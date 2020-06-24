Car industry news

Motorists ‘leaving sensitive data on their old cars’

Failure to wipe data from a car before selling it risks inadvertently giving away personal information

PA Media
- Advertisement -

Drivers could be leaving a trove of sensitive data on their old cars by not wiping information held from connecting to a smartphone, according to a survey.

Synchronising a handset to vehicles via Bluetooth or USB allows people to do things such as play their own music, download contacts and messages, retrieve live traffic and navigation information, as well as making hands free calls or send messages.

However, failure to wipe that data from a car before selling it risks inadvertently giving away personal information to any future owners, including contact numbers, private messages, home addresses and even wifi details.

A study by Which? of more than 14,000 motorists who had sold their vehicle in the last two years found that just over half (54%) made use of such features via their phone.

The results suggest that half (51%) of drivers had not tried to unsync their phone before parting with the car, while almost a third (31%) said they took no action at all to remove their personal information.

Four out of five (79%) vehicle owners did not follow instructions in the car manual to remove data and return the car to its factory settings before they sold it, despite this being the best way to make sure no personal details are left on the operating system.

The consumer group is concerned that motorists are not being provided enough information about what is being collected when they sync their phones or download an app, and the importance of eradicating the data.

“If cars are not treated the same as a smartphone, tablet or other connected devices when it comes to data security, motorists risk giving away a treasure trove of information about themselves when they decide to sell their car,” said Harry Rose, editor of Which? magazine.

“Manufacturers must do much more to prioritise customers’ personal privacy so that drivers fully understand how much data their vehicle could be harbouring and how to delete this information in order to eradicate these risks.”

- Advertisement -
View comments0
PA Media
PA Mediahttps://pa.media/
The Car Expert regularly syndicates relevant news from PA Media (formerly the Press Association) to help us cover all the key news from across the automotive industry.

Latest Expert Advice

Car ownership advice

Motorists ‘leaving sensitive data on their old cars’

Drivers could be leaving a trove of sensitive data on their old cars by not wiping information held from connecting to a smartphone.
Read more
Car safety

How to understand Euro NCAP car safety ratings

The Euro NCAP car safety ratings contain lots of information, but how much of it is important to you? This guide explains what it all means.
Read more
More advice

Latest Expert Ratings

Expert Rating

BMW X1

76%
The BMW X1 has received good reviews and is a substantial improvement over the old model, but it's still a long way off the class leaders.
Read more
Expert Rating

McLaren 720S

90%
The McLaren 720S has received unanimously positive media reviews, with praise for both its incredible performance and everyday usability.
Read more
More ratings

Latest New Car News

New model

All-new Vauxhall Mokka shows its face

Vauxhall has revealed its revamped Mokka, which gets a striking new look and an electric version for the first time.
Read more
New model

Striking new Volkswagen Arteon Shooting Brake revealed

Volkswagen has unveiled its new Arteon Shooting Brake, an estate model that joins the liftback in the revamped Arteon range.
Read more
More new cars

Latest Industry News

Car ownership advice

Motorists ‘leaving sensitive data on their old cars’

Drivers could be leaving a trove of sensitive data on their old cars by not wiping information held from connecting to a smartphone.
Read more
Car manufacturer news

Nissan and Renault face legal action over ‘defeat devices’

A law firm claims that more than a million Nissan and Renault cars could have illegal 'defeat devices', including the petrol Nissan Qashqai.
Read more
More news

More from The Car Expert

Expert Advice

Award-winning, independent and impartial advice on buying, financing, owning and running a car

Explore

Expert Ratings

We analyse and aggregate dozens of media reviews for each new car into an overall Expert Rating

Explore

Expert News

All the most important new car launches, model updates, car reviews and industry news

Explore

Expert Partners

Our new space for commercial partners to bring you special offers on their products and services

Explore

What are your thoughts? Let us know below.

Get a better deal on your next car

Stay up to date with all the latest advice with The Car Expert newsletter.
Essential car buying and car finance advice, plus the latest news and car reviews.

Yes please!

Our site

Our story

Our family

© 2020 – Immediate Network Limited. All rights reserved.

T&Cs

Privacy

Cookies

This site uses cookies to improve your experience. Read more.