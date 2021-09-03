fbpx
2109 Dacia Jogger front 34
New model

Seven-seat Dacia Jogger will be brand’s first hybrid

New Jogger will become the cheapest seven-seat car on the market when it launches in November, with hybrid model available from 2023

Andrew Charman
- Advertisement -

The Dacia Jogger is set to become the cheapest seven-seat car on the market when it launches in November, and from 2023 will be the Romanian brand’s first hybrid model.

Replacing the Logan, the Jogger is according to its makers designed to combine the best attributes of different types of vehicle – offering the the length and practicality of an estate car and the spaciousness of an MPV, plus SUV styling and perceived protection.

The Jogger is built on the same new platform as the latest Dacia Sandero, but measuring up at 4.5 metres will become the Renault-owned brand’s longest model. Its 2.9-metre wheelbase (30cm longer than the Sandero’s) allows the inclusion of a third row of seats – Dacia claims the Jogger will carry seven adults in comfort or by folding the middle seats and removing the rears up to 1,819 litres of cargo.

Initial powertrain options will range across a 1-litre three-cylinder petrol engine of 110hp, or a 100hp Bi-Fuel version allowing the same engine to run on LPG (liquefied petroleum gas). Dacia is continuing its commitment to this fuel, largely abandoned by other manufacturers.

The Bi-Fuel engine automatically switches between LPG and petrol as required. Running on LPG cuts the car’s average CO2 emissions by 10% compared to the equivalent petrol engine, to 121g/km. And by combining the 40-litre LPG tank and 50-litre petrol tank the Jogger offers a maximum range of 621 miles, with WLTP-certified combined cycle economy of up to 37.1mpg.

  • 2109 Dacia Jogger 7 seats
  • 2109 Dacia Jogger rear 34

In 2023 a hybrid version of the Jogger will join the range, with Dacia claiming it will be the most affordable petrol-electric seven-seater on the market. It will combine a 1.6-litre engine with two motors and an auto transmission. Dacia adds that the car will spent 80% of its time on urban roads in full electric mode, saving 40% in fuel.

There appear no current plans for a plug-in hybrid version though Dacia personnel admit that to add a PHEV version would not be difficult.

The Jogger standard safety specification will include autonomous emergency braking – Dacia clearly does not wish to repeat the wrath it felt from safety body Euro NCAP, which gave the Sandero a two-star safety rating due to the lack of standard-fit autonomous brakes.

Dealers start taking orders for the Jogger in November with first deliveries by Spring 2022. Prices are still to be announced – industry sources suggest they could start as low as £13,000.

View comments0
- Advertisement -
Andrew Charman
Andrew is a road test editor for The Car Expert. He is a member of the Guild of Motoring Writers, and has been testing and writing about new cars for more than 20 years. Today he is well known to senior personnel at the major car manufacturers and attends many new model launches each year.

What are your thoughts? Let us know below.

Exclusive partner offers for you:

GAP insurance and warranty offers from ALA

Warranty offers from Warrantywise

Insurance offers from Motoreasy

Sell your car today with Motorway

Browse cars for sale from
Cazoo

Check a car's history with CarGuide

More from The Car Expert

Expert Advice

Award-winning, independent and impartial advice on buying, owning and running a car

Explore

Expert Ratings

We compare reviews from 25 motoring websites to bring you a definitive rating for every new car

Explore

Expert News

All the most important new car launches, model updates, car reviews and industry news

Explore

Expert Partners

Our commercial partners bring you exclusive offers on their products and services

Explore

Expert Advice

Car buying
Car finance
Car ownership
Car insurance

Expert Ratings

Latest ratings
Top-rated cars
Top-rated SUVs
All ratings

Expert Info

About us
Media appearances
Partners
Advertising

Expert Family

The Van Expert
The Truck Expert
Immediate Network

Expert Knowledge

Would you like to stay up to date with all the latest advice, ratings, news and offers from The Car Expert?

Yes please

T&Cs | Privacy | Cookies
© 2021 Immediate Network Ltd. All rights reserved