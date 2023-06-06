fbpx

Model update

Seven-seat Volkswagen ID. Buzz LWB unveiled

A longer version of the electric Volkswagen ID. Buzz people carrier is on the way in 2024, with an extra row of seats and a larger battery

Volkswagen ID.Buzz LWB

by Sean Rees

Volkswagen has announced that it will start selling a seven-seat ‘long wheelbase’ version of its all-electric ID. Buzz people carrier next year, which is 25 centimetres longer than the standard model and introduces an additional battery choice to the options list.

The ID. Buzz LWB builds on the standard model’s five-seat configuration by adding a third row in the rear. To make room for this extra row, the body has been stretched to almost five metres in length – around the same size as the Volkswagen Multivan people carrier.

This long wheelbase version offers 306 litres of boot space with all seats up, and 1,340 litres with the final row of seats folded. You can also opt to remove all five rear seats, which creates a van-like load bay with 2,469 litres of storage room.

A larger model means a larger battery option too. The ID.Buzz LWB will feature a 77kWh battery as standard, like the standard range, but will also be available with a more powerful 85kWh battery pack that is paired with a rear-mounted 286hp electric motor. Acceleration from stationary to 62mph reportedly takes 7.9 seconds.

Volkswagen says that this new powertrain pairing will increase the people carrier’s maximum range. By comparison, the five-seat ID. Buzz with a 77kWh unit can officially muster 258 miles on a single charge.

Inside, this long wheelbase model is equipped with the same on-board tech as the standard range, including the 13-inch central infotainment screen and the five-inch digital instrument cluster behind the steering wheel. The brand’s ‘ID. Buzz Box’ storage compartment sits in between the two front seats and all rear seats come with adjustable backrests.

A head-up display projects driving information onto the windscreen when on the move, and the car’s climate control buttons are now back-lit so front occupants can see them better at night.

That sums up what we know about the Volkswagen ID. Buzz so far – UK pricing and specifications are sure to follow in the coming months.

Currently holding an Expert Rating of 77%, the ID. Buzz has been widely praised by the British motoring media for its unique looks, which stand out from its people carrier rivals. The electric MPV offers a competitive battery range and strong resale values, but its pricing is very steep when compared to its more spacious competitors.

Sean Rees
Sean Rees
Sean is the Deputy Editor at The Car Expert. A enthusiastic fan of motorsport and all things automotive, he is accredited by the Professional Publishers Association, and is now focused on helping those in car-buying need with independent and impartial advice.
