offered. There are two petrols and one diesel engine with five power outputs between them – including one mild hybrid option – and the choice of automatic or manual transmissions.

Standard equipment on all new Leon models includes keyless start, LED headlights, eight-inch infotainment system and leather steering wheel and gearstick. SE Dynamic adds a digital cockpit, ten-inch infotainment, parking sensors and 17-inch alloy wheels.

The top-spec FR trim gets new bumpers designed to give it a more sporty look, a unique suspension set-up with a lower ride height, LED rear lights, three-zone air conditioning, and wireless phone charging.

*Finance numbers are example offers only for advertising purposes. Buyers can choose different deposit, term and annual mileage from the advertised offer, which will alter the monthly payment amount. Any finance offer is subject to approval. You may not be approved for the advertised offer and may instead be offered an alternative quote.

Darren Cassey
Articles by Darren Cassey are provided for The Car Expert by PA Media (formerly the Press Association). They include test drives of the latest new cars and features on various aspects of automotive life.

Latest New Car News

