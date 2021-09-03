Seven-seat Dacia Jogger will be brand’s first hybrid

The Dacia Jogger is set to become the cheapest seven-seat car on the market when it launches in November, and from 2023 will be the Romanian brand’s first hybrid model.

Replacing the Logan, the Jogger is according to its makers designed to combine the best attributes of different types of vehicle – offering the the length and practicality of an estate car and the spaciousness of an MPV, plus SUV styling and perceived protection.

The Jogger is built on the same new platform as the latest Dacia Sandero, but measuring up at 4.5 metres will become the Renault-owned brand’s longest model. Its 2.9-metre wheelbase (30cm longer than the Sandero’s) allows the inclusion of a third row of seats – Dacia claims the Jogger will carry seven adults in comfort or by folding the middle seats and removing the rears up to 1,819 litres of cargo.

Initial powertrain options will range across a 1-litre three-cylinder petrol engine of 110hp, or a 100hp Bi-Fuel version allowing the same engine to run on LPG (liquefied petroleum gas). Dacia is continuing its commitment to this fuel, largely abandoned by other manufacturers.

The Bi-Fuel engine automatically switches between LPG and petrol as required. Running on LPG cuts the car’s average CO 2 emissions by 10% compared to the equivalent petrol engine, to 121g/km. And by combining the 40-litre LPG tank and 50-litre petrol tank the Jogger offers a maximum range of 621 miles, with WLTP-certified combined cycle economy of up to 37.1mpg.





In 2023 a hybrid version of the Jogger will join the range, with Dacia claiming it will be the most affordable petrol-electric seven-seater on the market. It will combine a 1.6-litre engine with two motors and an auto transmission. Dacia adds that the car will spent 80% of its time on urban roads in full electric mode, saving 40% in fuel.

There appear no current plans for a plug-in hybrid version though Dacia personnel admit that to add a PHEV version would not be difficult.

The Jogger standard safety specification will include autonomous emergency braking – Dacia clearly does not wish to repeat the wrath it felt from safety body Euro NCAP, which gave the Sandero a two-star safety rating due to the lack of standard-fit autonomous brakes.

Dealers start taking orders for the Jogger in November with first deliveries by Spring 2022. Prices are still to be announced – industry sources suggest they could start as low as £13,000.