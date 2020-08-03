Our unique Expert Ratings combine scores from 21 of the top UK motoring websites

SEAT Mii Electric

(2019 – present)

The SEAT Mii Electric is a small city car-class hatchback, which (as its name suggests) is powered by an electric motor rather than a petrol engine. It was launched in the UK in late 2019 with the first cars arriving in early 2020.

The Mii Electric is an electric version of the original petrol SEAT Mii, which had been around since 2012 and was taken off sale in early 2019. So although it may have been launched in 2019, it was far from an all-new model. The Mii Electric is basically the same vehicle as the Volkswagen e-Up and Skoda Citigo e iV, with only minor cosmetic and trim differences across all three vehicles.

As the Mii Electric was only launched in the UK in early 2020, we only have 11 reviews analysed so far (as of August 2020). This is well short of our usual 20 to 30 reviews for a new car, so the Mii’s Expert Rating may shift significantly as more road tests are published.

Based on the reviews have have to date, the SEAT Mii Electric has been praised for being one of the more affordable options in the electric car market. However, it’s not really suited outside an urban environment, and it’s sub-par three-star Euro NCAP safety rating is off the pace of newer rivals.

Body style: Small five-door hatch
Motor: electric, battery-powered
Price: From £19,800 on-road*
*price includes £3,000 government plug-in car grant

Launched: Winter 2019/20
Last updated: N/A
Replacement due: TBA

SAFETY RATING

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

Overall rating: 3 stars
Date tested: December 2019

81%

ADULT OCCUPANT

83%

CHILD OCCUPANT

46%

VULNERABLE ROAD USERS

55%

SAFETY ASSIST

Read full Euro NCAP review

The petrol SEAT Mii was originally awarded a five-star rating by Euro NCAP way back in 2011*. However, this rating expired in 2018 when the car no longer met the relevant criteria for a five-star vehicle. The electric version was tested by Euro NCAP in 2019*, when it was awarded the three-star rating shown above.

* the actual vehicles tested in each case were the Volkswagen Up! in 2011 and the Volkswagen e-Up! in 2019. The Volkswagen is structurally identical to the SEAT Mii and the Skoda Citigo, so the same rating applies to all three brands.

Eco Rating

Independent emissions and efficiency ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

The SEAT Mii Electric has not yet been lab tested by Green NCAP. This is a new initiative, launched in 2018 as a sister organisation to Euro NCAP. As yet, very few new cars have been tested for environmental impact by Green NCAP, and inevitable the testing programme was halted in early 2020 by the coronavirus pandemic.

The Green NCAP programme measures exhaust pollution (which is zero for an electric car) and energy efficiency. Electric cars are much more energy-efficient than combustion cars, so the Mii Electric is likely to score very highly in Green NCAP testing if and when it ever takes place. Check back again soon.

Security Rating

Independent vehicle theft and security ratings from Thatcham Research

No security rating

The SEAT Mii Electric has not been tested for anti-theft protection by Thatcham Research. This is a new initiative that was launched in 2019 to assess, in particular, the security of new cars with keyless entry and keyless start systems. If the Mii Electric is tested, we will update this page.

Similar cars

If you’re looking at the SEAT Mii Electric, you might also be interested in these alternatives

BMW i3 | Honda e | Mini Electric | Peugeot e-208 | Renault Zoe | Skoda Citigo e iV | Smart EQ Fortwo | Vauxhall Corsa-e | Volkswagen e-Up

The SEAT Mii Electric is essentially a rebadged version of the Volkswagen e-Up, as is the Skoda Citigo e iV. Most of the other cars listed above are all a bit larger and/or more expensive, and are classed as superminis rather than city cars – although, realisitically any small electric car is best suited to city and urban driving.

